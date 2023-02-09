After eight interest rate hikes in less than a year, the Federal Reserve isn't ruling out another one in late March. Inflation could be cooling some — and we'll get more data Tuesday morning when the consumer price index for January is to be released — but higher rates are likely to be with us for some time. January's robust jobs report gives the Fed more reason to watch out for wage gains that could push up...

