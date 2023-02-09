ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Miami Hurricanes join race to land Ga. athlete: UM "definitely in my top schools"

By Stephen Wagner
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03MZDR_0khXjFCd00
Photo: Demello Jones | Twitter

Miami is strapping on its shoes as it enters a race with Alabama, South Carolina, Georgia and others to land Demello Jones.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Juwan Howard responds to Hunter Dickinson comment following Michigan loss to Indiana

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard and star center Hunter Dickinson have different interpretations of the Wolverines should react to their 62-61 loss to Indiana. Michigan was leading by two points with 8:49 remaining but hit only one field goal the rest of the game — and did not score over the final five minutes of the contest. Dickinson left the game feeling like a reset was needed.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Alabama Coach's Shot At Auburn

Alabama head coach Nate Oats saw his team extend their SEC winning streak to 11 games with a 77-69 win over arch-rival Auburn today. And Oats made sure to give Alabama's rivals a piece of his mind afterwards. Speaking to the media after the game, Oats boasted that hosting Alabama was Auburn's ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Texas is going to where it wants to be in the SEC

All the predicting and politicking came to an end last night. Texas is headed to the SEC in 2024. [Get Inside Texas Plus until the start of the 2023 season for $29.99!]. Fox extracted its final pound of flesh by getting the Horns to switch the dates of its home-and-home with Michigan.
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steve Spurrier comments on Florida's 2023 quarterback situation

If there’s one person whose opinion on the Florida Gators quarterback situation holds weight, it’s Steve Spurrier’s. On a recent episode of The Tailgate, the Head Ball Coach brought up a conversation he had with Shane Matthews, one of Spurrier’s former quarterbacks when he coached the Orange and Blue back in the 1990s. In that conversation, Matthews asked the HBC what he thought of the Gators’ quarterbacks room. His response was one only the most important figure in Florida football history could give.
GAINESVILLE, FL
On3.com

Wake Forest sends full staff to watch 4-star Juke Harris

Steve Forbes and all three Wake Forest assistant coaches sat courtside for four-star Juke Harris’ 38-point explosion on Friday night. “It shows how important I am to them,” Harris told On3. Harris took his official visit to Wake Forest in January and has been a regular to games...
TENNESSEE STATE
On3.com

Georgia Basketball headed in right direction after Kentucky win

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia Basketball defeated Kentucky on Saturday, and while the Wildcats aren’t the National Championship contender folks are used to seeing from the blue blood, the 75-68 victory was a big one for the Bulldogs nonetheless. Amidst a rough stretch in the season dropping six out of seven coming into the game, the win reminds fans of the trajectory head coach Mike White has the program going on only in year one.
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

South Carolina women's basketball game thread: #3LSU

South Carolina Women’s Basketball: News • Recruiting • Schedule • Roster • Stats • SEC • Polls • Scholarships. The last two unbeaten teams in the country face off in a Super Sunday Showdown. Join the conversation in the GamecockCentral game thread.
COLUMBIA, SC
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
84K+
Followers
103K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy