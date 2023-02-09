ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hubbard, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Two former Valley radio veterans remember A.C. McCullough

It's not often you know both the face AND the voice...but then again it's not often someone like A.C. McCullough comes along. For more than 50 years we here in The Valley reaped the rewards of his talent and dedication. "He would always say '7am people, it's on ya!'", said...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Longtime Valley radio personality AC McCullough dies

Longtime Valley radio personality AC McCullough of HOT 101's 'AC and Kelly in the Morning' has died, according to HOT 101 General Manager Bill Kelly. McCullough began his career in radio 52 years ago. Since 1989, he has been entertaining listeners alongside his on air partner Kelly Stevens. "He was...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Cocca’s Pizza celebrates National Pizza Day in a big way

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – February 9 is National Pizza Day! What better way to celebrate than to head to your local pizza shop?. Cocca’s Pizza has been serving the Valley in several locations for more than four decades. Owner Steve Cocca says his shops have been looking forward to this week for a while.
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren man accused of leaving dog with no food

A court date has been set for a Warren man who humane agents say kept a dog underfed and in deplorable conditions in a basement. Jamal Jackson, 38, of Kenilworth Ave. SW, has been charged with violating Ohio’s companion animal cruelty law by depriving a dog of food and water.
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Hometown Hero giving animals second chance on life

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — This week’s Hometown Hero goes to an organization that gives animals a second chance at life. Some of these animals come from dilapidated conditions, and it’s this organizations job to save them and treat them. Animal Charity of Ohio, located on Market Street...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Local woman hopes to taste sweet success with new candy, apparel shop

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — A local woman is expanding her business. Selling T-shirts and candies, Sweet Memories Vintage Tees is growing. During the Canfield Fair, Linda Barton’s business sold 1,000 shirts and raised $3,500 for Akron Children’s Hospital. Now, she’s ready to take the next step.
GIRARD, OH
WFMJ.com

East Palestine police warn residents of scheme to gather information

The East Palestine Police Department is alerting its citizens to be aware of anyone randomly phoning residents' homes or going door-to-door seeking personal information claiming to be with Norfolk Southern. East Palestine police told 21 News they had recently learned of the issue and if you are contacted by anyone...
EAST PALESTINE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy