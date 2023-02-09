ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Not Just Balloons: Chinese-Made Surveillance Cameras Increasingly Seen as Security Concern

By Chad de Guzman
 3 days ago

Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said on Thursday that the administration would review its entire surveillance system across government buildings and remove certain Chinese-made cameras over concerns that the data collected from them endangers national security.

“It’s a significant thing that’s been brought to our attention and we’re going to fix it,” Marles told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation .

The move comes at the urging of opposition senator and shadow cyber security minister James Paterson, who earlier on Thursday published the results of a six-month inquiry that found that at least 913 devices manufactured by the Chinese companies Hikvision and Dahua were installed in at least 250 Australian government and agency sites, including its defense department, its foreign affairs and trade department, and the office of its Attorney-General.

“We may never know if data is being exfiltrated from these cameras,” Paterson told the Canberra Times , “and whether it is ultimately falling into the hands of the Chinese Communist Party and its intelligence agencies.”

Not the first to do this

Australia is following in the footsteps of its major military allies the U.S. and the U.K. in banning Chinese cameras from government sites.

In 2018, Congress amended the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act to ban U.S. federal agencies from sourcing telecommunications or video surveillance equipment from Chinese firms Huawei, ZTE, Hikvision, and Dahua. “We must face the reality that the Chinese-government is using every avenue at its disposal to target the United States,” then-Rep. Vicky Hartzler, who helped draft the legislation, said at the time , adding that the new measure would “ensure that China cannot create a video surveillance network within federal agencies.”

In 2020, the Trump administration expanded the ban to the entire government, including federal contractors, though consumers could still purchase products made by these firms. And in November 2022, the Biden administration announced a complete prohibition on the import and sale of equipment by the four Chinese companies. “These new rules are an important part of our ongoing actions to protect the American people from national security threats involving telecommunications,” F.C.C. Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement at the time.

Also last November , the U.K. parliament restricted the use of Chinese-produced equipment on “sensitive sites,” following a call from 67 parliamentarians in July over security concerns with the surveillance systems. Senior minister Oliver Dowden said that “in light of the threat to the U.K. and the increasing capability and connectivity of these systems, additional controls are required.”

Taiwan, the self-governing island China claims to be part of its territory, also stopped government use of Chinese information and communication devices over national security concerns as early as 2020 .

Data vulnerability fears

Both Hikvision and Dahua, headquartered in Hangzhou in eastern China, are partly state-owned, and many of the bans on their technology stem from concerns that the state will exploit its position to access sensitive information collected by the companies.

Hikvision is the world’s leading video surveillance equipment provider , and together with Dahua controls about 60% of the total market . As of November 2021 , more than 6 million Hikvision and Dahua camera networks were detected across 191 countries outside of China.

China’s 2017 National Intelligence Law mandates citizens and organizations to cooperate with national intelligence efforts, and observers see this as China’s way of being able to obtain data from private businesses operating domestically and abroad.

“Generally speaking, they say that that data wouldn’t be accessed,” says Samantha Hoffman, senior analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, “but then if there is a national security or national defense demand for that data, then it would be, because of the constraints of [the] law.”

In a statement to TIME, Hikvision repeated its longstanding claims that it is “categorically false” to represent the company’s products as a threat to national security. A spokesperson said Hikvision cannot access users’ video data and does not transmit the data to third parties. It also said it neither manages end-user databases nor sells cloud storage in Australia.

Dahua did not respond to a request for comment.

Not just national security

Hoffman adds that both companies have a history of using facial recognition technology, which has been applied in targeting ethnic minorities in China and undermining human rights in the country.

Surveillance technology trade publication IPVM found last year that Hikvision cameras were used to track and detain Uighurs in the western Chinese province of Xinjiang. The E.U. Parliament had installed the company’s cameras in 2020 but removed them a year later amid the reported role of Hikvision’s technology in Chinese human rights abuses.

Aside from the security risks, “there’s enough to suggest that these companies’ products—at least from an ethical standpoint—shouldn’t be used in government buildings,” Hoffman says.

Escalating tensions?

China has long been criticized for operating a surveillance state within its borders and increasingly for its alleged insidiousness elsewhere—prompting the U.S. and others to push back more firmly against Chinese products perceived to present a threat to national security.

TikTok’s future in the U.S. is currently on the fence as lawmakers mull barring access to the app altogether due to concerns over data leaks.

The Chinese Embassy in Australia did not respond to a request for comment. But at a daily briefing, spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry Mao Ning criticized what she called “wrongful practices that overstretch the concept of national security and abuse state power to suppress and discriminate against Chinese enterprises.” And on Feb. 8, in response to questions about the alleged spy balloon floating over the U.S. last week, Mao said that “exaggerating or hyping up the ‘China threat’ narrative is not conducive to building trust or improving ties.”

Read More: U.S. General’s Prediction of War With China ‘in 2025’ Risks Turning Worst Fears Into Reality

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he did not see his country’s diplomatic relations with Beijing, which had just begun to thaw , flaring due to the removal of the surveillance equipment.

“We act in accordance with Australia’s national interest,” he said in a press conference Thursday. “We do so transparently and that’s what we’ll continue to do.”

Bleu Rose
2d ago

These cameras on our streets needs to go all of them ASAP. Every intersection has cameras we do not need to be babysitters all the time. Take them down. If they used them for the good it would be different but they do not.

Reply
8
Jen Hauser
2d ago

almost all of us have some tech equipment that was made in China that could easily have a chip to collect data. many more fools send their DNA to companies run in China to see about their ancestry. as if u have any proof the info u get is fact but u can be sure they now have ur dna and other info. stupidity and greed have allowed China in our everyday lives without a 2nd thought. now people r worried. sorry to say they already have all they need in your home if they want to use it. and we gave it up to make our lives easier. we r all guilty. why r we surprised?

Reply
5
Related
iheart.com

Did China get the intelligence it wanted from the spy balloon?

It took the United States military a week to bring down a balloon. Not because we didn't have the capability as some have suggested, but because we had leadership that has been crippled by inaction for quite some time. Question 1: The spy balloon was spotted and became known to...
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
The Independent

White House says Chinese spy balloon was watching ‘sensitive military sites’ and program has been targeting US for years

The suspected Chinese espionage airship that was downed by an American F-22 fighter on Saturday was targeting “sensitive military sites” as part of a program that has been known to US officials for a number of years, the White House has said.National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters during a briefing on Monday that China’s claim that the airship was a civilian craft sent aloft for climate study purposes “strains credulity,” and said US officials have known that the Chinese military had “a measure of control” over the speed and direction of the balloon, which was surveilling “sensitive...
The Independent

Could the China ‘spy’ balloon be linked to Montana’s nuclear missile sites

A suspected Chinese spy ballon was traveling over a number of sensitive sites in the US, a defence official has said, triggering speculation its location and route could be linked to Montana’s nuclear missile sites.A Pentagon official told a press briefing in Washington DC the suspected balloon had been spotted over Billings, Montana, on Wednesday.It had first flown over the Aleutian Islands, through Canada, and into Montana.The official said the balloon – which China confirmed responsibility for – was still over the US but declined to say where it is now, Reuters said. Officials said steps had been taken...
MONTANA STATE
