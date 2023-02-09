Read full article on original website
iheart.com
US Freestyle Skier Kyle Smaine Dies At Age 31 While Skiing
United States freestyle skier Kyle Smaine died at the age of 31 after being caught in an avalanche while skiing in Japan on Sunday (January 29), his family confirmed to NBC News. Smaine, of Lake Tahoe, California, posted that he was in Japan for the "unbelievable snow quality," according to...
Figure skating-Russian Olympic champion has feet amputated - Izvestia
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Olympic ice dance champion Roman Kostomarov has had his feet amputated after a severe case of pneumonia, the Izvestia newspaper reported. The 46-year-old Kostomarov, who won gold alongside Tatiana Navka in the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, was hospitalised on Jan. 10 after complaining of weakness and chest pain.
BBC
European Track Championships: Great Britain win women's gold & men's silver in team pursuit
Great Britain won women's gold and men's silver in the team pursuit at the UEC European Track Championships. Anna Morris, Josie Knight, Neah Evans and Katie Archibald beat world champions Italy by more than two seconds over the four-kilometre mark. Oliver Wood, Ethan Vernon, Charlie Tanfield and Dan Bigham lost...
The woman who holds the world record for the tallest professional model
The world record for the longest legs a woman was once held by Ekaterina Lisina. She is a Russian model and a former basketball player who holds the Guinness World Record for the longest legs of a woman. Her legs measure 52.2 inches from hip to heel.
King Charles cancels annual ski trip for first time in 45 years
King Charles III has cancelled his annual skiing trip to Klosters for the first time in 45 years.The King traditionally visits the Swiss ski resort in either February or March – but the winter holiday will not go ahead this year.It has been widely reported that the move is aimed at avoiding potential injury ahead of the coronation in May. Sources have reportedly said the Royals are also mindful of the message a ski trip would send during the cost of living crisis. The Sun has quoted a senior palace source as saying: “There are many factors at play, not least...
Massive Avalanche Kills Nine
At least nine people have died after a deadly avalanche hit Austria and Italy over the weekend. Before the fatal avalanche struck, heavy snowfall drew skiers to the Alps to spend their weekend on the slopes. While some of the deceased have yet to be identified, officials have announced the...
WOWK
Kim leads Levito at Four Continents skating championships
Yelim Kim breezed through a near-flawless short program to build the slimmest of leads over 15-year-old American rival Isabeau Levito on Thursday night at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The 20-year-old from South Korea, performing to the moody piano piece “Mercy,” was fluid through an...
CBC News
Swiss skier Flury wins women's world downhill while favourites falter in France
Swiss skier Jasmine Flury won gold in the women's downhill at the world championships Saturday on a rough day for Sofia Goggia and most other pre-race favourites. Flury edged Austrian skier Nina Ortlieb by 0.04 seconds, finishing in one minute 28.03 seconds, for her first career medal at major championships.
Madison Chock, Evan Bates take lead at 4 Continents figure skating
Madison Chock and Evan Bates took the lead after the rhythm dance at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships on Friday.
NBC Sports
Jasmine Flury is surprise downhill champion at Alpine skiing worlds
Swiss Jasmine Flury‘s first top-level downhill victory came at the world championships, a stunning win from bib two, after which all of the favorites couldn’t match her in Meribel, France. Flury, a 29-year-old with one World Cup super-G victory from December 2017, prevailed by four hundredths of a...
New York Post
Tennis player obliterates 3 rackets during meltdown: ‘Appalling’
Kazakhstan tennis star Alexander Bublik, 25, lost his cool and destroyed three of his rackets when he suffered an upset loss to unranked opponent Grégoire Barrère Thursday at Open Sud de France. Bublik fell to his opponent Barrère 6-4, 6-7 (12), 7-6 (3) in a match that saw...
tennisuptodate.com
Fritz worried for Opelka as absence from ATP Tour continues: “It’s really sad to see”
Reilly Opelka has not played in a long time with his final match being at the Cincinnati Masters in August of last year and his good friend Taylor Fritz is worried. The American missed the last two grand slams due to a hip injury sustained in the match against Kyrgios in Cincinnati. He was supposed to make his return in Delray Beach next week but according to reports from the US, Opelka won't be playing at the event. His good friend, Fritz was asked about it in Dallas and he called it awful:
BBC
Matt Weston: Briton wins fourth skeleton World Cup gold of season
World champion Matt Weston won his fourth skeleton World Cup gold of the season with victory in Austria. The 25-year-old Briton set two track records in Igls on his way to a third successive World Cup win. He clocked a combined time of one minute 42.96 seconds to finish 0.36...
Figure skating-South Korea's Lee wins gold at Four Continents
Feb 11 (Reuters) - South Korea's Lee Hae-in won the biggest figure skating title of her career on Friday, bagging gold at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Colorado.
CBC News
Canada's Jack Crawford keeps coming up big on skiing's brightest stages
This is an excerpt from The Buzzer, which is CBC Sports' daily email newsletter. Stay up to speed on what's happening in sports by subscribing here. Almost exactly one year from the day he captured an improbable Olympic bronze medal, Canadian ski racer Jack Crawford pulled off an even bigger surprise today at the alpine world championships in France, slaying several giants of the sport to win gold in the men's super-G.
CBC News
Canadian snowboarder Elizabeth Hosking claims World Cup halfpipe silver
Canadian snowboarder Elizabeth Hosking capped her World Cup halfpipe season Friday the same way she started, which was standing on the podium. The 21-year-old from Longueuil, Que., finished second in Calgary's halfpipe to Japan's Mitsuki Ono. Hosking earned her first career World Cup medal — also silver — in Copper...
Pro tennis player Alexander Bublik flew into a rage and smashed 3 rackets on court, and as usual, the commentators are the most memorable part of it all
Alexander Bublik smashed his racket against the court five times, then strode over to his bag and mangled two other rackets.
BBC
World Rally Championship: Craig Breen second in Sweden as Ott Tanak triumphs
Estonia's Ott Tanak deprived Ireland's Craig Breen of a maiden World Rally Championship win in Sweden on Sunday. Hyundai driver Breen, 33, led for more than half the rally in the snow and ice before being overhauled on Saturday evening by Tanak in his Ford Puma. World champion Tanak, the...
Pinkbike.com
Results: Australian National XC Championships 2023
The results are in from the Australian XC National Championships in Thredbo, with Sam Fox, Rebecca Henderson, Domenic Paolilli and Izzy Flint taking the Elite and U23 titles for 2022. Rebecca Henderson secured her tenth consecutive Elite national title with a win of nearly three minutes on second-placed Zoe Cuthbert....
BBC
Millrose Games: Laura Muir wins prestigious Wanamaker Mile in New York
Britain's Laura Muir won the Wanamaker Mile at the Millrose Games in New York. The 29-year-old Scot crossed the line in four minutes 20.15 seconds, with British team-mate Katie Snowden finishing third. Olympic 1500m silver medallist Muir produced a strong finish to fight back having lost the lead late in...
