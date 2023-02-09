Read full article on original website
BBC
Harlow Council set to freeze council tax
The Conservatives who run Harlow Council are proposing a council tax freeze in April and for the next two years. This would deliver on an election promise they made in 2021 when they won a landslide victory against Labour. Last year the authority cut council tax by giving residents a...
ABC News
In Kenya, an electric transport plan for clean air, climate
NAIROBI, Kenya -- On the packed streets of Nairobi, Cyrus Kariuki is one of a growing number of bikers zooming through traffic on an electric motorbike, reaping the benefits of cheaper transport, cleaner air and limiting planet-warming emissions in the process. “Each month one doesn’t have to be burdened by...
Shell directors personally sued over ‘flawed’ climate strategy
The directors of oil major Shell are being personally sued over their climate strategy, which the claimants say is inadequate to meet climate targets and puts the company at risk as the world switches to clean energy. Environmental lawyers ClientEarth have filed the lawsuit against the 11 directors at the...
BBC
Slough raises concerns over ULEZ extension plans
Fears have been raised about plans for the expansion of London's controversial ultra low emission zone (ULEZ). Slough Borough Council is concerned about the impact of extending the measure across the capital's boroughs which border Berkshire. The proposal is aimed at improving air quality by reducing the number of vehicles...
BBC
Oxford business owner says council forced sign removal
A business owner has said a council is forcing him to remove a sign above his cafe that criticises traffic filters. Clinton Pugh, father of actor Florence Pugh, owns three food businesses in Oxford including Cafe Coco in Cowley Road. He says Oxford City Council is forcing him to remove...
BBC
Why are BP, Shell, and other oil giants making so much money right now?
The big oil companies - from the UK-based BP and Shell to international giants such as ExxonMobil and Norway’s Equinor - have been announcing astonishing profit figures. They are all benefitting from the surging price of oil and gas following the invasion of Ukraine. While they rake in the...
BBC
Agriculture NI's biggest greenhouse gas emitting sector
Agriculture remains Northern Ireland's highest-emitting sector, new figures from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs show. The latest Greenhouse Gas Inventory details emissions in 2020. It says agriculture is the only sector to have shown an increase since the base year of 1990, with all other sectors reducing...
BBC
Scotland must rethink bottle recycling scheme - UK minister
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has urged the Scottish government to rethink its flagship recycling policy. The UK minister said the Deposit Return Scheme should be "paused" after business leaders raised concerns over the costs involved in setting it up. The initiative is designed to boost recycling via a 20p deposit...
NPR
EPA's proposal to raise the cost of carbon is a powerful tool and ethics nightmare
One of the most important tools that the federal government has for cracking down on greenhouse gas emissions is a single number: the social cost of carbon. It represents all the costs to humanity of emitting one ton of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, including everything from the cost of lost crops and flooded homes to the cost of lost wages when people can't safely work outside and, finally, the cost of climate-related deaths.
