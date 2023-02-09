Read full article on original website
Revealed! Avenue A ghost signage!
Yesterday, workers removed the rolldown gate on a vacant storefront on Avenue A between Fourth Street and Fifth Street (the former lottery place next to Discount Fine Wine & Champagne's, aka Nizga Liquors). In the process, the workers uncovered ghost signage for a long-ago shop that sold carriages, strollers and...
Week In Grieview
Posts this past week included (with a photo of street performer Matthew Silver on St. Mark's Place by Derek Berg) ... • A timeline of events after the assault outside Ray's Candy Store (Tuesday) ... Cake and soup at Ray's Candy Store (Thursday) • An appeal to help a longtime...
About the 3rd & B'zaar Valentine's Market this weekend
This weekend, 3rd & B'zaar is hosting a Valentine's Market here at 191 E. Third St. between Avenue A and Avenue B. Curators Maegan Hayward, Delphine Le Goff and Sara Ann Rutherford (. ) gave us a preview what to expect at the mixed-vendor market and event space ... We...
