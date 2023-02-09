Read full article on original website
Missing woman found safe by authorities in Dubois County
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A week after her disappearance, a woman last seen in Jasper has been found safe. On Friday, Indiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for 50-year-old Lisa Harker, who was originally believed to be in “extreme danger”. The next day, deputies from a neighboring county confirmed the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department […]
Evansville man accused of screwdriver stabbing
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is facing charges after deputies say he stabbed a family member with a screwdriver Friday afternoon. Vanderburgh County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to a home along the 2300 block of Westbrook Boulevard after a reported stabbing. Deputies arrived and spoke with the...
EPD: Man arrested for drug possession while riding a bicycle
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a man has been arrested after trying to escape police multiple times for having drugs on him while riding a bicycle. Evansville Police say an officer was on routine patrol when they saw a man on a bicycle, later identified as Kenneth Moody, disregarding a stop sign just after 9 p.m. Friday.
Gibson Co. needs deputies after school trespassing incident
HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanoven said on Thursday that they need more deputies after an incident one day earlier where a man managed to enter Haubstadt Community School without permission. South Gibson School Corporation Superintendent Bruce Perry says a student spotted a man in the school...
Investigation into school intruder at Haubstadt Community School
On Thursday afternoon, a man entered Haubstadt Community School through a side door due to a malfunctioning lock. School officials and the Sheriff's Office are working on how to prevent this from happening again. Tags. Indiana. Man having 'crisis' taken to hospital after entering Gibson County school, sheriff says. The...
Missing Jasper woman considered to be in ‘extreme danger’
UPDATE: Lisa Harker has been found safe by law enforcement officials. JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — Have you seen her? The Pike County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are investigating the disappearance of 50-year-old Lisa Harker. Authorities say she was last seen nearly a week ago on February 4 around noon. She is described as a white […]
Dispatch: Multi-vehicle accident in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to dispatch, there was a multi-vehicle crash on North Saint Joseph and Buchanan Road just north of the Mesker Park Zoo in Evansville. Dispatch says the call came in as an accident with injuries at 5:35 p.m. According to dispatch there were no major injuries.
Fire damages building in Princeton
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – Crews were sent to a fire in Princeton that melted the side of a building on Saturday. Firefighters were sent to the 200 block of West State Street just before 5 p.m. Crews believe the fire started in a bucket used for cigarette butt disposal. The fire melted the bucket and […]
EPD: Shots fired at E. Illinois St. in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were dispatched to a shots fired call on East Illinois Street on Friday night. According to police, officers were called to the 600 block of East Illinois Street sometime after 10 p.m. on Friday night in response to shots fired. Officials say...
Several agencies respond to Oakland City fire
OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Several agencies responded to a house fire in Oakland City on Friday night. Crews were sent to County Road 50 South. Firefighters said they were able to quickly put out the fire to prevent further damage. Firefighters said no one was hurt.
Fatality Accident 600 blk of E Diamond Ave
On February 9th, at 11:12 a.m., Evansville Police Officers and other first responders were dispatched to the 600 block of Diamond Ave. for a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle. First responders found the adult male victim with severe injuries laying in the parking lot at Dollar General. Life-saving measures were attempted, however, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. EPD Detectives, an EPD Reconstructionist, and the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office were called to the scene.
New details released after Haubstadt school incident
HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WEHT) — Heavy law enforcement presence was gathered outside the Haubstadt Community School in Gibson County earlier Wednesday. Sheriff Bruce Vanoven said deputies responded to the school after a person outside the building was having an “emotional crisis”. We’re told a 22-year-old man was trying to get into the school through a door […]
Princeton Man Flown To The Hospital After Christian County Crash
A Caldwell County man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Princeton Road in Christian County Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Josh Steeley was northbound when he lost control of his vehicle causing it to run off the road and hit an embankment. He was treated at...
Fully-staffed Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office rolling out changes
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - For the first time in several years, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is fully staffed. The Daviess Co. Fiscal Court provides the office’s budget, allotting for 39 full-time, sworn in deputies. Sheriff Brad Youngman says in total, his office employs 70 people. He says...
State investigators seek info on Owensville funeral home fire
OWENSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Less than a week after the historic Owensville funeral home went up in flames, state investigators are looking for new leads in their investigation. Firefighters responded to Holder Funeral Home on Main Street shortly after midnight Sunday. Fire officials say the second floor of the building collapsed into the main level […]
17 lbs. of weed and over $70K seized in Evansville drug bust
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say one of their K9s found loads of cash and a giant stash of marijuana in a suspected drug dealer’s home. The investigation started Thursday when officers received word that two suspicious packages were delivered to separate homes. Officers opened the packages and came across pounds of marijuana, according […]
Man arrested after pulling gun on group at Pike County gas station, sheriff says
An Indiana man is facing charges after authorities say he pulled a gun on a group of people in Pike County. The Pike County Sheriff's Office says it happened back on Feb. 2. PCSO says deputies were called to investigate an incident where a man had pulled a gun on a group of people at a gas station in Petersburg. During their investigation, the sheriff's office says deputies discovered that the gun was pulled over some kind of disagreement between the man and the group.
Evansville Police warn of CenterPoint scam call
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says it has been brought to its attention that someone is calling local residents and posing as an employee of CenterPoint Energy. Police say the scammer seems to be targeting elderly individuals and is trying to get personal information. EPD says the number that is being […]
Coroner identifies man killed in parking lot of Evansville Dollar General
(WEHT) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner has released the identity and cause of death for the man killed after being run over by a vehicle in the parking lot of an Evansville Dollar General.
Elementary intruder highlights need for SRO in Gibson County
The newly elected Gibson County Sheriff says the county has an SRO staffing crisis. Sheriff Bruce Vanoven took to social media on Wednesday to report a young adult male had entered the elementary school in Haubstadt. Vanoven said that he sent out a press release earlier in the day stating...
