ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Latest NCAA Tournament projections for Kentucky basketball after lopsided loss to Arkansas

By Ryan Black, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mDWjc_0khXjWxk00

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky wasted an opportunity to improve its NCAA Tournament hopes Tuesday, falling to SEC rival (and fellow bubble team) Arkansas, 88-73, at Rupp Arena.

The Wildcats, who had won six straight conference games prior to Tuesday's loss, need every victory they can get. And a win over the Razorbacks would have been crucial: Tuesday was a Quad 1 matchup, the games that figure most prominently when the selection committee begins seeding the bracket come March. UK now is 1-7 in Quad 1 contests this season, with that lone victory on the road at then-No. 5 Tennessee last month.

In nearly every bracket projection, the Wildcats have been predicted to be among the last squads into the 68-team field. After losing to the Razorbacks, the Wildcats' NET rating tumbled to 41. (They were 32nd entering Tuesday.)

After Tuesday's slate of games, BracketWAG.com has Kentucky as a No. 11 seed, with a juicy First Four matchup —against Memphis. John Calipari left Memphis for Kentucky in 2009 and has not faced the Tigers during his time leading the Wildcats. (The two programs have played just once, with Calipari beating his future employer, 80-63, in a third-place game at the Maui Invitational in November 2006.) As of Thursday, Bracket Matrix projects the Wildcats' average seed as 10.47, appearing in 101 of the 105 brackets.

Kentucky basketball recruiting:These players have signed to the Wildcats' 2023 class

For subscribers:Analyzing Kentucky basketball signee Justin Edwards' game after a live look in Louisville

Here's a look at Kentucky's NCAA projections from a variety of national outlets:

Where ESPN projects Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament

ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi released his latest update Wednesday afternoon. He has the Wildcats among the last four teams in the field, meaning they would head to Dayton, Ohio, for a First Four game. Kentucky isn't the only blue blood Lunardi projects will be in Dayton; North Carolina is in the same boat right now.

Cream of the crop:Will UK basketball's 2023 class be one of Calipari's best in Lexington? These 5 set the standard

CBS Sports Kentucky bracketology for NCAA Tournament

CBS Sports writer Jerry Palm released his new bracket Tuesday morning. At that point, he slotted Kentucky as a 10-seed, heading to Denver to face seventh-seeded Illinois. Following UK's home loss to Arkansas Palm wrote this in a "Bracketology Bubble Watch" story: "Not beating Kansas at home is a lost opportunity for a splashy win. Not beating Arkansas is simply not taking care of business."

Lovin' it:Reed Sheppard among Kentucky basketball signees named to 2023 McDonald's All-American Game

UK basketball bracketology from The Athletic

Senior college basketball writer Eamon Brennan highlighted the Wildcats as a team with "Work to do" heading into March in his newest "Bubble Watch" article, published prior to Tuesday's Kentucky-Arkansas game.

Best of the best:Who are Kentucky men's basketball's all-time coaching wins leaders?

What's next for Kentucky

UK has one more game this week: Saturday at Georgia. Beating the Bulldogs, who are 132nd in the NET rankings, will do little to boost the Wildcats' NCAA Tournament chances. A loss, however, would be a devastating blow. Georgia is 14-10 overall, but just 4-7 in SEC play. It's lost three consecutive games, including the most recent: a 78-74 defeat to Ole Miss, at home, on Tuesday. The Rebels were just 1-9 in the league entering the game.

Kentucky's next chance at a Quad 1 triumph is next week, when it hits the road to face Mississippi State at 8:30 p.m. in Starkville, Mississippi.

Reach Kentucky men’s basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @RyanABlack.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Fans, media let loose on Kentucky following ugly loss to Georiga

Kentucky basketball is in serious trouble. The Wildcats, the No. 4 AP preseason team, dropped a rough contest to Georgia in Athens Saturday, 75-68. That’s Kentucky’s 2nd straight loss and, according to Joe Lunardi, drops them from the projected tournament field were the season to end today. Thankfully...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Kentucky Fans Are Not Happy With John Calipari Today

John Calipari and The Kentucky Wildcats continue to struggle through their 2022-23 season. With a loss to the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon, the Wildcats drop to 16-9 on the year. Coach Cal's team entered the year as a preseason top-5 team, but have since failed to meet expectations in a ...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky weather: Some rain and snow in southeastern Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Super Bowl Sunday weather in central Kentucky may seem uneventful…clouds to mostly sunny, but just a few short miles away, to the far south and east, some rain and wet snow showers are expected tonight, and into Sunday. A southern system will likely...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

High school basketball highlights for February 10, 2023

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With only one week to go before the postseason begins, we saw some blowouts and a down to the wire finish. Lexington Christian at Lexington Catholic; Covington Catholic at North Laurel; Henry Clay at Bryan Station; Danville at Lincoln Co.;. Ballard at Franklin Co.; Bourbon Co....
LEXINGTON, KY
Kentucky Lantern

Abraham Lincoln was no favorite son in his native Kentucky

No son of Kentucky is more famous or more revered than Abraham Lincoln, who was born on Feb. 12, 1809, near Hodgenville. His birthplace is a national shrine. His statue stands tall in the Capitol rotunda in Frankfort. Lincoln was the first Republican president, and today Kentucky is one of the reddest Republican red states. Yet […] The post Abraham Lincoln was no favorite son in his native Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Strong winds wreak havoc across central Kentucky

Walls of buildings were blown over, semi-trucks tipped sideways, and trees were blown down by the heavy winds. Walls of buildings were blown over, semi-trucks tipped sideways, and trees were blown down by the heavy winds. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Feb. 10. Feb. 10 HTFN Plays of...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky prosecutor caught in scandal resigns

Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are five things to know before bed on February 9, 2023. Fayette County students...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Highest-rated sushi restaurants in Lexington, according to Tripadvisor

(STACKER) – Sushi first started gaining popularity in the U.S. in the 1960s, when a restaurant called Kawafuku opened in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo neighborhood. The restaurant’s sushi bar was frequented by Japanese businessmen, who’d bring their American coworkers for a meal. Eventually, sushi restaurants started cropping up in other Californian cities, like Osho, which opened in 1970, next to the 20th Century Fox studio in Hollywood, attracting big-name producers, directors, and actors. Soon, the cuisine came to other U.S. cities like New York and Chicago, and by the late 1980s, it was a full-on dining craze. According to industry marketing research company IBISWorld, in 2022, there are nearly 16,000 sushi restaurants in the country.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky All-State choir sings 'National Anthem'

The Kentucky All-State choir sings the 'National Anthem'. Kentucky All-State choir sings ‘National Anthem’. The Kentucky All-State choir sings the 'National Anthem'. February 10: An unexpected price hike, a rare zoo …. Here are five things to know before bed on February 10, 2023. Myriad Meadery opens in Lexington.
KENTUCKY STATE
WISN

A shot in the dark that shocked the University of Kentucky community

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Stream full episodes of “Hometown Tragedy” now by downloading the Very Local app for free. Trent DiGiuro was a popular kid growing up in Oldham County, Kentucky. His friends described him as “kind, someone who always looked out for others, and a big teddy bear.” Trent’s love for football began in elementary school. After finishing playing at Oldham High school, he walked on the football team at the University of Kentucky.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

New details in Kentucky liquor store raids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy