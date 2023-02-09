Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Meet Lou Ferrigno Jr. — the Hottie Joining the ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 Cast: Career Details, More
TheOuter Banks season 3 premiere date is approaching fast, and fans are dying to find out what happens with their favorite characters, portrayed by series stars Madelyn Cline, Chase Stokes, Rudy Pankow, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss and Carlacia Grant. However, the cast recently welcomed a new actor to the group named Lou Ferrigno Jr. The Teen Wolf alum’s character will shake things up in the third season, and Netflix viewers are dying to know more about him.
Prince Harry Makes Strange Gesture That Body Language Expert Has Never Seen Anyone Do Before
During the promotional tour for his tell-all memoir Spare, Prince Harry gave a number of interviews which royal watchers and experts have discussed and dissected. But it’s one of his earlier interviews in 2022 that a body language and behavioral expert found most interesting as the prince made a gesture “no one else ever does.”
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
A mother and daughter in love with and living with the same man
***This is a true, current, and unfolding story. Stay tuned for updates. Retold with permission***. A mother’s love is a sacred thing. It is unassuming, soulful, deep, and enduring. It seeks nothing in return. It bears all things wanting only that which is good for her kids.
Larry Flynt Revealed by an Ex-employee
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiya Lobanovskaya from Pexels. Larry Flynt, considered by some to be the penultimate pornographer and defender of first amendment free speech rights, is revered by many Americans both alt and mainstream. But they didn’t know Larry like Julie Moya, one of his ex-employees who stripped at his club!
TV Star Found Dead At 34
Actor Cody Longo, known for his appearances in popular shows such as "Days of Our Lives," "Nashville," and "Hollywood Heights," has been found dead at the age of 34. According to reports, Longo was discovered at his home in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, following a wellness check by the police, after concerns were raised by his wife. Longo had not been responding to her throughout the day and she became worried, the family says.
Olivia Wilde Is ‘Quietly Dating’ Again Following Harry Styles Split: ‘He Makes Her Happy’
Late night talking? Olivia Wilde is “quietly dating again” following her November 2022 split from Harry Styles, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “The man she’s with is ‘normal’ by Hollywood standards and treats her with respect. He’s loyal, without being needy and worships the ground she walks on,” the insider reveals of the Don’t Worry Darling director’s love life. “He’s your typical average Joe.”
Why Disney Probably Shouldn’t Sell Hulu
Bob Iger has a big decision to make. The once and future Disney CEO returned to the company at the end of last year, after initially leaving in 2020. Before his departure, Iger ran the company for 15 years, and developed a reputation as one of more talent-friendly CEOs in the entertainment industry, but also as a businessman who never met a franchise he didn’t want a sequel to.
