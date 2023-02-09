ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Sweet-shop brothers play cupid at Hampton Chocolate Factory in downtown Tampa

By Sean Daly
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TrBsL_0khXqs4r00

Austin and Grant Gappelberg are playing cupid.

The young sibling entrepreneurs (combined age: 41) own one of the hottest new sweet shops in Tampa Bay: Hampton Chocolate Factory at downtown Tampa's Sparkman Wharf.

And for their first official Valentine's Day, they are going all out.

"Love is in the air!" said Grant.

"Oh yeah, this is your decadent date-night destination!" said Austin.

The University of Tampa graduates adopt an Instagram-worthy business model:

Food needs to taste good AND look good.

Their Valentine's exclusive merch does just that, from the dark-chocolate salted caramels, to a mountain-sized shareable ice-cream treat with a chocolate-covered cone and strawberry shortcake all over.

But their biggest seller? Four different kinds of chocolate-covered strawberries, which can be bought in person or shipped all over the country.

"We are definitely in a loving mood," said Grant.

For a full list of Valentine's Day specials at Hampton Chocolate Factory, click here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynews13.com

Phantom History House: Tampa's paranormal bed and breakfast

TAMPA, Fla. — The rhythmic ticking of a grandfather clock is just one sound that brings out the charm and ambiance inside a Tampa bed-and-breakfast. Aptly named the Phantom History House, it is a home that partners Steve Blanchard and Tim Hinton have turned into a one-of-a-kind bed-and-breakfast experience.
TAMPA, FL
tampamagazines.com

Made in Tampa Bay: Morean Glass Studio

At the heart of St. Petersburg’s downtown core lies a modest building nestled between two of the area’s busiest streets, Central and 1st avenues north. An unassuming entry welcomes visitors into a glimmering, glistening wonderland of color, shape and form. Transparent, opaque and translucent structures don walls and shelves, casting shadows and reflecting light across the room.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
tampamagazines.com

Tampa Bay’s Top Steakhouses 2023

Culinary trends come and go, but steakhouses are forever. Since the rise of the original American steakhouses in the 1800s, steak has cemented itself as an American icon, a focus of our fine dining desires. Whether you prefer the Wagyu way or a seared sirloin, you’ll find something to whet your appetite in our roundup of top steakhouses in Tampa Bay for 2023. This year’s selections reflect Tampa Bay’s wealth of diversity in culinary thought.
TAMPA, FL
Uncovering Florida

Florida Strawberry Festival Announces FREE Special Sensory-Considerate Day

A place that may typically be overwhelming for the neurodivergent family and friends in your life is officially crafting a special space for them to enjoy a day of fun and one of the Sunshine State's favorite fruits. Plant City's Florida Strawberry Festival took to social media 9 hours ago with the announcement, dubbing the unique effort Special Smiles Day — and an extra little perk is in store for the first 1000 Special Smiles Visitors through the gate.
PLANT CITY, FL
tampamagazines.com

Silverstein: NYC Developer Joins Tampa’s Building Boom

North Downtown Tampa is experiencing a renaissance with land being traded for high value — and a major New York City developer has entered the scene. Silverstein Properties, best known for redeveloping the World Trade Center, acquired its first Tampa Bay property in May 2022. As the lead developer, Silverstein plans to transform the vacant lot at 505 E. Tyler St. in Downtown Tampa into a 35-story mixed-use tower with apartments and retail.
TAMPA, FL
hernandosun.com

Sherwood Florist ‘It’s a gentleman’s holiday’

“I have rose petals at my feet every day,” said Tracy Mills, owner of Sherwood Florist in Spring Hill. “Valentine’s Day is our busiest time, and it’s a fabulous time,” she added. Sherwood Florist is one of Hernando County’s longest-operating flower shops, and during the...
SPRING HILL, FL
thatssotampa.com

Detroit Wing Company opening first ever Florida location in Tampa

A Michigan-based wing spot is expanding into the city of Tampa. Detroit Wing Company (DWC) is centered around the company’s passion for the food they serve (and for delivering sweet heat to diner). DWC currently offers 20+ signature chef-driven sauces made from fresh, high-quality ingredients. In the past, DWC has been named “Best Wings in Michigan” by national outlets such as Buzzfeed, Esquire Magazine, Men’s Health, and MSNBC. They’re ready to open their first ever Florida spot at 5006 E Fowler Avenue on February 18.
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Downtown Dunedin Merchants host New Orleans-style celebration

DUNEDIN — Never put off till tomorrow what you can do today — or, in this case, why wait for Fat Tuesday to get the party started?. The Downtown Dunedin Merchants Association will present Dunedin Mardi Gras 2023 Saturday, Feb. 18, 2 to 11 p.m., in downtown Dunedin.
DUNEDIN, FL
LkldNow

Landmark Searstown Mosaic Mural Uncovered

Some old friends have returned to the former Searstown Shopping Center. One of the large mosaic murals by artist John Garth that adorned the north entrance to Save A Lot – and for decades before that, a Publix store – has been released from a layer of acrylic paint to reveal its bucolic scene of people gathering, selling and buying fresh produce, dairy and meat.
LAKELAND, FL
Bay News 9

Manatee County's largest event helps support local businesses, vendors

BRADENTON, Fla. — The annual Bradenton Area River Regatta is Manatee County's biggest event of the year, typically bringing in tens of thousands of spectators. People from Bradenton, Palmetto and beyond all set their sights on the banks of the Manatee River for powerboat races, live entertainment, food and more.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

44K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy