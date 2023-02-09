ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Longboat Observer

Trio of stars lead Cardinal Mooney girls basketball to No. 4 class ranking

A trio of players is looking to lead Cardinal Mooney High's girls basketball program where it has never been: to a state championship. The Cougars, one of the premier teams in the state in recent seasons, are seeking their third-straight trip to the Florida High School Athletic Association state final four in Class 3A. As of Feb. 4, Mooney is 17-5 and on Feb. 3 captured its third-straight district title with a 70-30 home win over Bradenton Christian (12-10).
WFLA

Windy Sunday with a few sprinkles

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A strong cold front is moving across the state this evening. A few showers will linger through Sunday morning. It will be much cooler Sunday afternoon. Even though the storms will be gone, it will be very windy all-day Sunday. A few sprinkles will be possible through the early afternoon and […]
Bay News 9

Psychologist weighs in on Parrish Community High School threats

TAMPA, Fla. — In less than a week, officials say Parrish Community High School has been locked down multiple times after receiving several bomb threats. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested four students — three from Parrish and one from Buffalo Creek Middle School — on charges of making school threats.
tampamagazines.com

Tampa Bay’s Top Steakhouses 2023

Culinary trends come and go, but steakhouses are forever. Since the rise of the original American steakhouses in the 1800s, steak has cemented itself as an American icon, a focus of our fine dining desires. Whether you prefer the Wagyu way or a seared sirloin, you’ll find something to whet your appetite in our roundup of top steakhouses in Tampa Bay for 2023. This year’s selections reflect Tampa Bay’s wealth of diversity in culinary thought.
Longboat Observer

Trees at Celery Fields get some birthday TLC

Violet Link, Elle Zukas, Eloise and Zachary Friedman, Colton Zukas celebrate The Birthday of The Trees at Celery Fields. Blake Levine, Abner Beck, Jack Levine, Cody Alpert and Drew Levine. Temple Emanu-El Religious School students celebrated “The Birthday of The Trees” at Celery Fields on Feb. 5. Andrew...
10 Tampa Bay

St. Pete man to appear on 'Jeopardy!' Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man from St. Petersburg will soon be buzzing in on "America's Favorite Quiz Show, Jeopardy!" Scott Perry will appear on Thursday's episode to compete against Mira Hayward, a writer from Portland, Oregon, and the winner from Wednesday's episode, Dan Whol. He's an associate professor of history at the University of South Florida's Sarasota-Manatee Campus and earned his Ph. D. in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Florida's been home to Perry since 2007 when he moved to Tampa from Toronto.
Longboat Observer

Pooches take the catwalk

Panache with Pooches Fashion Show models Zooey and Sandy Koolkin give their best pose. Nick Panuce, Snoopy and Haley Oler work the Donte's Den booth. Christy May and Christine Pratley stroll through the garden and shop the local vendors. local vendors sold plants, paintings and clothing prior to the start...
Uncovering Florida

Florida Strawberry Festival Announces FREE Special Sensory-Considerate Day

A place that may typically be overwhelming for the neurodivergent family and friends in your life is officially crafting a special space for them to enjoy a day of fun and one of the Sunshine State's favorite fruits. Plant City's Florida Strawberry Festival took to social media 9 hours ago with the announcement, dubbing the unique effort Special Smiles Day — and an extra little perk is in store for the first 1000 Special Smiles Visitors through the gate.
wild941.com

Tampa Woman’s Babysitting Service Is Causing Chaos

A Tampa woman has a business venture that is causing chaos on TikTok. She babysits for single dads and then “spends time” with them. The woman attends the University of South Florida and this week she revealed that she likes “taking care” of single Dads after she’s done babysitting their kids.
Bay News 9

Sarasota 'roadside attraction' stands the test of time

SARASOTA, Fla. — Before theme parks were established, “roadside attractions” were common in Florida in the 1900s. While many have closed down over the years, some are still going strong. Florida on a Tankful takes you to Sarasota, where an iconic roadside attraction is still drawing in...
