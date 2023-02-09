ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

State labor leader to testify in Congress on mining

By By STAFF REPORT
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 3 days ago

Jason George, business manager of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 49, will testify this morning in a Congressional hearing titled, “Dependence on Foreign Adversaries: America’s Critical Minerals Crisis.”

George will highlight the opportunities domestic mining offers Minnesota and the nation, as well as the ethical problems of relying on minerals extracted in other countries by child and forced labor.

The topic of mining has special relevance to Minnesota in light of the recent decision by the Biden administration to ban new mines on more than 225,000 acres of mineral-rich land in northern Minnesota.

The hearing before the House Committee on Natural Resources, Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, is scheduled for 8 a.m. today in the Longworth House Office Building in Washington, D.C. It will be livestreamed here: https://naturalresources.house.gov/calendar/eventsingle.aspx?EventID=412764

“Today, we are at the precipice of a generational opportunity that could launch another 100 years of prosperity through mining,” George said in written testimony submitted before the hearing. “Our nation, and the world, are in desperate need of critical minerals such as nickel, cobalt, and copper. These minerals are necessary to build the batteries, wind turbines, solar panels, and other products the world needs in order to transition to clean energy. … The only question before us is whether or not we will be allowed to mine them.”

“We have the technological knowhow to extract these minerals safely,” he continued. “The people who live near potential mines want the opportunity. We have the skilled union workforce to build the projects, and a productive, hard-working population ready to operate the mines once they are built.

“What we don’t have is a fair process for permitting mines that is based on science and reason. Instead, we have a hyper-political process that has been hijacked by a combination of wealthy cabin owners, wealthy tourists, business owners who supply their outfitting needs, and anti-development extremists.”

As a labor leader, George said he must point out the conditions faced by workers currently mining critical minerals in other countries. He cited a recent NPR report titled, “How ‘Modern-Day Slavery’ in the Congo Powers the Rechargeable Battery Economy,” which documents the plight of workers mining cobalt in the Congo.

“I simply cannot understand how our government can rightly acknowledge the human atrocities in countries like the Congo that mine our minerals, while the same administration moves to ban the mining of these minerals in America, where we can ensure such atrocities do not happen,” George said.

“A lot is at stake,” he said. “Opportunities for workers. The lives of poor people in foreign lands. Our energy future. Our national security. We must find the will to do the right thing.”

The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49 represents more than 14,000 heavy equipment operators, mechanics and stationary engineers across Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. Learn more at local49.org.

Comments / 0

Related
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Daily News Now

Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns

A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
Εκπαίδευση αυτογνωσίας

The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.

President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
337K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy