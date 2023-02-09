ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
discoverkalamazoo.com

Black-Owned Businesses to Know and Support in Kalamazoo, Michigan

Kalamazoo is a city rich in Black culture, heritage and history. A significant piece of that story is rooted in the experiences of the city's Black business owners and entrepreneurs. It's important for our visitors and locals to hear their stories, support their visions, buy their products and share them...
KALAMAZOO, MI
OnlyInYourState

You Have To Visit This Incredible Dinosaur Park In Michigan

No evidence has been found to show dinosaurs roamed the Great Lake State. But that hasn’t stopped a university from creating an impressive dinosaur park in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Your favorite dinosaur enthusiast (or dinophile) will love exploring this fun and educational park. At the park, you’ll see creatures from...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wgvunews.org

Orchard View threat a 'joke,' but superintendent says no one is laughing

One Muskegon student has been arrested following a threat made to Orchard View Middle School. The incident comes one day after multiple school across the state of Michigan were hit with 'swatting' attempts. In a letter sent to parents, school officials say the student has been “turned over to local...
MUSKEGON, MI
98.7 WFGR

7 Paczki Products for the Paczki Obsessed Friends in Your Life

It's no secret that people, especially in Michigan, love their paczki. For those who don't know, a paczki (pronounced punch-key) is almost like a donut. It's fried and can be stuffed with a number of different flavored jellies or fillings. It commemorates Fat Tuesday, a Polish tradition Americans adopted in the 20th century. According to Michigan State University,
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids, MI
