Weather Now: Near Record Warmth Friday; Dry Cooler This Weekend.

Temperatures and humidity will continue to rise during the pre-dawn hours as a warm front moves through. Any left-over rain showers will be ending as temperatures rise to the 50’s, unseasonably warm for this time of year. Areas of fog forming, especially along the coast.
Any early morning fog will lift giving way to increasing warm sunshine, along with gusty winds. Temperatures will jump to near-record levels, around 55-60. Clear breezy and cooler Friday night, followed by cooler sunshine Saturday.
Meanwhile, an offshore storm may graze our area Sunday Night with some rain along the south shore, however, the daylight hours of Sunday will be dry.
FRIDAY MORNING 8:00AM
FRIDAY AFTERNOON 1:00PM
Highs reach between 55-60 in the afternoon. The record high for February 10 in Providence is 58 degrees from 1909.
