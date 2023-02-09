State labor leader to testify in Congress on mining

Jason George, business manager of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 49, will testify this morning in a Congressional hearing titled, “Dependence on Foreign Adversaries: America’s Critical Minerals Crisis.”

George will highlight the opportunities domestic mining offers Minnesota and the nation, as well as the ethical problems of relying on minerals extracted in other countries by child and forced labor.

The topic of mining has special relevance to Minnesota in light of the recent decision by the Biden administration to ban new mines on more than 225,000 acres of mineral-rich land in northern Minnesota.

The hearing before the House Committee on Natural Resources, Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, is scheduled for 8 a.m. today in the Longworth House Office Building in Washington, D.C. It will be livestreamed here: https://naturalresources.house.gov/calendar/eventsingle.aspx?EventID=412764

“Today, we are at the precipice of a generational opportunity that could launch another 100 years of prosperity through mining,” George said in written testimony submitted before the hearing. “Our nation, and the world, are in desperate need of critical minerals such as nickel, cobalt, and copper. These minerals are necessary to build the batteries, wind turbines, solar panels, and other products the world needs in order to transition to clean energy. … The only question before us is whether or not we will be allowed to mine them.”

“We have the technological knowhow to extract these minerals safely,” he continued. “The people who live near potential mines want the opportunity. We have the skilled union workforce to build the projects, and a productive, hard-working population ready to operate the mines once they are built.

“What we don’t have is a fair process for permitting mines that is based on science and reason. Instead, we have a hyper-political process that has been hijacked by a combination of wealthy cabin owners, wealthy tourists, business owners who supply their outfitting needs, and anti-development extremists.”

As a labor leader, George said he must point out the conditions faced by workers currently mining critical minerals in other countries. He cited a recent NPR report titled, “How ‘Modern-Day Slavery’ in the Congo Powers the Rechargeable Battery Economy,” which documents the plight of workers mining cobalt in the Congo.

“I simply cannot understand how our government can rightly acknowledge the human atrocities in countries like the Congo that mine our minerals, while the same administration moves to ban the mining of these minerals in America, where we can ensure such atrocities do not happen,” George said.

“A lot is at stake,” he said. “Opportunities for workers. The lives of poor people in foreign lands. Our energy future. Our national security. We must find the will to do the right thing.”

The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49 represents more than 14,000 heavy equipment operators, mechanics and stationary engineers across Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. Learn more at local49.org.