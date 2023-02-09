A Crossville woman arrived at the White County Sheriff’s Department to turn herself on a White County Warrant early this morning. At around 7:15 a.m. Maranda Pringle met with Justin Spencer and was taken into custody on the warrant. The charge on the warrant was for Retail Theft of under $500 from Wal-Mart. Pringle was booked in the White County Jail where bond set at $2,500 or $250 plus a $20 booking fee. Following processing she paid bond and was released. Pringle is scheduled for a First Appearance on March 7th at 9:00 a.m.

WHITE COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO