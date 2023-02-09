Bishop Flaget alumni recognized for community engagement

CHILLICOTHE— During a recent event at Bishop Flaget Bridget Rourke was presented the Distinguished Alumni Award which is given to a graduate of the Chillicothe Catholic School System who has made a difference in the community and helped to better society.

Rourke graduated from Bishop Flaget High School in 1982 when the school still served students up until the 12th grade. She later went on to attend the United States Military Academy where she served her country for almost 30 years. Once moving back to Chillicothe she stayed busy helping others by volunteering at Bishop Flaget, working at St. Mary's with the St. Vincent DePaul Society, being a member of Right to Life and volunteering with the local Good Samaritan Food Bank, The United Way of Ross County and the Child Protection Center.

She was surprised with her award after mass at the school. Rourke said she was surprised to have won as she feels there are so many other people out there who do good things for the community.

After being surprised Rourke said she didn't know what to say so she spoke to the students in attendance. She reminded them how blessed they were to be receiving a Catholic education. She also encouraged them to give back in any way they could by being charitable, being giving and taking care of others.

"You're blessed, so pay it forward," said Rourke.

Principal Laura Corcoran was happy to honor and surprise Rourke as she said she is a "phenomenal example" of following Christ that can hopefully inspire current students to continue helping their community.

Shelby Reeves is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. You can email her at SReeves@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @Shelby_Reeves_