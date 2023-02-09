Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
78 Legends: University of Kentucky Men's Basketball Bourbon ReleaseJC PhelpsLexington, KY
The famous Kentucky actor who has given away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Another South Carolina grocery store closed this weekKristen WaltersLexington, KY
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Rising Rapper Yung Pre Unveils New Single “Underdog”Music NewsLexington, KY
Related
fox56news.com
Highest-rated sushi restaurants in Lexington, according to Tripadvisor
(STACKER) – Sushi first started gaining popularity in the U.S. in the 1960s, when a restaurant called Kawafuku opened in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo neighborhood. The restaurant’s sushi bar was frequented by Japanese businessmen, who’d bring their American coworkers for a meal. Eventually, sushi restaurants started cropping up in other Californian cities, like Osho, which opened in 1970, next to the 20th Century Fox studio in Hollywood, attracting big-name producers, directors, and actors. Soon, the cuisine came to other U.S. cities like New York and Chicago, and by the late 1980s, it was a full-on dining craze. According to industry marketing research company IBISWorld, in 2022, there are nearly 16,000 sushi restaurants in the country.
WKYT 27
‘Kentucky Tenants’ group helps Lexington renters with issues
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For months, Kentucky Tenants has been working to make renters’ voices heard. They’ve come to the defense of renters left out in the cold after extreme weather. And they’ve even brought their issues before Lexington City Council. They feel their message is getting through to the city’s leaders.
fox56news.com
Kentucky weather: Some rain and snow in southeastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Super Bowl Sunday weather in central Kentucky may seem uneventful…clouds to mostly sunny, but just a few short miles away, to the far south and east, some rain and wet snow showers are expected tonight, and into Sunday. A southern system will likely...
fox56news.com
1 killed in fire in Lexington apartment stairwell
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Just after 4 a.m., emergency crews were dispatched to 12th Street to address reports of a fire. Maj. Derek Roberts told FOX 56 crews found an individual who sought shelter in the stairwell where they were overcome and eventually died. No occupants were displaced...
WKYT 27
Lexington to begin major sewer project
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Lexington is set to begin a major sewer project. For the next year and a half, a group of homeowners will be dealing with three different major construction projects right in their front yards. “Knowing how long the project was going to be...
fox56news.com
Building cleared for repairs after winds broke wall, caused gas leak in Lexington
A building is cleared for repairs after winds broke a wall and caused a gas leak in Lexington. Building cleared for repairs after winds broke wall, …. A building is cleared for repairs after winds broke a wall and caused a gas leak in Lexington. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights...
spectrumnews1.com
Lexington nurse bringing IV hydration services to homes
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kylee Skaggs is a local nurse that is using her skills to run a mobile IV hydration infusion business through the national company, Hydreight. Skaggs started the business toward the end of 2022 after having an interest in IV therapy. “Working in the ER, I see,...
fox56news.com
Lexington commission looking to ‘disrupt and dismantle systemic racism’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – As Memphis begins to grapple with the aftermath of its own tragedy, mistakes in Lexington can serve as a cautionary tale. FOX 56 revisited the recommendations that were made by Mayor Linda Gorton’s commission for racial justice and equality. Tiffany Brown, who is...
WKYT 27
Lexington community support center offers relief for homeless
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “There was a fire this morning. One victim was severely burned and did not survive. We believe that was probably an unhoused individual that may have been trying to stay warm again. That’s under investigation, but that’s a likely cause of what happened this morning,” said Major John Ott with the Lexington Fire Department.
Trader Joe’s Moving Into South Central KY But It’s Not What You Might Think
Have you ever visited a Trader Joe's? They have them in Louisville, Lexington, and Nashville. I've been to the one in Nashville. Of Trader Joe's and Whole Foods--the two chains I assume are direct rivals due to their offerings--I much prefer Trader Joe's. AMERICA'S FASCINATION WITH TRADER JOE'S. And that's...
WKYT 27
Airline stopping service at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Avelo Airlines will no longer be operating at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport. The company confirmed that to WKYT, saying demand has not met expectations. They told us the last Avelo flight will be on February 21. They say all customers who booked past that date...
WKYT 27
High winds potentially to blame for part of Lexington building collapsing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High winds may have played a role in part of a building in Lexington collapsing. Fire officials say it happened early Thursday afternoon in the 100 block of Trade Street. They say the street-side façade of a building collapsed, potentially due to the high winds.
wdrb.com
Cash-strapped AppHarvest to sell more shares
Morehead, Ky.-based AppHarvest drew praise for its vision of sustainable farming and good jobs in Appalachia. Now it is trying not to run out of money.
fox56news.com
Tennessee’s first wind telephone offers solace to people grieving +L5V
Nestled in a neighborhood in East Nashville is a phone booth that no longer rings but offers a bit of respite to those grieving a lost loved one. http://bit.ly/3jJj9cx. Tennessee’s first wind telephone offers solace to …. Nestled in a neighborhood in East Nashville is a phone booth that...
WKYT 27
Good Question: Why are there wooden guard rails on US 68 from Paris to Lexington?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a road thousands of our viewers drive every day, and one of them had a question about why it looks the way it does. For today’s Good Question, Keith asks, Why are there wooden guard rails on the road from Paris to Lexington on U.S. 68?
fox56news.com
Strong winds wreak havoc across central Kentucky
Walls of buildings were blown over, semi-trucks tipped sideways, and trees were blown down by the heavy winds. Walls of buildings were blown over, semi-trucks tipped sideways, and trees were blown down by the heavy winds. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Feb. 10. Feb. 10 HTFN Plays of...
fox56news.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Leestown Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police were dispatched to the 3300 block of Leestown Road to investigate reports of an accidental collision. Lexington police told FOX that at 6 a.m., a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Leestown Road. The pedestrian was an adult man who was...
fox56news.com
Goshen killings: Video shows 'cartel-style' massacre events | Morning in America
A week after two people were arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of six people in Goshen, California, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office released the Ring doorbell footage of events police are calling a "cartel-style massacre." #California #Cartels #Massacre. Goshen killings: Video shows ‘cartel-style’ massacre …. A...
fox56news.com
Another Tesla driver caught napping behind the wheel
It has happened again. Another Tesla driver in the Los Angeles area was captured on video sleeping behind the wheel. This video was recorded by KTLA viewer Joshua Cadena in the northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway near Griffith Park on Thursday. Another Tesla driver caught napping behind the wheel.
WKYT 27
Crews battle big flames in structure fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Fire crews are on-scene of a working structure fire along the 100 block of Ransom Avenue. Officials say they were called out around 10:15 p.m. where flames could be seen billowing through the roof. At one point, more than 16 fire crews were helping to...
Comments / 0