Lawrence County Illinois Authorities Considering Junk-Related Ordinance
The Lawrence County Illinois Board held a hearing on a proposed county solid waste-related ordinance. That ordinance is being generated by the Board, along with the Lawrence County Department of Health. If passed, the ordinance will regulate salvage and junkyards, and ensure compliance with environmental standards. The recent session was...
Several agencies respond to Oakland City fire
OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Several agencies responded to a house fire in Oakland City on Friday night. Crews were sent to County Road 50 South. Firefighters said they were able to quickly put out the fire to prevent further damage. Firefighters said no one was hurt.
Indiana State Police Warns of Phone Scam
The Indiana State Police Evansville Post is warning the public about a phone scam. A resident received a phone call from a person who said they were representing the I-S-P and was collecting funds to help clear the highways during adverse weather. The I-S-P stresses it does not solicit money....
Vincennes House Fire on State St.
The Vincennes Fire Department responded to a house fire late yesterday morning at 828 State Street in Vincennes. Several engines and the ladder truck were on the scene to extinguish the blaze. Extensive damage to the inside of the home was reported, and there is no word on the cause...
Bomb threat at IL Jr. high leads to evacuation, arrest
FLORA, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Students were evacuated from Floyd Henson Jr. High after the Flora Police Department received information regarding a possible bomb threat. According to a post from the Flora Illinois Police Department, on Feb. 9 officers immediately reported to Floyd Henson Jr. High and began working with school officials to gather information about […]
Man sentenced in Gibson Co. child molesting case
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man convicted of child molesting has been sentenced in Gibson County. [Previous: Man found guilty of child molesting in Gibson Co.]. The prosecutor says James Cox was sentenced to 38 years for Child Molesting, plus 10 more years for being a Repeat Sex Offender.
Traffic change confirmed ahead of incoming casino
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A stoplight will be added on E Margaret Dr. on the south end of the Terre Haute Casino Resort. After consulting with INDOT, Churchill Downs officials determined that most of the traffic flow in and out of the casino would be on E Margaret Dr. Thus, making the need for […]
Pringle Turns Herself In On White County Warrant For Theft
A Crossville woman arrived at the White County Sheriff’s Department to turn herself on a White County Warrant early this morning. At around 7:15 a.m. Maranda Pringle met with Justin Spencer and was taken into custody on the warrant. The charge on the warrant was for Retail Theft of under $500 from Wal-Mart. Pringle was booked in the White County Jail where bond set at $2,500 or $250 plus a $20 booking fee. Following processing she paid bond and was released. Pringle is scheduled for a First Appearance on March 7th at 9:00 a.m.
Two Carmi Women Arrested On White County Warrants
Police Chief Jason Carter reports the arrest of two Carmi women on Thursday. At around 1:30 p.m. 28 year old Sally Spivey of Summit Street was arrested on the Pundrakes parking lot on a Felony Warrant for Retail Theft and Criminal Trespass to Property. Bond on the warrant was set at $1500. Spivey was additionally charged with felony Retail Theft from a business in Carmi. She is being held in the White County pending the setting of bond for the most recent Retail Theft charge. She is scheduled to appear in court on February 14th at 9 a.m.
Fire damages building in Princeton
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – Crews were sent to a fire in Princeton that melted the side of a building on Saturday. Firefighters were sent to the 200 block of West State Street just before 5 p.m. Crews believe the fire started in a bucket used for cigarette butt disposal. The fire melted the bucket and […]
Vigo County Commissioners looking to rid the city of an old eye sore
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As you park in the grass lots of The Mill to enjoy a summer concert, you may have noticed the old, abandoned building on the property. After years of letting the building sit empty, county commissioners say a decision on what to do with the building will be made in the coming weeks.
Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force 2022 results released
Illinois State Police are releasing the annual results of the Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force as well as other drug enforcement groups around the state. The Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force is reporting a total of 69 arrests as well as the confiscation of 57 guns and 717 pounds of narcotics. The task force is made up of Salem, Robinson, and Mt. Carmel Police Departments, Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and State Police.
Missing woman found safe by authorities in Dubois County
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A week after her disappearance, a woman last seen in Jasper has been found safe. On Friday, Indiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for 50-year-old Lisa Harker, who was originally believed to be in “extreme danger”. The next day, deputies from a neighboring county confirmed the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department […]
Driver arrested after crash at Highway 41 and St. George
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say crews were called to a wreck northbound Highway 41 just south of St. George. They say it was reported around 4:25 a.m. with possible injuries. Dispatchers say there was a lot of debris that had to be cleaned up. Indiana State Police say a...
Police standoff in Pike County ends after it’s discovered that nobody was home
(WEHT) - A standoff that lasted hours in Pike County had a peaceful end after law enforcement discovered there was nobody inside of a residence where a suspect was believed to be barricaded.
Municipal, County Government in Spotlight in “State Of” Discussion
Local government will be in the spotlight at the next “State Of” series. The luncheon series will be held from noon to one on Wednesday, February 22nd, and Blossom Hill Rental Hall. The hall is located at the corner of Bierhaus Boulevard and State Road 61. The series...
POLICE: Petersburg welfare check leads to arrest and false standoff
Police have released more information about the incident that took place in Petersburg on Thursday. The incident in question required parts of State Road 57 to be shut down while the authorities investigated.
Drug deal gone wrong leads to 2 arrests in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two Terre Haute men have been arrested with one charged with armed robbery and kidnapping among other charges after police say they tried to rob a person trying to purchase marijuana from them. According to Indiana State Police, the incident occurred on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at approximately 8:30 p.m. in […]
Washington Woman Arrested on Meth Dealing Charge
Washington Police arrested a Washington woman Tuesday for Dealing in Methamphetamine and Possession of Methamphetamine. 46-year-old Shirley Coker is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. Washington Police arrested 32-year-old Derek Winninger of Washington Tuesday for Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon. Winninger is also being held without...
