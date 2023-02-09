ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catskill, NY

Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'

Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
‘You People’ Actor Claims Jonah Hill and Lauren London Kiss Was Done With CGI

The most-watched movie on Netflix last week was You People. Subscribers collectively watched over 65 million hours of the romantic comedy, which stars Jonah Hill and Lauren London as a couple who fall in love but then struggle to stay together because of the disapproval of their parents (played by Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, David Duchovny, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus). The film builds to a wedding scene where Hill and London kiss — or at least it looks like they do.
Burt Bacharach, Legendary Songwriter, Dies at 94

Burt Bacharach passed away from natural causes in his Los Angeles home on February 8. Bacharach was an incredibly talented composer and songwriter, working with many of the biggest pop musicians of the 20th century. His usual lounge pop style would also go on to inspire tons of artists as the decades went on.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Movie Star in the Hudson Valley: How to Meet Edward Furlong

In an exciting announcement, Upstate Films in Saugerties, NY is offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet the star of some of the most celebrated movies in American cinema history. It's no secret that Hollywood has come to the Hudson Valley, with record-setting filming in 2022 bringing stacks of money and...
SAUGERTIES, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
