Lexington, KY

fox56news.com

Highest-rated sushi restaurants in Lexington, according to Tripadvisor

(STACKER) – Sushi first started gaining popularity in the U.S. in the 1960s, when a restaurant called Kawafuku opened in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo neighborhood. The restaurant’s sushi bar was frequented by Japanese businessmen, who’d bring their American coworkers for a meal. Eventually, sushi restaurants started cropping up in other Californian cities, like Osho, which opened in 1970, next to the 20th Century Fox studio in Hollywood, attracting big-name producers, directors, and actors. Soon, the cuisine came to other U.S. cities like New York and Chicago, and by the late 1980s, it was a full-on dining craze. According to industry marketing research company IBISWorld, in 2022, there are nearly 16,000 sushi restaurants in the country.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

‘Kentucky Tenants’ group helps Lexington renters with issues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For months, Kentucky Tenants has been working to make renters’ voices heard. They’ve come to the defense of renters left out in the cold after extreme weather. And they’ve even brought their issues before Lexington City Council. They feel their message is getting through to the city’s leaders.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky weather: Some rain and snow in southeastern Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Super Bowl Sunday weather in central Kentucky may seem uneventful…clouds to mostly sunny, but just a few short miles away, to the far south and east, some rain and wet snow showers are expected tonight, and into Sunday. A southern system will likely...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

1 killed in fire in Lexington apartment stairwell

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Just after 4 a.m., emergency crews were dispatched to 12th Street to address reports of a fire. Maj. Derek Roberts told FOX 56 crews found an individual who sought shelter in the stairwell where they were overcome and eventually died. No occupants were displaced...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington to begin major sewer project

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Lexington is set to begin a major sewer project. For the next year and a half, a group of homeowners will be dealing with three different major construction projects right in their front yards. “Knowing how long the project was going to be...
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Lexington nurse bringing IV hydration services to homes

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kylee Skaggs is a local nurse that is using her skills to run a mobile IV hydration infusion business through the national company, Hydreight. Skaggs started the business toward the end of 2022 after having an interest in IV therapy. “Working in the ER, I see,...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington community support center offers relief for homeless

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “There was a fire this morning. One victim was severely burned and did not survive. We believe that was probably an unhoused individual that may have been trying to stay warm again. That’s under investigation, but that’s a likely cause of what happened this morning,” said Major John Ott with the Lexington Fire Department.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Airline stopping service at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Avelo Airlines will no longer be operating at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport. The company confirmed that to WKYT, saying demand has not met expectations. They told us the last Avelo flight will be on February 21. They say all customers who booked past that date...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Strong winds wreak havoc across central Kentucky

Walls of buildings were blown over, semi-trucks tipped sideways, and trees were blown down by the heavy winds. Walls of buildings were blown over, semi-trucks tipped sideways, and trees were blown down by the heavy winds. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Feb. 10. Feb. 10 HTFN Plays of...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Leestown Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police were dispatched to the 3300 block of Leestown Road to investigate reports of an accidental collision. Lexington police told FOX that at 6 a.m., a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Leestown Road. The pedestrian was an adult man who was...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

fox56news.com

WKYT 27

Crews battle big flames in structure fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Fire crews are on-scene of a working structure fire along the 100 block of Ransom Avenue. Officials say they were called out around 10:15 p.m. where flames could be seen billowing through the roof. At one point, more than 16 fire crews were helping to...
LEXINGTON, KY

