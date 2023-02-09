ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Man arrested in Bartholomew County after vehicle pursuit

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A man has been arrested in Bartholomew County following a vehicle pursuit. Deputies attempted to pull over 48-year-old Benjamin Munn near State Road 46 and E. State Street Friday afternoon. Munn initially stopped before speeding away from officers when he was asked to exit his vehicle. He then led officers on […]
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Missing woman found safe by authorities in Dubois County

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A week after her disappearance, a woman last seen in Jasper has been found safe. On Friday, Indiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for 50-year-old Lisa Harker, who was originally believed to be in “extreme danger”. The next day, deputies from a neighboring county confirmed the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department […]
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Missing Jasper woman considered to be in ‘extreme danger’

UPDATE: Lisa Harker has been found safe by law enforcement officials. JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — Have you seen her? The Pike County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are investigating the disappearance of 50-year-old Lisa Harker. Authorities say she was last seen nearly a week ago on February 4 around noon. She is described as a white […]
JASPER, IN
985theriver.com

Former IN pastor convicted of fraud, denied post-conviction relief

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After Vaughn Reeves Sr., a former Sullivan pastor who was sentenced to 9 counts of security fraud, filed a petition for post-conviction relief last year, the request has been denied. According to Indiana State Attorney Stan Levco who acted as one of the state’s...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana Silver Alert issued for 50-year-old missing from Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Friday night for a 50-year-old woman missing from Jasper. Lisa Harker was last seen at noon Saturday, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department says in the Silver Alert. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical aid.
JASPER, IN
FOX59

Hope woman still missing 3 years later

HOPE, Ind. — Three years ago, Donna Mitchell left the Brown Bottle Liquor store in Hartsville, got behind the wheel of her maroon Chevrolet Trailblazer and drove off the face of the earth. Despite more than two years of searching, neither she nor her vehicle has been seen since. At the time of her disappearance, […]
HOPE, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Gunshots were fired at people at least 70 times in the City of Bloomington, Indiana in 2022 according to a report

According to a report from the Bloomington Police Department released Thursday during the State of Public Safety, firearms were fired at people 70 times in 2022. Bloomington had five murders in 2022, which was two more than in 2021 when there were 3, and the same number as in 2020, during the worst part of the Covid pandemic. However, attempted murders were 11, which was a 220-percent increase over 2021 when there were five. There were six attempted murders in 2020.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wzdm.com

Vincennes Man Arrested by VPD

Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man last night following a call to 15th and Oak Streets. Officers found 48 year-old Joshua Isley wanted on Knox Superior One warrants for battery resulting in injury, and two counts of criminal mischief. The charges range from the spring of last year to January of this year.
VINCENNES, IN
wzdm.com

Washington Woman Arrested on Meth Dealing Charge

Washington Police arrested a Washington woman Tuesday for Dealing in Methamphetamine and Possession of Methamphetamine. 46-year-old Shirley Coker is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. Washington Police arrested 32-year-old Derek Winninger of Washington Tuesday for Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon. Winninger is also being held without...
WASHINGTON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Vincennes House Fire on State St.

The Vincennes Fire Department responded to a house fire late yesterday morning at 828 State Street in Vincennes. Several engines and the ladder truck were on the scene to extinguish the blaze. Extensive damage to the inside of the home was reported, and there is no word on the cause...
VINCENNES, IN
wzdm.com

Good Samaritan Hospital VanGo Extended Hours

VanGo is now offering expanded hours for the public. Good Samaritan Hospital has teamed with VanGo to extend the Vincennes transportation service’s hours. With the start of next week, VanGo will stay open an extra 30 hours each week. The new hours will be from 8a.m. to 8p.m. weekdays,...
VINCENNES, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy