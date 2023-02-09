ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Akron Pizza Fest confirms it will return, though shifting location

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Organizers announced the fourth Akron Pizza Fest is scheduled for Labor Day weekend, Friday to Sunday, Sept. 1-3. The fest is moving temporarily because of construction at Lock 3 downtown. This year, events will be held just north of the site in the parking lot bordering Bowery Street and the Akron Civic Theatre.
AKRON, OH
tourcounsel.com

Summit Mall | Shopping mall in Fairlawn, Ohio

Summit Mall is a one-story, 850,000-square-foot (79,000 m2) enclosed shopping mall located at 3265 W. Market Street in the Akron suburb of Fairlawn and with the closing of both Chapel Hill Mall and Rolling Acres Mall, is the only remaining mall in Summit County. Edward J. DeBartolo Sr.'s DeBartolo Corporation...
FAIRLAWN, OH
Isla Chiu

Looking for Ramen in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Willoughby, Ohio

The other day, since it was a cold day - like, a teeth-chattering, whole-body-shivering kind of cold - I was in the mood for a nice hot bowl of soup. As a resident of a westside suburb, I admit I don't often venture to the eastside. I don't particularly like driving, and I try to avoid long car drives as much as possible. Also, have you seen the price of gas nowadays?
WILLOUGHBY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area

If you're in the mood for some tasty corned beef, you should check out these local joints in Greater Cleveland (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you're craving corned beef, you can't go wrong with this pub in Cleveland's Ohio City neighborhood. Check out their hot corned beef sandwiches, which include slices of their house-prepared corned beef plus Swiss cheese between toasted slices of rye bread. They also have great Reubens; in addition to Swiss and corned beef, the Reubens come with sauerkraut and Russian dressing. They also offer egg rolls filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss. Customers also enjoy their corned beef boxty (an Irish potato pancake that's folded over and filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing).
CLEVELAND, OH
News-Herald.com

Sunday Pub Crawl has drawn repeat customers over the years

For more than a decade, people have gotten to know one another through the ever so popular Sunday Pub Crawl, observed by Marty Graham, owner of the Firehouse Grille and Pub in Willoughby Hills. The crawl, which covers western Lake County, is scheduled to take place Sundays Feb. 19 through...
WILLOUGHBY HILLS, OH
Kristen Walters

Popular Ohio grocery store closing this month

A popular grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Ohio store locations this month. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 7, 2023, local source Cleveland.com confirmed that the Earth Fare grocery store in Fairview Park would be closing once again.
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
richlandsource.com

What's the future of the former Holiday Inn in downtown Mansfield?

MANSFIELD -- The financial future of the former Holiday Inn in Mansfield -- a downtown staple for nearly four decades and a key part of the emerging Imagination District -- is in serious jeopardy. A group of local (public and private) leaders are trying to figure out how to help...
MANSFIELD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy