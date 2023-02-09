Read full article on original website
Longboat Observer
Trio of stars lead Cardinal Mooney girls basketball to No. 4 class ranking
A trio of players is looking to lead Cardinal Mooney High's girls basketball program where it has never been: to a state championship. The Cougars, one of the premier teams in the state in recent seasons, are seeking their third-straight trip to the Florida High School Athletic Association state final four in Class 3A. As of Feb. 4, Mooney is 17-5 and on Feb. 3 captured its third-straight district title with a 70-30 home win over Bradenton Christian (12-10).
Look forward to autographs, yard sale, baseball clinic at Rays 2023 Fan Fest
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With spring training coming up and the MLB season following behind, it's time for Tampa Bay Rays fans to get pumped for the season – and what better way than with the 2023 Fan Fest?. People across the area who love the Rays can...
Tiger Woods’ Popstroke to open Tampa location next week
Tiger Woods' Popstroke putting course will open its Tampa location next week.
Longboat Observer
Manatee schools names Lakewood Ranch High teacher as Teacher of the Year
Kelly Smith-Williams has wanted to be a teacher since she was 14 years old. When the School District of Manatee County named her the 2023 Teacher of the Year Feb. 9, it was a dream come true. "It was humbling, incredible and overwhelming," said Smith-Williams, who teaches anatomy and physiology...
Windy Sunday with a few sprinkles
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A strong cold front is moving across the state this evening. A few showers will linger through Sunday morning. It will be much cooler Sunday afternoon. Even though the storms will be gone, it will be very windy all-day Sunday. A few sprinkles will be possible through the early afternoon and […]
Bay News 9
Psychologist weighs in on Parrish Community High School threats
TAMPA, Fla. — In less than a week, officials say Parrish Community High School has been locked down multiple times after receiving several bomb threats. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested four students — three from Parrish and one from Buffalo Creek Middle School — on charges of making school threats.
tampamagazines.com
Tampa Bay’s Top Steakhouses 2023
Culinary trends come and go, but steakhouses are forever. Since the rise of the original American steakhouses in the 1800s, steak has cemented itself as an American icon, a focus of our fine dining desires. Whether you prefer the Wagyu way or a seared sirloin, you’ll find something to whet your appetite in our roundup of top steakhouses in Tampa Bay for 2023. This year’s selections reflect Tampa Bay’s wealth of diversity in culinary thought.
Longboat Observer
Trees at Celery Fields get some birthday TLC
Violet Link, Elle Zukas, Eloise and Zachary Friedman, Colton Zukas celebrate The Birthday of The Trees at Celery Fields. Blake Levine, Abner Beck, Jack Levine, Cody Alpert and Drew Levine. Temple Emanu-El Religious School students celebrated “The Birthday of The Trees” at Celery Fields on Feb. 5. Andrew...
St. Pete man to appear on 'Jeopardy!' Thursday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man from St. Petersburg will soon be buzzing in on "America's Favorite Quiz Show, Jeopardy!" Scott Perry will appear on Thursday's episode to compete against Mira Hayward, a writer from Portland, Oregon, and the winner from Wednesday's episode, Dan Whol. He's an associate professor of history at the University of South Florida's Sarasota-Manatee Campus and earned his Ph. D. in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Florida's been home to Perry since 2007 when he moved to Tampa from Toronto.
Agave Bandido Is Headed to Lakewood Ranch
The South Florida-born restaurant will open in a 4,000 square-foot space at Waterside Place
Longboat Observer
Pooches take the catwalk
Panache with Pooches Fashion Show models Zooey and Sandy Koolkin give their best pose. Nick Panuce, Snoopy and Haley Oler work the Donte's Den booth. Christy May and Christine Pratley stroll through the garden and shop the local vendors. local vendors sold plants, paintings and clothing prior to the start...
30 of Tampa Bay's best live music concerts and events happening Feb.9-16
The Harlem Gospel Travelers, a whole lotta Mellencamp and more.
Raising Cane’s Opens First of Five Greater Tampa Locations in Clearwater
The chicken finger chain is expanding all over the Sunshine State
Man stabbed in the back of the head at Tampa sports bar, police say
A man was taken to the hospital last night after he was stabbed in the back of the head at a sports bar.
PopStroke set to open in Lutz, this weekend's Sunshine City Smokeout competition, and more Tampa Bay foodie news
And it’s not too late to make those Valentine’s Day reservations either.
How soaring Florida home values are impacting rent
It's coming as a surprise to some, a big increase in their monthly expenses either directly, or indirectly due to higher property taxes.
Hillsborough County man wins $1 million from RaceTrac lottery ticket
A Hillsborough County man claimed a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery Friday.
Florida Strawberry Festival Announces FREE Special Sensory-Considerate Day
A place that may typically be overwhelming for the neurodivergent family and friends in your life is officially crafting a special space for them to enjoy a day of fun and one of the Sunshine State's favorite fruits. Plant City's Florida Strawberry Festival took to social media 9 hours ago with the announcement, dubbing the unique effort Special Smiles Day — and an extra little perk is in store for the first 1000 Special Smiles Visitors through the gate.
wild941.com
Tampa Woman’s Babysitting Service Is Causing Chaos
A Tampa woman has a business venture that is causing chaos on TikTok. She babysits for single dads and then “spends time” with them. The woman attends the University of South Florida and this week she revealed that she likes “taking care” of single Dads after she’s done babysitting their kids.
Bay News 9
Sarasota 'roadside attraction' stands the test of time
SARASOTA, Fla. — Before theme parks were established, “roadside attractions” were common in Florida in the 1900s. While many have closed down over the years, some are still going strong. Florida on a Tankful takes you to Sarasota, where an iconic roadside attraction is still drawing in...
