BBC
WW2 bomb explosion in Great Yarmouth caught on camera
A huge blast was heard and debris seen rising into the air from the site of a World War Two bomb. Video posted on social media showed the moment the device exploded in Great Yarmouth as army specialists tried to disarm it. All Army and emergency service personnel have been...
BBC
Birmingham car cannibals leaves woman 'in shock'
A woman has spoken of her shock after returning to her car to find it stripped of parts. Charaya White, 28, from Birmingham, said she suffered a panic attack when she found much of her Citroen C1 had been scavenged at the city's New Canal Street car park in May 2022.
BBC
Cardiff: Drag queen was reported as missing by husband, inquest hears
A man was found dead in a city centre after being reported missing by his husband, an inquest has heard. Darren Haydn Meah-Moore's body was found on Park Lane, in Cardiff city centre, at about 19:35 GMT on 22 January. The 39-year-old from Newport was a drag artist who performed...
BBC
Great Yarmouth: Clear-up begins after World War Two bomb explodes
Clear-up operations are under way after a World War Two bomb exploded while work was carried out to defuse it. Army specialists were attempting to disarm the device at Bollards Quay in Great Yarmouth on Friday when an unplanned detonation happened at about 17:00 GMT. People on social media said...
BBC
Raheem Bailey: Family criticise police for dropping bullying investigation
The mother of a boy who lost a finger allegedly fleeing racist bullies has criticised police for their handling of the investigation. Raheem Bailey claimed he caught his finger in a fence escaping bullies at his former school in Blaenau Gwent. Shantal Bailey said the force's suggestion no one else...
BBC
Second rape reported in Carlisle town centre
Police have stepped up patrols after a second rape was reported in Cumbria. The attack is understood to have happened on Mary Street, Carlisle, between 22:00 GMT and 23:00 GMT on Saturday. Cumbria Police said a woman in her 20s was being supported by specialist officers. "We understand this may...
BBC
Derby hotel evacuated after two 'deliberate' fires
A hotel was evacuated after a suspected arson attack in the early hours of the morning - shortly after a nearby shop was targeted. Detectives are linking two fires, which took place on Sunday at two different locations on Ashbourne Road, Derby. The first was in the bins at the...
BBC
Trei Daley named as Hackney Wick stabbing victim
Police investigating a double stabbing have identified a man who died in the early hours of Saturday. Trei Daley, 26, of Bromley, south London, died after being stabbed close to the Colour Factory nightclub in Queen's Yard, off White Post Lane in Hackney Wick, east London. Mr Daley and a...
BBC
Crook residents shocked after cars burnt out in town
Residents say they have been left in shock after ten cars were destroyed by fire in neighbouring streets in a County Durham town. People living in Milburn Street and Wilson Street, Crook, were woken by the vehicle fires in the early hours of Sunday morning. Witnesses told the BBC that...
BBC
Far-right extremist jailed after Lake District tunnel plan
A far-right extremist group discussed creating an underground Lake District base, a court has heard. "Chief propagandist" Kurt McGowan, of Workington, Cumbria, was jailed for seven years after pleading guilty to seven terrorist offences. The cell called him "our very own Goebbels", a reference to Nazi Joseph Goebbels, in a...
BBC
Lady Jane Grey: Grant to preserve ruins of nine days' queen's home
Plans to protect the ruins of the birthplace of England's nine days' queen Lady Jane Grey have been helped by a Historic England grant. The heritage watchdog has given £37,160 to help assess the condition of Bradgate House, in Leicestershire. Much of the mansion, now within Bradgate Park, has...
BBC
Pontypridd: Two pedestrians died of multiple injuries - inquest
Two pedestrians killed in a road crash suffered multiple injuries, an inquest has heard. Kayleigh Cornwell and Jason Morgan, both 32, died after being struck by a car on the B4273 between Ynysybwl and Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taf, at about 18:30 GMT on 27 January. The coroner was told the...
BBC
Galway river deaths: Three teenagers die after car enters water
Three teenagers have died after a car entered the River Corrib in the Republic of Ireland. Gardaí (Irish police) were sent to the scene at Menlo Pier near Galway city on Saturday at about 02:40 local time. The three teenagers were removed from the water and taken to University...
BBC
Epsom College: Gun law plea renewed after family found dead
A woman fighting for changes to UK gun laws after her sister and nieces were shot dead has demanded immediate action after the Epsom College tragedy. Emma Ambler's sister Kelly Fitzgibbons and her two daughters were killed in Sussex in 2020 by partner Robert Needham who then killed himself. She...
BBC
Amsterdam bans cannabis in its red light district
It will soon be illegal to smoke cannabis on the street in Amsterdam's red light district under new regulations unveiled by the city. The laws will come into effect from mid-May and aim to improve liveability for residents who have long complained of disruption caused by tourists. Sex workers will...
