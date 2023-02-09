Miami Hurricanes join race to land Ga. athlete: UM "definitely in my top schools"
Miami is strapping on its shoes as it enters a race with Alabama, South Carolina, Georgia and others to land Demello Jones.
Miami is strapping on its shoes as it enters a race with Alabama, South Carolina, Georgia and others to land Demello Jones.
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0