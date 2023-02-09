ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

The country's largest indoor farm show is coming back to Louisville. Here's what to know

By Rae Johnson, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VEiZ8_0khXjhir00

The Kentucky Exposition Center is once again set to host the "largest indoor farm show in the country" later this month.

Agriculture means business in the Bluegrass State, according to a release from David S. Beck, president and CEO of Kentucky Venues, and attendees of the National Farm Machinery Show, which draws about 250,000 people a year, can take in "the latest equipment, attend seminars and network with colleagues in the agribusiness industry over four days."

The National Farm Machinery Show will take place at the Expo Center from Feb. 15 to Feb. 18, with several events planned over the course of the first three days capped off by Saturday's tractor pull finals.

This will be the 57th iteration of the event, Beck said. There will be "more than 900 exhibitor booths that will showcase the latest innovations in agriculture equipment and techniques to help jumpstart the 2023 planting season."

"The farming industry is constantly changing and trade shows are an important way to stay on top of the fast-paced evolution of trends and technology," Beck said in the release.

Here's a quick guide on how to attend the National Farm Machinery Show.

Where is the National Farm Machinery Show?

The National Farm Machinery Show will be held at the Kentucky Exposition Center, located at 937 Phillips Lane, from Feb. 15 to Feb. 18.

The show floor will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and the Gift and Craft market will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

How can I get tickets to the National Farm Machinery Show?

Admission and attendance to seminars are free, but attendees will have to pay for parking. Passes can be purchased on the show's event page.

  • Standard pass (at the gate) - $12
  • RV/Bus pass - $25
  • In-out pass - $15
  • Two-Day In-Out Pass (Feb. 17 only) - $30
  • Three-Day In-Out Pass – $45 (Feb. 16 only) - $45
  • Four-Day In-Out Pass – $60 (Feb. 15 only) - $60

For subscribers:Kiddie Academy child care franchise opening first Kentucky location along Brownsboro Road

What can I do at the National Farm Machinery Show?

After attendees check out the 900 booths on the floor they can attend the Championship Tractor Pull, which is partnering with the National Farm Machinery Show to host drivers going "head-to-head in an action-packed showdown in Freedom Hall," said the release. The event draws around 70,000 attendees each year who "cheer on their favorite drivers as they compete for a national title and a piece of $300,000 in prizes."

Tickets for the tractor pull are $10 and can be found on the event's web page.

In addition to the tractor pull, there will be shopping at the Gift and Craft Market in the South Wing mezzanine, Beck said. There will be booths with tractor-branded merch, fashion, toys, collectibles, snacks and other goods.

The schedule for the free seminars can be found on the event's webpage.

Contact reporter Rae Johnson at RNJohnson@gannett.com. Follow them on Twitter at @RaeJ_33.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kristen Walters

Major store chain announces grand opening for new Kentucky store

A major store chain recently announced that it would be celebrating the grand opening of its new Kentucky store location next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, the popular book retail store chain Barnes & Noble will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Kentucky store location in Louisville, according to local reports.
LOUISVILLE, KY
OnlyInYourState

The Secret Waterfall In Indiana That Most People Don’t Know About

Let’s be real here: the cat is out of the bag, and the bag is probably on fire – kind of like Indiana is (figuratively speaking, anyway). Turns out, Indiana is nothing near the “flyover state” it frequently gets pegged as; it’s outrageously beautiful, with an amazing array of landscapes, natural wonders, beautiful towns, and so much more to offer that it’s almost silly. For example, did you know that there are numerous waterfalls in Indiana (among plenty of other natural delights)? It’s true – let’s take a closer look at one of the lesser-appreciated, elusive falls: Rock Rest Falls.
INDIANA STATE
OnlyInYourState

Hailed As One Of The Best Destinations In The Entire World, Here’s Why You Need To Visit Louisville, Kentucky

We’ve long sung the praises of Louisville. Kentucky’s largest city, Louisville is home to over 633,000 residents and some of the most historic neighborhoods and iconic architecture and attractions in the state. It has a dazzling riverfront, vibrant business (and bourbon!) districts, and some of the loveliest parks in Kentucky. We love this town, and we’re not the only ones who do. Louisville was one of only 12 U.S. destinations on The New York Times list of “52 Places To Go in 2023” — and indeed, here’s why you need to visit Louisville, Kentucky:
LOUISVILLE, KY
tourcounsel.com

Green Tree Mall | Shopping mall in Clarksville, Indiana

Green Tree Mall is an shopping mall located in Clarksville, Indiana, United States. The mall is located off of I-65 about four miles (6 km) north of downtown Louisville. It has a total area of 795,382 square feet (73,893 m2). It was named for a large boundary tree of considerable age that once stood at the location. Currently, there are more than 80 inline stores and 2 major anchor stores (Dillard's and JCPenney). The third anchor was Sears which closed on October 1, 2017.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
tourcounsel.com

Jefferson Mall | Shopping mall in Louisville, Kentucky

Jefferson Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Louisville, Kentucky, the largest city in Kentucky. The mall is located near the intersection of Interstate 65 and Outer Loop in southern Louisville. Jefferson Mall is the only major mall in southern Jefferson County, and the only of Louisville's six regional shopping centers (400,000+ square feet) serving the south and west county; the others are located in the east county.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Inclusive playground in Corydon will be among largest in US

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials broke ground Wednesday on what will become Indiana's largest playground. The Possibility Playground is being built in Corydon. The 29,000-square-foot playground will be one of the largest inclusive playgrounds in the U.S., and more than 1,000 kids will be able to play on it at a time.
CORYDON, IN
iheart.com

This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Kentucky

What better way to spend the best holiday of the year than with a steamy, cheesy slice of the best pizza in Kentucky! Where can you find it, you ask? Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza restaurant in every state. "We’ve done the detective work to find the best pizza in every state, using a combination of local knowledge, sales figures, rave reviews, and simply following our noses," the magazine said about its process.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (2/10-2/12)

Kentucky bluegrass quintet Wolfpen Branch will celebrate the release of their new album, “Long Hill to Climb,” with support from Aaron Bibelhauser (a member of Wolfpen Branch) and his “evil twin brother” Adam. The Bibelhausers will perform songs from their new album, “Close Harmony,” which was released today.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Rare opossum rescued after being hit by car in Kentucky

Yeti is the latest rescuee at Second Chances Wildlife Center in Mt. Washington. A news release from the wildlife center says Yeti is a leucistic opossum, which is a condition similar to but different from albinism that gives her a one-of-a-kind “fluffy snowball” look. According to a news...
MOUNT WASHINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

JCPS expected to release proposal for new school start times next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Next week, Jefferson County Public Schools is expected to release its proposal for new school start times. The proposal is anticipated to have nine different start times, ranging from 7:40 a.m. to 9:40 a.m. In his weekly update, JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said middle and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy