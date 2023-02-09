ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Maryland's Kevin Willard breaks down win over Penn State, Hart's big performance, home crowd and more

Maryland won its tenth consecutive conference home game on Saturday with a 74-68 victory over Penn State in the XFINITY Center. The Terrapins are now 17-8 overall and 8-6 in the Big Ten with a 13-1 home record this season. After the game, head coach Kevin Willard praised senior guard Hakim Hart for his role in the win. Hart recorded a season-high 23 points, five rebounds and four assists.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Penn State Daily Headlines: Sunday, February 12

Welcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Flood: It's not time to panic, but Greg Gard has another big challenge ahead

MADISON, Wis. -- Greg Gard isn't an overly emotional head coach that wears his heart on his sleeve, at least in his post game press conferences. Following Saturday's 73-63 overtime loss to Nebraska in which Wisconsin (14-10, 6-8) blew a 17-point second half lead and was outscored 12-2 in overtime, you could tell this season isn't sitting right with the eighth-year head coach.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Wisconsin football offseason questions: Special teams

The Wisconsin Badgers' new coaching staff has plenty to work through when it comes to special teams. The Badgers will begin spring practices in March with competition at kicker, punter and kick/punter returner. Special teams coordinator (and outside linebackers coach) Matt Mitchell must also improve the unit overall, as it underperformed and made costly mistakes in 2022 and previous years.
MADISON, WI
WFRV Local 5

De Pere ready for packed house in battle of No. 1s

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – One is often the loneliest number. But Saturday night, the top-ranked team in Wisconsin will welcome some similar company. De Pere is set to host the game of the year in Wisconsin high school basketball, with the Division 1 No. 1-ranked Redbirds (20-0) hosting Division 2 No. 1 Pewaukee (17-2). […]
DE PERE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area basketball scores from Friday, February 10

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys high school basketball scores involving teams from the Rockford area from Friday night, February 10 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch ‘Overtime’ Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for highlights, interviews and feature stories. (Rebroadcast Saturday nights at 11 p.m. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Spectators line up to watch Air Force One land in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A line of nearly 20 cars waited to catch a glimpse of Air Force One Wednesday morning as it landed in Madison. “It’s not very often you see the president land, he’s coming in with his crew to Madison so I thought I’d come out and look at it,” said spectator Gerhard Peckman.
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Deadly wrong-way collision on Interstate 43 in Wisconsin, authorities investigating

DARIEN, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead after colliding with a vehicle traveling the wrong way on Interstate 43 in southeastern Wisconsin. According to a release, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at around 9:15 p.m., the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a reckless driver on Interstate 43 at Highway 14 in the Town of Darien.
DARIEN, WI
captimes.com

Opinion | Agrace founder leaves legacy of care

Folks who read the daily obits like I do no doubt notice the many tributes of thanks family members make to the staff at Agrace Hospice Care for taking care of their departed loved ones during their last days. The person who was most responsible for building, nurturing and expanding...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

I-39/90 North completely closed near U.S. 12/18 interchange

With wintry weather hitting the Madison area, some people brought the winter activities out onto the ice. Madison area crews say heavy snow will take time to clear. Part of the challenge specific to this storm is the weight of the snow. A Bed Bath & Beyond in Madison is...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

One person taken to hospital after materials fall from crane

MADISON, Wis. -- One person was injured Friday after materials fell from a crane and landed on a car, Madison Fire Department officials said. Emergency crews were called to a construction site in the 1300 block of Regent Street just before noon. Officials said a crane was carrying building materials about 40 feet in the air when the materials fell, landing on a passing vehicle.
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Pinnon Meats opening new location in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Pinnon Meats is set to open a third location in Beloit, thanks to the sale of city-owned property at the corner of Willowbrook Road and Stateline Road. The Beloit City Council approved the sale of the property to Pinnon Meats owner Jason Turner on Monday. The land at 400 Willowbrook Road […]
BELOIT, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy