2 Coffee Ingredients That May Lead To Bloating: Dairy And Sweeteners

By Faith Geiger
 3 days ago

There are so many factors that can play into and worsen gas and bloating, from eating too quickly to not getting enough exercise during the day. However, one of the most important things to consider if you regularly experience digestive issues is the food you’re putting into your body, as your diet can be one major contributor. This can even be true when it comes to the beverages you drink–as well as the ingredients you add to those beverages. We’re looking at you, coffee lovers! As it turns out, there are several common coffee ingredients that could be making your bloated stomach so much worse.

To discover two things you may be adding to your coffee that can lead to bloating, we spoke to registered nutritionist and creator of the Candida Diet , Lisa Richards. She told us that dairy and artificial sweeteners are two options you should consider leaving out of your cup of Joe if you want to avoid gas and bloating. Learn more below!

Doctors Agree: Why People Who Drink This In The Morning Struggle To Lose Weight

The Best Morning Habits To Beat Bloating And Inflammation, According To Doctors

Cardiologists Agree: These Are The High-Sugar Foods You Have To Stop Buying ASAP

How To Improve Gut Health Naturally: 12 Tips To Consider

Shutterstock

Dairy

If you struggle with frequent digestive issues like gas and bloating, you may already be aware of the fact that dairy can exacerbate the problem for many people. "Some individuals are sensitive or intolerant of these additives like dairy, refined sugar, or artificial sweeteners and flavors," Richards tells us. "It is possible to make your bloating worse by adding ingredients you are sensitive to without realizing it." Yikes!

For this reason, it’s important to pay attention to how your body reacts when you add dairy to your coffee. If  you find that leaving creamer and milk out of your mug keeps the issue at bay, it’s likely you’ve found the culprit! In fact, you might be lactose intolerant. "Those who are unable to digest lactose from dairy due to a lack of the enzyme lactase may experience bloating from their coffee made with dairy milk or creamer,” Richards explains.

Shutterstock

Artificial sweeteners

Many people opt for artificial sweeteners over sugar because it can save them calories, and may even seem healthier. However, it’s important to note that artificial sweeteners are actually one major cause of bloating and other digestive problems. "Artificial sweeteners, like sucralose and aspartame, can irritate the gut as well and cause dysbiosis in the gut's microbiome. When there is an imbalance in gut bacteria the individual will experience more gastrointestinal discomfort like gas, bloating, and worse," Richards warns.

Unfortunately, as you may suspect, refined sugar isn’t any better, as this sweetener is highly processed and inflammatory. However, if you still can’t stomach the bitter taste of black coffee, all is not lost. Richards says the key is to choose natural sweeteners like monk fruit–and, in general, leaving out  ingredients that your body reacts negatively to, whether that’s dairy, artificial sweeteners, or something else.

"This may be trial and error for most people as they discover a balance between flavor and comfort," Richards notes. "Options to consider when switching include plant-based milks or creamers and natural sweeteners like honey."

At the end of the day, the most important thing is to pay attention to what your body needs–and doesn’t need. As you cut out dairy and processed sweeteners and experiment with new ingredients, you’ll be one step closer to kicking your digestive issues to the curb and finding your sweet spot. Literally!

