Sweet-shop brothers play cupid at Hampton Chocolate Factory in downtown Tampa

Austin and Grant Gappelberg are playing cupid.

The young sibling entrepreneurs (combined age: 41) own one of the hottest new sweet shops in Tampa Bay: Hampton Chocolate Factory at downtown Tampa's Sparkman Wharf.

And for their first official Valentine's Day, they are going all out.

"Love is in the air!" said Grant.

"Oh yeah, this is your decadent date-night destination!" said Austin.

The University of Tampa graduates adopt an Instagram-worthy business model:

Food needs to taste good AND look good.

Their Valentine's exclusive merch does just that, from the dark-chocolate salted caramels, to a mountain-sized shareable ice-cream treat with a chocolate-covered cone and strawberry shortcake all over.

But their biggest seller? Four different kinds of chocolate-covered strawberries, which can be bought in person or shipped all over the country.

"We are definitely in a loving mood," said Grant.

For a full list of Valentine's Day specials at Hampton Chocolate Factory, click here.