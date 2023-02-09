Read full article on original website
Migrants Bussed from NYC to Canada for Free After Complaining About Crime Now Returning Because It's Too Cold and SnowyEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Epstein documents to be released, powerful associates' names going publicAlpha TangoNew York City, NY
NYC Streets Become Deadly Scene as 12 People Shot, 2 Fatally, in 15 HoursHamza HayatNew York City, NY
In the 15-Hour Period, 14 People Were Shot In New York, and 2 Of Them Died.Daily DigestNew York City, NY
Video Footage Released of New Year's Eve Police Shooting in New Jersey Motel Resulting in Death of 61-Year-Old ManMorristown MinuteDenville, NJ
NYC food vendor attacked with tire iron in alleged $20K shakedown outside City Hall
A longtime City Hall food-cart vendor was smashed in the legs and back multiple times with a tire iron on Saturday — allegedly by a rival’s enforcer trying to shake him down for $20,000 eyewitnesses said. Izzad Hassan Suleiman — a 43-year father of three from Queens who has sold hot dogs, kebabs and other fare from a food cart for over a decade in City Hall Park — showed The Post video of the thug speeding onto a public plaza across the street from the Brooklyn Bridge walkway around 8 a.m. The man was in a white van with a breakfast...
The most expensive street in America gets the Eric Adams treatment
Past efforts to redesign Fifth Avenue in Manhattan have pitted high-end retailers against transportation advocacy groups.
Man fatally shot inside Manhattan smoke shop: NYPD
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot inside a smoke shop in Manhattan on Saturday evening, police said. Authorities found Alfred Johnson, 42, with gunshot wounds to the neck and torso inside the smoke shop at 2 West 125th St., near Fifth Avenue, in Harlem just after 8 p.m., according to the NYPD. […]
evgrieve.com
Week In Grieview
Posts this past week included (with a photo of street performer Matthew Silver on St. Mark's Place by Derek Berg) ... • A timeline of events after the assault outside Ray's Candy Store (Tuesday) ... Cake and soup at Ray's Candy Store (Thursday) • An appeal to help a longtime...
New York YIMBY
Curtain Wall Installation Underway at 312 West 43rd Street in Midtown, Manhattan
Curtain wall installation has begun on 312 West 43rd Street, a 33-story residential building on the southern border of Hell’s Kitchen in Midtown, Manhattan. Designed by Handel Architects and developed by National Real Estate Advisors and Taconic Partners, which leased ground rights from the 1199SIEU Health Care Workers Union for a term of 99 years, the structure will yield 330 rental units, 28,000 square feet of amenities, and two floors of retail space. Triton Construction is the general contractor for the project, which is located between Eighth and Ninth Avenues, near Times Square.
Brooklyn sidewalk shed saves life
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — There is new scrutiny on the more than nine thousand sidewalk sheds that dot the city, as one of them did what it was supposed to and prevented a possible tragedy. A large piece of stone fell off the facade of a 37-story building Wednesday at 16 Court Street. Pictures […]
NYC shoplifting hit record highs last year: ‘We can’t stop them’
In New York, everything’s a five-finger discount these days. The Big Apple has become a shoplifter’s paradise — with reported retail thefts hitting record levels for the second year in a row in 2022, a Post analysis of police data shows. The number of shoplifting complaints surged to more than 63,000 last year — a 45% jump over the roughly 45,000 reported in 2021 and a nearly 275% jump compared to the mid-2000s, the statistics show. “People keep taking things and we can’t stop them,” one frustrated employee told The Post on Thursday inside a Lower Manhattan Target that was hit hundreds of times. “It’s...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
New York City food desert program spurs grocery store development
A New York City program to incentivize supermarket construction in food deserts has led to the opening of at least 30 of a planned 51 stores. Called Food Retail Expansion to Support Health (FRESH), the 14-year-old Department of City Planning (DCP) initiative has facilitated the opening of new grocery stores in all five New York City boroughs—Brooklyn, the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens and Staten Island—that now serve 1.2 million New York consumers, who live within a half-mile of those locations. Another 21 FRESH stores are in the development pipeline and will bring fresh food access to 300,000 more New Yorkers who previously had few green grocer options, DCP reported.
New marijuana dispensary opening in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Another marijuana dispensary is set to open in Manhattan, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday. The weed dispensary will operate under a license by The Doe Store, a subsidiary of the non-profit organization the Doe Fund. The retail shop, which will be called “Union Square Travel Agency: A Cannabis Store,” will be […]
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
City proposes complete redesign of Third Ave on Upper East Side
City transportation officials on Wednesday night unveiled a proposal to overhaul Third Avenue between 59th and 96th streets on the Upper East Side, converting some of the five northbound motor vehicle lanes with bus, bike and pedestrian-oriented infrastructure. The Department of Transportation, in redesigning the corridor, intends to replace two...
NBC New York
Bloody 15 Hours in NYC Leaves 2 Dead, at Least 9 Others Wounded Across City: Cops
A handful of shootings across the Big Apple left nearly a dozen victims hurt -- two would ultimately perish from their injuries -- during a particularly violent 15-hour stretch to start the weekend. Authorities say the bloodshed started around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the Bronx, where four men were shot...
evgrieve.com
Revealed! Avenue A ghost signage!
Yesterday, workers removed the rolldown gate on a vacant storefront on Avenue A between Fourth Street and Fifth Street (the former lottery place next to Discount Fine Wine & Champagne's, aka Nizga Liquors). In the process, the workers uncovered ghost signage for a long-ago shop that sold carriages, strollers and...
An inside look at the crackdown on NYC's illegal smoke shops
NEW YORK -- From threatening eviction to seizing pot products, New York is cracking down on the rapid increase of illegal smoke shops.The New York City sheriff's office is leading the effort and gave CBS2's Christina Fan an inside look at their operation.READ MORE: Mayor Eric Adams, District Attorney Alvin Bragg want to shut down hundreds of unlicensed Manhattan smoke shopsWithin minutes of stepping foot into I Smoke and Vape on Broadway, sheriff's deputies seized several jars of pre-rolled joints, along with flavored vapes and untaxed cigarettes.The illegal products are so lucrative for stores, almost every inspection ends in citations, in...
This Long Island pizza joint has been rated one of the best in the U.S. by Yelp users
We'll preface this by saying that we absolutely do not understand this new Yelp ranking supposedly focusing on the best pizza shops in the United States. None of the entries make sense and we’re not entirely sure how the methodology came about—but we feel like it’s our duty to report that, apparently, according to the reviews website, a mom-and-pop store in Massapequa is one of the very best destinations of its kind in New York, landing at the No. 6 spot on the top 100 list.
Victim of 2021 attack outside Harlem liquor store speaks out
NEW YORK -- For the first time in two years, the victim of a heinous attack in Harlem is speaking out.Surveillance video showed the woman being beaten and robbed by a group outside a liquor store after declining to let someone pay for her wine.As she struggles to recover, the victim told CBS2's Lisa Rozner it's been a nightmare dealing with city and state agencies who were supposed to help her."This block changed my life," Catherine Taylor said.It was Jan. 18, 2021.READ MORE: Police: Woman Bitten, Robbed By Men After Argument At Harlem Liquor Store"It's like I see myself asking for...
NYPD: Customer shot trying to stop late-night robbery at Brooklyn deli
NEW YORK -- A customer at a Brooklyn deli wound up in the hospital after they were shot trying to stop a late-night robbery. According to detectives, one suspect held up a gun while another took money from the cash register as the deli on Myrtle Avenue in Clinton Hill was about to close Friday. A 48-year-old man intervened and got into an argument with the suspects, investigators said. He was shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police have not made any arrests or released descriptions of the suspects. An officer was keeping watch inside the deli Saturday morning.
2 Shot Inside Popular Hudson Valley Eatery, New York Man Arrested
Following a long investigation, a Hudson Valley man has been accused of shooting two men inside a popular eatery. Following a long investigation, a Rockland County man was charged with shooting two people inside a popular eatery. 2 Shot Inside Rockland County, New York Restaurant. Google. On October 22, 2022,...
TIMES SQUARE & LOWER EAST SIDE SHOOTINGS: 2 shot in separate attacks hours apart
Two men were wounded in separate Manhattan shootings on Thursday, police said.
tourcounsel.com
The Mall at Bay Plaza | Shopping center in New York City
Bay Plaza Shopping Center is a shopping center on the south side of Co-op City, Bronx, New York City. In addition to various department stores and shops, such as Macy's, JCPenney, Staples, and Old Navy, it has a multiplex movie theater, several restaurants, a fitness club, and some office space. Constructed from 1987 to 1988 by Prestige Properties, the shopping center is located between Bartow and Baychester Avenues, just outside Sections 4 and 5 of Co-op City, on an open lot that was the site of the Freedomland U.S.A. amusement park between 1960 and 1964.
New York Set To Open First Cannabis Dispensary Outside of NYC
Not long after Smacked LLC opened its doors in late January, another cannabis dispensary was announced to open by the end of the week. What makes this new shop unique is that it is the first legal recreational cannabis dispensary to open outside of New York City. More Licenses Coming.
