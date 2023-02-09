Read full article on original website
fox47.com
LIST: Snow emergencies declared for Thursday's winter storm
MARSHALL, Wis. -- With another winter storm set to move into southern Wisconsin late Wednesday into Thursday, multiple communities have declared snow emergencies to allow crews to remove snow from streets. Here's the latest list of communities that have declared a snow emergency. LODI: A snow emergency takes effect at...
iheart.com
Dubuque Wins The Snow Fall Prize
(Dubuque, IA) -- Residents of Dubuque are dealing with 5-to-nearly-7 inches of wet, heavy snow after this latest round of winter. The National Weather Service says a location in Jones County received 4 inches of snow. Most locations in eastern Iowa received 2-3 inches. A Winter Storm Warning for Dubuque,...
x1071.com
Winter Storm Watch For The Entire Area
Forecasters have issued a winter storm watch for the entire area. The watch will be in effect from this afternoon through tomorrow night. According to the National Weather Service, the watch area includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County in Illinois. The weather service reports that heavy snow is possible in the area with accumulations of 3 to 6 inches expected. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph late Thursday morning. The conditions could cause hazardous travel conditions.
KCRG.com
Snowfall totals for Thursday, February 9 winter storm
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snowfall totals in eastern Iowa generally fell in the 2 to 5 inch range that we predicted ahead of the winter storm’s arrival, though an isolated higher band of totals centered on Dubuque county occurred. There, 6 to as much as 9 inches of very wet and heavy snow accumulated.
Storm Could Pile 6+ Inches of Snow in Wisconsin, Wintry Mix for Illinois
Before we can enjoy what hopes to be a great weather weekend ahead, there are a few days of rain and snow possible beginning Wednesday night, according to the current National Weather Service forecast. High temperatures are expected to be in the middle 40s on Wednesday (2/8) with foggy conditions...
What Do White Flashing Lights At Illinois Intersections Really Mean?
You're waiting at an intersection and the light is about to turn green. All of a sudden, the white strobe light starts flashing at the stoplight. What does it mean?. Living in Illinois, there are tons of 911 calls that happen all over the state. In Rockford, there's an emergency...
x1071.com
Thursday Snowstorm One of the Largest In Recent Years in the Area
Yesterday’s snowstorm produced the largest single-day snowfall in eight years in Dubuque. A total of 9.4 inches of snow was reported at Dubuque Regional Airport as of 6 p.m. Other snowfall amounts…East Dubuque 7.5 inches Cuba City 6 inches; Platteville 5 inches, Lancaster 5 inches, Galena 4 inches.
starvedrock.media
Fatal accident at Glidden and River Road in DeKalb
A 57 year old Rockford man involved in an accident Friday in DeKalb has been pronounced dead. Greg Knapp was rushed to Medical Kishwaukee Hospital where he succumbed to multiple injuries. 19 year old Gage Watson of Rochelle remains hospitalized.
starvedrock.media
Emergency Landing in Dekalb County
A small plane made an emergency landing Saturday in Dekalb county. Just after 2 p.m. a two-seater plane flying from Shelbyville, Tennessee to Waukeska, Wisconsin lost power. The plane's pilot made an emergency landing in a field in the northwest corner of Pleasant Street and Airport Road. Neither person in the plane was hurt.
ourquadcities.com
Company proposes transfer station near airport
Moline is in the early stages of approving a new private sector transfer station located near the Quad Cities International Airport that is expected to help the city control future garbage rates,. extend the useful life of area landfills, bring two recycling drop-off centers back to Rock Island County and...
QuickTrip travel center could be coming to Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford will consider plans to open a QuickTrip gas station on E. State Street near the future Hard Rock Casino. At this Monday’s upcoming City Council Meeting, the Code and Regulations Committee recommends the council approves plans for the Quick Trip Corporation and Midwest Design Group to develop […]
MyStateline.com
Rockford man dies after three-car crash
A Rockford man died after being involved in a crash in DeKalb on Friday. A Rockford man died after being involved in a crash in DeKalb on Friday. Who are you picking to win the Super Bowl? Because baby elephant twins in New York have already made their predictions. For...
Who has the best ice cream in Rockford?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Even though it has been icy around Rockford lately, many residents might be wanting a different kind of ice. Considering that U.S. ice cream makers churned out over 1.3 billion gallons of ice cream last year, it is safe to say that the frozen treat is loved by many. However, Rockford […]
WIFR
City leaders hopeful as Belvidere Assembly idle date nears
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The day the Belvidere Assembly plant will go dark is less than three weeks away. As more than 1,000 workers get ready for what parent company Stellantis says will be a layoff of at least six months, the future of the nearly 300-acre site is uncertain. But, one Belvidere alderperson says whatever happens after Feb. 28–the day the facility hits indefinite pause–other new businesses are moving in.
starvedrock.media
Fire Call Northwest Of Wyanet
An early morning wake up call for some firefighters in Bureau County. A reported structure fire broke out just before 6:30 Saturday morning in the area of 1200 East Street north of Interstate 80 near Wyanet. A mutual aid call was put out for help from Princeton, Manlius, Walnut and Sheffield Fire Departments. In a good sign, that mutual aid call was canceled within about 10 minutes.
What’s next for the Rockford Speedway?
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Speedway will begin redevelopment of the complex starting the second week in June. The 75 year old track is closing its door after the conclusion of the 2023 race season. “If we can continue to work together and do a lot of planning, this historic site is going to […]
wvik.org
A Spicy Brown Mustard Factory & Fanciful Pottery Shop Attract Tourists
On Friday, the Illinois Office of Tourism presented Illinois Made awards to Boetje's Foods of Rock Island and Dot's Pots of Moline. Dave Herrell, President and CEO of Visit Quad Cities, says family-owned Boetje's is an award-winning, internationally known company. Dot's Pots is not only famous for fine pottery, but...
Lucky Illinois Woman Survives Freak Accident while Snowmobiling
Snowmobiling is an exciting winter activity in Illinois but it can be really dangerous too. The Thrill Of Snowmobiling In Illinois During The Winter. One of the great things about living in Illinois is we get to experience all four seasons. I know winter can be grueling at times but there are also so many fun activities to participate in. One of the most popular ones is snowmobiling. There are plenty of killer trails to conquer. It's quite the rush too because there are dangerous elements involved too. I've gone a couple of times and had a blast.
Carpenter’s Corner thrift store announces opening date in former Rockford Schnuck’s
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carpenter’s Place, a day shelter for Rockford’s homeless population, is opening a new thrift store in the former Hilander/Schnucks supermarket on Rural Street. The Grand Opening of Carpenter’s Corner will take place on March 10th at 9 a.m.at 1715 Rural Street, on the corner of Prospect. “This project has been a […]
WQAD
Live look at Arconic eagles
This is a live look at the Arconic eagle's nest located in Riverdale. Justice and Liberty have called the nest home since 2007.
