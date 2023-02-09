Read full article on original website
Akron Pizza Fest confirms it will return, though shifting location
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Organizers announced the fourth Akron Pizza Fest is scheduled for Labor Day weekend, Friday to Sunday, Sept. 1-3. The fest is moving temporarily because of construction at Lock 3 downtown. This year, events will be held just north of the site in the parking lot bordering Bowery Street and the Akron Civic Theatre.
3 More Ohio Bed Bath & Beyond Locations To Close
Bed Bath & Beyond announced that it will shutter 150 more stores across the country.
Summit Mall | Shopping mall in Fairlawn, Ohio
Summit Mall is a one-story, 850,000-square-foot (79,000 m2) enclosed shopping mall located at 3265 W. Market Street in the Akron suburb of Fairlawn and with the closing of both Chapel Hill Mall and Rolling Acres Mall, is the only remaining mall in Summit County. Edward J. DeBartolo Sr.'s DeBartolo Corporation...
Popular cookie chain coming to Boardman
A cookie chain store with locations throughout Ohio is coming to Boardman.
Experts seeing shift in Greater Cleveland housing market
Rental properties may be one of the major reasons for the recent change in home buying numbers and are shifting the buying market as a result.
Land where Euclid Beach Park once stood will now transition to city green space
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Beach Mobile Home Park, which sits on the site of the former iconic amusement park Euclid Beach Park, will become part of the city’s park system with hopes that it will be managed by the Cleveland Metroparks. This comes after an extensive land use...
Find peace and comfort at Centering Space, where all are welcome: Leslie Kouba
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two kinds of love are in the air – romantic love and the love of football. In the gray of February, this weekend holds both the Superbowl today and Valentine’s Day, awkwardly on Tuesday, making these the days to celebrate, if you do. It’s...
Looking for Ramen in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Willoughby, Ohio
The other day, since it was a cold day - like, a teeth-chattering, whole-body-shivering kind of cold - I was in the mood for a nice hot bowl of soup. As a resident of a westside suburb, I admit I don't often venture to the eastside. I don't particularly like driving, and I try to avoid long car drives as much as possible. Also, have you seen the price of gas nowadays?
Squeezed by I-480, abused section of Cuyahoga River tributary West Creek to become more fish friendly
CLEVELAND, Ohio – West Creek, a 9-mile meandering tributary of the Cuyahoga River that drains a large portion of Parma and parts of several neighboring suburbs, has received a lot of attention from conservationists over the years. One section has even been incorporated into Cleveland Metroparks, the string of...
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area
If you're in the mood for some tasty corned beef, you should check out these local joints in Greater Cleveland (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you're craving corned beef, you can't go wrong with this pub in Cleveland's Ohio City neighborhood. Check out their hot corned beef sandwiches, which include slices of their house-prepared corned beef plus Swiss cheese between toasted slices of rye bread. They also have great Reubens; in addition to Swiss and corned beef, the Reubens come with sauerkraut and Russian dressing. They also offer egg rolls filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss. Customers also enjoy their corned beef boxty (an Irish potato pancake that's folded over and filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing).
Mission Possible: Cleveland is home for the next big frozen pizza innovation
CLEVELAND — It’s no surprise that pizza is one of the go-to snacks for the Super Bowl. So we're taking our Mission Possible series into the Nestlé test kitchen to uncover the next frozen pizza creation. As the world's largest food and beverage company, Nestlé makes several...
Sunday Pub Crawl has drawn repeat customers over the years
For more than a decade, people have gotten to know one another through the ever so popular Sunday Pub Crawl, observed by Marty Graham, owner of the Firehouse Grille and Pub in Willoughby Hills. The crawl, which covers western Lake County, is scheduled to take place Sundays Feb. 19 through...
Cleveland tobacco business ready to lawyer up if city passes tobacco ban
The latest tobacco ban proposal by Cleveland city leaders would include a tobacco retail license and the halt of all flavored tobacco product sales, including menthol cigarettes.
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this month
A popular grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Ohio store locations this month. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 7, 2023, local source Cleveland.com confirmed that the Earth Fare grocery store in Fairview Park would be closing once again.
What's the future of the former Holiday Inn in downtown Mansfield?
MANSFIELD -- The financial future of the former Holiday Inn in Mansfield -- a downtown staple for nearly four decades and a key part of the emerging Imagination District -- is in serious jeopardy. A group of local (public and private) leaders are trying to figure out how to help...
Now Open: Winking Lizard in the AECOM Building Downtown
The opening comes on the heels of closures at the Galleria and Gateway District
Elyria chocolate shop still open after facade collapses
A "building collapse" at the shop's 230 Broad St. address was reported to Elyria Fire Department on Thursday afternoon.
Councilwoman goes to NYC to confront apt. owners about CLE living conditions
Cleveland Councilwoman Deborah Gray traveled to the New York City headquarters of the company that owns a series of Shaker Square area apartment buildings, demanding quality of life improvements.
Confederate flag displayed at Akron school
The display included a Confederate Flag background with photos on it.
Archie Garner continues Hough Bakery legacy despite the challenges
BEACHWOOD, Ohio – Archie Garner arrives at his Beachwood bake shop most mornings before dawn. “When I come into the shop in the morning, I am in my own little world,” he says. “It’s one in which I get to do what I love doing. And everything I bake, I sprinkle a lot of love into it.”
