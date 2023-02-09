ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good Morning CaneSport 2.9.23

By CaneSport.com Staff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hOh66_0khXjZbv00
Good Morning CaneSport! (photo by Gary Ferman)

Presented by LifeWallet

WHAT’S UP TODAY

First up this morning in your Miami Hurricanes news?

We continued our analysis of the new defensive coordinator hire with a closer look at how Lance Guidry utilized his personnel at Marshall and how that might apply at Miami. So don’t miss that.

There’s the continuation of our series looking at the talent/depth across the board for Miami. That continues today with the linebackers, which will be working in a new system under Lance Guidry. So what is there to work with here? Don’t miss that analysis.

Also be sure to check out what OL coach Alex Mirabal is saying about his group, including his thoughts on the transfer arrivals and the freshmen that are now part of the program.

There’s also plenty of new recruiting news.

The Hurricanes offered yet another 2024 recruit last week in Swainsboro (GA) receiver/DB Demello Jones, who now says Miami is “most definitely in my top schools.” So he updates his thought process now.

Then there’s Miami emerging as one of two frontrunners for Andalusia (AL) three-star defensive lineman Landen Marshall. What other program is a team to beat here and where do things stand?

There’s also an update with Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei cornerback Chuck McDonald, who updates his status after landing a Miami offer.

And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.

TODAY’S MIAMI HURRICANES TOP HEADLINES

Calif. DB lands “surprise” Miami Hurricanes offer: “Miami is a really great program”

Miami Hurricanes join race to land Ga. athlete: UM “definitely in my top schools”

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY

Head Coaches live or die with their Staff choices … Posted by HJ Cane

A simple fact . How many times have we seen Head Coaches refusing to part ways with Coaches who aren’t performing only to see the Head Coach get replaced shortly after?

I don’t care who Mario hires to be honest because it’s his career here that’s at risk. Plenty of young great coaches out there . He just has to find the ones that jive with him and Miami / players. Not every University or city is the same and Miami is a very unique place to live and work.

So when these hires go down I just remember that it’s Marios fate at stake.

MIAMI HURRICANES QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I’m looking for a program that’s committed to winning and with players I can grow and get better with. I want wherever I decide to go to feel like home. The ideal situation for me is to walk into a program with a winning culture and one where I can become the very best version of myself while being there. I know with the right guidance what I’m capable of athletically, so it’s going to be more toward what I’m going to gain academically and socially.”

Ga. standout Demello Jones, who added a Miami offer last week

