Forget a tricycle; this cute 3-year-old influencer drives everything from a $550,000 Ferrari to a 900-pound touring motorcycle to a Go-kart

The Street Bob is one of the few stripped-back cruisers in Harley-Davidson’s extensive portfolio, which makes it a hit among custom bike shops. After all, the cruiser’s simple build means less time spent on taking it apart, and more time to focus on the details. Germany’s Thunderbike is also a fan of the cruiser because of this, and for its latest act, the brilliant shop has transformed a 2022 Street Bob into a handsome bobber. The final product is ripe with custom parts - just like all Thunderbike builds - and creates an elegant, old-school aesthetic that is easy to love.

10 DAYS AGO