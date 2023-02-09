Behind the name: Who is Indiana University's Garrett Fieldhouse named after?

Editor's note: In honor of Black History Month, The Herald-Times is publishing Black stories, both current and historical, throughout the month of February. A new installment will be published each weekday.

Many buildings on Indiana University's campus are named for their large benefactors, there are some exceptions. Echoing the legacy of its namesake, IU's sprawling fieldhouse is an exceptional exception.

Located in the heart of campus, the William Leon Garrett Fieldhouse has undergone a few identity changes in its nearly 100 years. The building was home to the Hoosier basketball team from 1928 to 1960, where it hosted two national championship teams. By the time the team had moved into the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in 1971, the fieldhouse had transitioned into a recreational sports facility and was renamed the Wildermuth Intramural Center. For decades, the building carried the name of Ora Wildermuth, a former university trustee who voiced strong opposition to racial integration.

From the archive:Removing Wildermuth name from IU building took years

In 2020, it was renamed after Bill Garrett, the first African American basketball player to compete regularly in the Big Ten Conference. During his 1949 to 1951 tenure, Garrett played regularly in the facility, which was then simply known as the Fieldhouse.

Garrett is a longtime Hoosier. As a teenager, he led Shelbyville High School to the Indiana boys’ basketball state championship in 1947; he was later named “Indiana Mr. Basketball” for being the best player in the state during that season.

Though there was an unwritten rule within Big Ten basketball that barred African American players, local Black leaders rallied around Garrett's success, urging then-IU president Herman B Wells and Hoosier basketball coach Branch McCracken to offer Garrett an athletic scholarship. Garrett was IU's first African American basketball player, outperforming his contemporaries on the court. By the time that he graduated, he was a first-team All American and IU’s all-time scoring leader.

In 1957, Garrett became the basketball coach at Indianapolis' Crispus Attucks High School, which was prolific in its own right as the first all-Black school in the nation to win a state title in 1955. Garrett would lead that team to win the state title once again just two years after his hiring.

Garrett died in 1974 at the age of 45; at the time, he was an assistant dean for student services at IUPUI. In 2017, he was honored with a state marker by the Indiana Historical Bureau for his key role in integrating basketball. The fieldhouse that now bears his name currently offers 10 basketball or volleyball courts, an indoor track, a six-lane pool and exercise spaces.