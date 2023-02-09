ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Bloomington South wrestler Brant Turner's teammates wouldn't let him walk away

By Jim Gordillo, The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
 3 days ago

Brant Turner said his first trip to semistate meant the world to him and that’s because the people who encouraged him to keep wrestling this season mean just as much.

The Bloomington South wrestler battled his way to third place at 138 pounds on his home mats at regionals last Saturday, and it’s a moment that almost didn't happen. He’d grown tired of beating his head against a proverbial wall.

The bricks were some of South’s top wrestlers over the past three seasons at the lower-middle weights: Delaney Ruhlman, Evan and Ethan Roudebush, Cade Meier, Aiden Gann, each of them All-Area wrestlers, state qualifiers and better. For three years, his name was always second on the depth chart.

'This is my year': Bloomington South's top-ranked Delaney Ruhlman picks Purdue

“It just wasn’t something I could get a hold of, ever,” Turner said. “There was always somebody better than me. Always somebody beating on me, keeping me down. It was tough.

“It was tough at the time, now that I look back on it, without suffering, you never get better at anything. So you’ve got to go through those places to get to where you want to be.”

But after last year, the wrestling room was not one of the places Turner wanted to be.

Change of scenery

Turner was ready to make a dramatic change to his environment this year, from the noise, sweat and grind of the practice room to quiet, crisp late fall days in the woods looking to bag a different sort of quarry.

He’d started wrestling later in life and hadn’t given the sport any thought other than a snicker every now and then.

“I used to make fun of wrestlers in middle school,” Turner said. “I’d make fun of their singlets and everything not knowing they could beat me up at any given time.

“But I had a buddy that did it, he was like, ‘Man, try it. If you don’t like it, quit.’ And I got into it, fell in love with it and made the best friends I’ve ever had in it.”

The sport just lent itself to Turner’s personality and upbringing.

“I liked to barnyard wrestle with my brothers when I was little,” he said. “And I’d never been good at anything that wasn’t a contact sport. I’ve always just loved playing rough.”

That’s just how his first three years at South played out, battle after battle and not many to be won.

What to watch at the Evansville Semistate wrestling meet

“Brant, he’ll admit he’s not the most technical guy, but he’s a scrapper,” South coach Mike Runyon said. “He’s learned a lot of that through the years wrestling with those guys.”

And when Turner wanted to walk away, those same guys wouldn’t let him.

“Two of my closest friends, Delaney Ruhlman and Drew Chandler, knew I wasn’t going to wrestle this year,” Turner said. “I was going to take senior year off and just deer hunt. But their families, the Roudebush, Ruhlman and Chandler families kept me in it. They mean the world to me.”

Convincing Turner to stay was simple.

“It didn’t take much,” he said. “The way I grew up. If somebody asks you to do something and stick it out for them and suffer in there with them, that’s what you do.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Nf6X_0khXhPr500

Back at it again

He was glad he did. Now, they're all headed to semistate together on Saturday, after finally earning that long sought after varsity spot this season and finding out all that head-butting with South’s best was paying off.

“It’s made a huge difference,” Runyon said. “A lot of our freshmen are doing that now.”

Turner’s style hasn’t changed much since those days in the barn. He’s there to brawl and make his opponent cringe at the idea of having to face him again.

“I’m very stubborn,” Turner said. “I don’t have the experience that a lot of these kids have but my attitude is, if I’m not going to beat you, I’m going to make it suck for you.”

Another Turner: Edgewood senior Cash Turner wins 4th regional wrestling title

Turner knows he has to make up for his lack of technical prowess with will and endurance and put in the extra work. It was working out really well.

“He really takes a lot of pride in what he does,” Runyon said. “In the room, out of the room.”

Then Turner got in a car accident right before the Conference Indiana meet in early January, suffering a concussion and he still has the scars on his forehead to prove it. It laid him up for a week and a half and that damaged his season.

“I lost a lot of my conditioning that I needed,” Turner said. “So I’ve just been giving my all and getting back in the condition I need to outlast some of these guys that, frankly, I can’t outwrestle.

“I wrestled at Mishawaka (in late December) and I was at the top of my game. I felt great and wrestled great and I wrestled at conference and after the first round, I was gassed. I’m starting to get some of that stuff back now. Every match (Saturday) went the distance and I felt like I outlasted some of those kids.”

Turner's last run

Turner opened his first sectional with two pins, including one of eighth-ranked Branson Weaver of Owen Valley. It led to a runner-up finish. Then an 11-6 win in his regional opener banked his ticket to Evansville.

He lost in the semis to the eventual champ and then powered his way to a 3-1 win over Terre Haute South’s Kasey Stewart, who had beaten him in the sectional final, 5-1. He got the winning points on a takedown in the third period.

“It’s our expectation to be a state champ Day 1 when they come in the room and that’s still the case, even though you’re a senior,” Runyon said. “You keep that hope alive for those guys. It’s great for them. They’ll remember that for the rest of their lives.”

He'll have to go through two more state-ranked wrestlers to keep his season alive this weekend. He's done it before. It’s moments like this when Turner goes the extra mile, on the track around South’s gym or in the pool to build up his cardio. Turner’s already got heart, he just wants to make it a bit stronger.

“It’s not easy,” he said. “A lot of times, when I really don’t want to do something I say to myself, 'If you don’t want to do it, you need to do it anyway.' Because if you do the stuff you really don’t want to do, the stuff you enjoy will come a lot easier.”

Contact Jim Gordillo at jgordillo@heraldt.com or 812-331-4381 and follow on Twitter @JimGordillo.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Bloomington South wrestler Brant Turner's teammates wouldn't let him walk away

