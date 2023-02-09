ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Laclede Record

SHARRI LYN & TEDDY JOE CANTRELL

Sharri Lyn (Taylor) Cantrell, 72, of Lebanon, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Mercy Hospital Lebanon. She was born April 18, 1950, in Evanston, Wyo. to Ira and Grace (Stewart) Taylor. Teddy Joe Cantrell, 67, died June 25, 2015, at Mercy Hospital Lebanon. He was born April 8, 1948, at...
LEBANON, MO
KOLR10 News

Nixa motorcyclist killed in Springfield crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash early this morning, Feb. 10. Bobby Jones, 43, of Nixa, was riding a red 1994 Honda motorcycle eastbound on Grand Street. At 2:38 a.m., the Springfield Police Department responded to the intersection of Grand Street and Grant Avenue to investigate a single-vehicle crash involving the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
FOX 2

This Missouri town has one of the largest bongs in the US

BOLIVAR, Mo. — Recreational marijuana sales started last week in Missouri, and one businessman has a unique way to lure customers into his warehouse. Weedman and Glassman wholesale co-owner Joesph Spina likes to shake things up. He thought that having one of the largest marijuana water pipes in the United States would attract some attention. […]
BOLIVAR, MO
KYTV

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller launches secretary of state campaign

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited Release/KY3) - Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller announced Friday evening his campaign to run for Missouri secretary of state. “Free elections are the foundation of our Republic,” Schoeller said. “It’s been an honor to serve as Greene County’s election authority since 2015. I will use that experience as Secretary of State to ensure that Missouri’s elections are secure, fair, and accurate.”
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash on James River Freeway near Springfield

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man has died after a crash with a semi-truck Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 4:20 a.m. when a 2011 Peterbilt semi-truck going east attempted to make a U-turn on James River Freeway, and his truck became disabled, blocking the westbound lanes when a 2018 Ford Taurus hit the passenger side of the towed unit of the semi.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

California man shipped at least 32 kilos of meth to Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A California man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for shipping large amounts of methamphetamine to Missouri, according to US Attorney Teresa A. Moore. Nicknamed “Pancho,” Francisco Magallon, 37, was sentenced to 21 years and 8 months in federal prison without parole. The San...
MOUNT VERNON, MO
KYTV

Driver from Aurora, Mo., dies in crash

NEAR AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Aurora died from injuries in a crash in Lawrence County. Paul Sheridan, 57, died in the crash. Troopers responded Saturday afternoon to Farm Road 2212 near Aurora. Investigators say Sheridan drove off the road, hitting a fence. He died at the scene.
AURORA, MO
KYTV

Lebanon to add recreational marijuana sales on November 2024 ballot

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Lebanon is adding marijuana to the ballot again. After Missouri voters decided to okay recreational marijuana across the state, the city has now decided voters will get two more chances to vote on it. One issue will be about how much it’s taxed, and the other...
LEBANON, MO
KOLR10 News

Man dies after crash on James River Freeway Saturday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A crash on James River Freeway Saturday morning, February 11, has led to one death. 74-year-old Gary Sawyer was killed when a driver attempted to make a U-turn and became disabled, blocking the road. MSPH traffic reports said the vehicle Sawyer was driving hit the other vehicle. Sawyer was pronounced dead by […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Missing person in Nixa found safe

UPDATE (2/9/23): Ben Mills has been found safe, according to the city of Nixa. NIXA, Mo. – Nixa Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered person. Ben Mills, 34, has gone missing and is considered to be endangered because of required medications. Nixa Police say Mills is 6’1″ tall, about 200 […]
NIXA, MO
KYTV

Springfield police identify man killed in a motorcycle crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police have released the name of the man who died in a motorcycle crash Friday morning. According to SPD, the man has been identified as 43-year-old Bobby Jones of Nixa. According to a news release, the crash happened around 2:20 a.m. Friday when Jones hit...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri chateau one of the largest homes in America

HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — In the middle of the woods in rural Missouri, a gigantic castle has risen — well, for the most part. “Chateau Pensmore” is one of the largest homes, not just in America, but in the entire world. At 72,215 square feet, this Missouri mansion has 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms and is big enough to hold about 29 average-sized homes, according to a 2011 KSPR article. In fact, it’s larger than the White House. But over a decade later, it is still under construction in the Southwest Missouri town of Highlandville, 20 miles south of Springfield.
HIGHLANDVILLE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy