Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Springfield, MissouriLuay RahilSpringfield, MO
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Growing restaurant chain opens new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSpringfield, MO
Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield History Buffs don’t miss this.Justina PriceRepublic, MO
Dollar General Market Opened in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenWillard, MO
Related
KYTV
Ozark Life: Former Springfield & Drury star Molly Miller having success in Arizona
PHOENIX, Ariz. (KY3) - Grand Canyon University head basketball coach Molly Miller made her name in Springfield. Miller led Kickapoo High School to a state championship. She became a star at Drury University. Years later, she became the school’s head coach. Miller took over the Division 1 program at Grand Canyon in 2020.
The richest person in Springfield, Missouri
Springfield, Missouri, is known for its big-city attractions and small-town charm. It is the third-largest city in the state. It lies within the Ozarks region and is known for its beautiful landscapes and outdoor recreation.
KYTV
Clash of the fandoms: Thousands teleport to downtown Springfield for Missouri Comic Con
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The fandoms have taken over as thousands of fans flock to the Springfield Expo Center for Missouri Comic Con. It gives fans a chance to meet the celebrities behind their favorite movies, tv shows, anime, comic books, and more in a family-friendly environment. According to event organizers, more than 5,000 fans were in attendance Saturday.
KYTV
Beer, wine, cheese, and chocolate enthusiasts gather at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hundreds could be found enjoying some of the best that Missouri has to offer at the 10th annual Beer, Wine, Cheese, and Chocolate Festival. Guests enjoyed food and drink samples, live music, educational seminars, and live cooking demonstrations. The organizer says it’s a great time if...
Laclede Record
SHARRI LYN & TEDDY JOE CANTRELL
Sharri Lyn (Taylor) Cantrell, 72, of Lebanon, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Mercy Hospital Lebanon. She was born April 18, 1950, in Evanston, Wyo. to Ira and Grace (Stewart) Taylor. Teddy Joe Cantrell, 67, died June 25, 2015, at Mercy Hospital Lebanon. He was born April 8, 1948, at...
Three Missouri Cities You Don’t Want to Call Home
We can be lucky that no tri-States Missouri towns are on this list, but someone has to be and if you're thinking about moving to a big city in Missouri you might want to stay away from these. Now look, I come from a big city and I loved everything...
Nixa motorcyclist killed in Springfield crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash early this morning, Feb. 10. Bobby Jones, 43, of Nixa, was riding a red 1994 Honda motorcycle eastbound on Grand Street. At 2:38 a.m., the Springfield Police Department responded to the intersection of Grand Street and Grant Avenue to investigate a single-vehicle crash involving the […]
KYTV
On Your Side Investigation: Frustrated Springfield roof customers wait one year; no movement in attorney general lawsuit
The crime happened in a neighborhood south of McBride Elementary School. Duel in Desert: Ex-St. Louis Rams star Grant Wistrom explains balancing act for players at the Super Bowl. Updated: 11 hours ago. KY3 Sports Director Mark Spillane reports from Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, Arizona.
KYTV
School districts in the Ozarks adding days to the school calendar because of snow
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The state of Missouri requires 174 days of instruction, and Arkansas requires 178 days of instruction. Many school districts build snow days into the school calendar to prevent makeup days, but for some, it wasn’t enough. The Willard School District will add a few days...
This Missouri town has one of the largest bongs in the US
BOLIVAR, Mo. — Recreational marijuana sales started last week in Missouri, and one businessman has a unique way to lure customers into his warehouse. Weedman and Glassman wholesale co-owner Joesph Spina likes to shake things up. He thought that having one of the largest marijuana water pipes in the United States would attract some attention. […]
KYTV
Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller launches secretary of state campaign
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited Release/KY3) - Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller announced Friday evening his campaign to run for Missouri secretary of state. “Free elections are the foundation of our Republic,” Schoeller said. “It’s been an honor to serve as Greene County’s election authority since 2015. I will use that experience as Secretary of State to ensure that Missouri’s elections are secure, fair, and accurate.”
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash on James River Freeway near Springfield
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man has died after a crash with a semi-truck Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 4:20 a.m. when a 2011 Peterbilt semi-truck going east attempted to make a U-turn on James River Freeway, and his truck became disabled, blocking the westbound lanes when a 2018 Ford Taurus hit the passenger side of the towed unit of the semi.
fourstateshomepage.com
California man shipped at least 32 kilos of meth to Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A California man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for shipping large amounts of methamphetamine to Missouri, according to US Attorney Teresa A. Moore. Nicknamed “Pancho,” Francisco Magallon, 37, was sentenced to 21 years and 8 months in federal prison without parole. The San...
KYTV
Driver from Aurora, Mo., dies in crash
NEAR AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Aurora died from injuries in a crash in Lawrence County. Paul Sheridan, 57, died in the crash. Troopers responded Saturday afternoon to Farm Road 2212 near Aurora. Investigators say Sheridan drove off the road, hitting a fence. He died at the scene.
KYTV
Lebanon to add recreational marijuana sales on November 2024 ballot
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Lebanon is adding marijuana to the ballot again. After Missouri voters decided to okay recreational marijuana across the state, the city has now decided voters will get two more chances to vote on it. One issue will be about how much it’s taxed, and the other...
Man dies after crash on James River Freeway Saturday morning
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A crash on James River Freeway Saturday morning, February 11, has led to one death. 74-year-old Gary Sawyer was killed when a driver attempted to make a U-turn and became disabled, blocking the road. MSPH traffic reports said the vehicle Sawyer was driving hit the other vehicle. Sawyer was pronounced dead by […]
UPDATE: Missing person in Nixa found safe
UPDATE (2/9/23): Ben Mills has been found safe, according to the city of Nixa. NIXA, Mo. – Nixa Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered person. Ben Mills, 34, has gone missing and is considered to be endangered because of required medications. Nixa Police say Mills is 6’1″ tall, about 200 […]
Neighbors speak out against potential north Springfield development
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – People who live in a North Springfield neighborhood are speaking out against a potential development near Grant and Talmage. “I can’t imagine how anyone would think this would be a great spot for so many new residences. I have not met a single person who’s really happy about it at all,” Steve […]
KYTV
Springfield police identify man killed in a motorcycle crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police have released the name of the man who died in a motorcycle crash Friday morning. According to SPD, the man has been identified as 43-year-old Bobby Jones of Nixa. According to a news release, the crash happened around 2:20 a.m. Friday when Jones hit...
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri chateau one of the largest homes in America
HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — In the middle of the woods in rural Missouri, a gigantic castle has risen — well, for the most part. “Chateau Pensmore” is one of the largest homes, not just in America, but in the entire world. At 72,215 square feet, this Missouri mansion has 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms and is big enough to hold about 29 average-sized homes, according to a 2011 KSPR article. In fact, it’s larger than the White House. But over a decade later, it is still under construction in the Southwest Missouri town of Highlandville, 20 miles south of Springfield.
Comments / 0