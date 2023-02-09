Read full article on original website
CNBC
China's biggest chipmaker SMIC posts record 2022 revenue but warns of a tough year ahead
China's biggest chipmaker, SMIC, posted record revenue in 2022, despite ongoing U.S. sanctions. But it warned of a more difficult year ahead given a slump in the semiconductor industry. SMIC is one of China's most important chip companies. But it was thrown on a U.S. trade blacklist in 2020. SMIC...
OilPrice.com
Big Oil Smashes Earnings Record With $219 Billion In Profits
Each of the world’s biggest oil and gas majors reported record profits for 2022 in the past week, doubling their combined net earnings from 2021 and booking the best-ever year for Big Oil. Combined, the net profits of Exxon, Chevron, BP, Shell, Equinor, and. TotalEnergies surged to $219 billion...
News Corp to cut 1,250 jobs after missing second-quarter estimates
Media conglomerate News Corp said on Thursday that it would cut 1,250 jobs after it missed estimates for second-quarter earnings due to weakness in its news and digital real estate businesses. Rising inflation and higher interest rates are forcing companies to curb their ad and marketing spend, denting one of...
kalkinemedia.com
Solaredge Technologies Inc <SEDG.O>: Profits of $1.56 per share anticipated for fourth quarter
11 February 2023 12:24 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Solaredge Technologies Inc is expected to show an increase in its fourth quarter earnings to $1.56 per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from twenty analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from $1.11 to $2.01 per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes seven "Strong Buy", seventeen "Buy", six "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the renewable energy equipment & services peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Twenty five analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week one analyst has revised an earnings estimate upward and there have been no negative earnings revisions. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has risen by 2.82 percent from $1.52. Estimates ranged from a high of $1.89 to a low of $1.11. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the twenty five analysts providing estimates is $352.95. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to $879.23 million from $551.92 million in the same quarter last year.The company's guidance on November 7 2022, for the period ended December 31, was for revenue between $855 million and $885 million. * The current quarter consensus estimate of $1.56 per share implies a gain of 41.65 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported $1.1 per share. The company's guidance on November 7 2022 for the period ended December 31 was for Earnings before Interest and Taxes between $115 million and $135 million. The company's guidance on November 7 2022 for the period ended December 31 was for gross profit margin between $27 and $30. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.44 0.91 Missed Jun. 30 2022 1.39 0.95 Missed Mar. 31 2022 1.27 1.20 Missed Dec. 31 2021 1.31 1.10 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 11 at 12:24 a.m..
This Growth Stock Crushed the Market Last Year. 5 Words from the CEO Suggest There's More to Come.
Vertex climbed 31% last year even as the overall market fell.
NASDAQ
1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood
In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks That Could Soar 38% to 42% In 2023, According to Wall Street
E-commerce and the gig economy are two industries set to thrive in the years ahead. Etsy is seeing incredible growth from pre-pandemic levels. Fiverr is investing in platform initiatives that will attract more buyers and sellers over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 No-Brainer Stock to Buy Before Earnings
Airbnb has rebounded 40% in the last few weeks, showing it could be a big winner in a new bull market. Expedia's earnings reports showed 2023 got off to a good start for the travel industry. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
US News and World Report
PepsiCo Says No More Price Hikes After Better-Than-Expected Quarterly Results
(Reuters) -PepsiCo Inc said on Thursday it will not raise prices of its sodas and snacks further after multiple rounds of price hikes last year helped the beverage giant post fourth-quarter profit and revenue ahead of analysts' estimates. A near duopoly in the carbonated drinks market with Coca-Cola Co helped...
2 Stocks That Could Grow Your Portfolio Over the Next Decade
It's time to buy these growth stocks before the next bull market sends them higher.
Motley Fool
3 Magnificent Growth Stocks With 38% to 64% Upside Potential, According to Wall Street
Amazon, the world's largest retailer, currently has a stock price 42% below the peak it set in 2021. Inari Medical makes clot removal devices that are enormous improvements over standard care. InMode specializes in medical devices used for a wide array of noninvasive cosmetic procedures, including nonsurgical fat reduction. You’re...
Lionsgate Blows Past Forecasts With Record Library Revenue; Books $81 Million Content Writedown
Lionsgate punched through Wall Street forecasts, reporting a jump in revenue to $1 billion last quarter on a record $845 million in sales from its hefty film and television library. The company said Thursday that it swung to a net profit of $16.6 million, or 7 cents a share — 26 cents adjusted – for the fiscal third quarter ended in December, from a loss of $45 million the year before. The studio is prepping for some big film releases this year — John Wick: Chapter 4 and Hunger Games prequel Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes — as the box office normalizes and amid...
3 Dividend Stocks That Generate More Passive Income Than a 10-Year Treasury Note
A risk-free interest rate is appealing, but these stocks provide even more passive income and potential upside.
CNBC
Solar tech company Nextracker prices above range at $24 a share in good sign for IPO market
The solar technology company Nextracker priced its initial public offering just above its stated $20 to $23 per share range, people with knowledge of the transaction told CNBC. The IPO is expected to raise about $638 million by selling 26.6 million shares at $24 each, which is well above the...
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Passive-Income Powerhouses
These industry-leading companies pay investors to wait with sizable dividends.
Motley Fool
3 Ultra-Popular Stocks the Bond Market Believes Are Headed to $0
Unlike stocks, the bond market isn't influenced by emotion, technical analysis, and other intangible factors. Bond traders are sending a clear signal that three widely held stocks may eventually be worthless. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
investing.com
Newell Brands CEO Saligram to retire; forecasts 2023 results below estimates
(Reuters) - Newell Brands Inc said its top boss Ravi Saligram will retire effective May 16 and forecast annual results below analysts' estimates, sending the Sharpie maker's shares down 11% in premarket trading. The company on Friday named its current President Chris Peterson as its next chief executive officer. Newell...
Adyen Plays Long Game as H2 2022 Profits Miss Estimates
Adyen is betting on unified commerce and sustainable returns to drive growth in 2023. In a second half (H2) 2022 earnings call with investors on Wednesday (Feb. 8), the co-founder and CEO of the Amsterdam-based FinTech firm, Pieter van der Does, and newly appointed Co-CEO Ingo Uytdehaage highlighted moves the company had made in the last year to execute its long-term ambitions.
Apollo Global's Q4 earnings rise 77% but miss estimates
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Apollo Global Management Inc said on Thursday its fourth-quarter adjusted net income rose 77% owing to strong earnings from its retirement services business, although that was partly offset by a steep decline in its private equity portfolio.
