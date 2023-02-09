Open in App
Oklahoma City, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

27-Year-Old Killed In SW OKC Crash

12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=069sk9_0khXkfvC00

A 27-year-old was killed in a multi-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in Oklahoma County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. on the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near South Morgan Road.

What happened in the crash is under investigation.

OHP said the driver of one of the vehicles, Wyatt Martin, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story.

