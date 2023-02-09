ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, IN

After 2008 flood, concerns remain about how to direct water away from Martinsville

By eNewspaper
The Reporter-Times
 3 days ago
Large sections of the south and east sides of Martinsville were devastated by flood waters in 2008 and the city and county are examining ways to prevent another occurrence.

Martinsville has three ditches meant to direct water away from the city: the Mary Nutter Ditch on Martinsville's west side, Sartor Ditch on the east and south sides, and Hilldale-Cemetery on the south side. The Hilldale ditch was originally intended to help drain farm fields.

The water from those ditches flows into Indian Creek, then into the White River.

In the week leading up to the 2008 flood heavy rains fell in northern and central Indiana.

Indiana's rivers and streams began carrying the water south. Unfortunately southern Indiana had also experienced heavy rain, filling up many rivers and streams.

With nowhere to go, water began backing up around southern and central Indiana.

With rivers and streams at capacity, more rain fell and both White River and Indian Creek overflowed. Many areas along the river were flooded with homes and businesses nearby damaged and destroyed.

Water that flowed into the ditches had nowhere to go, causing massive flooding in areas of Martinsville.

The city and county, with financial help from the state and federal governments, purchased flood damaged homes and demolished them. The land, formerly used for business and residential homes is heavily restricted when it comes to future development.

During the last 15 years, both the city and county have talked about looking for ways to prevent the 2008 flood from happening again.

Members of the Morgan County Drainage Board hired Christopher B. Burke Engineering, LLC company to do a study on both Sartor and Hilldale-Cemetery ditches.

Sartor Ditch

The company presented its findings to the board Monday morning.

The company said Sartor Ditch is being used more than it was intended to be. Development has resulted in more storm water flowing into the ditch which, in some cases, may cause short term flooding in some areas.

The company, offered the county five possible solutions.

The first is to do nothing. The City of Martinsville and the county need to make sure the requirements in their drainage control ordinances are followed which may help with future flooding.

The second is to establish regional detention ponds, an option that would take property that could be used for future development.

The third option is to create a new drainage ditch to take some of the storm water away from Sartor Ditch.

The fourth option is to replace two culverts now in Sartor Ditch with structures that will allow more water to flow under them.

The fifth option is for both the city and county to work with the owner of the Walmart property to improve their drainage ponds. At this time, neither the county or the city has drainage plans for that development.

According to the study, there are indications the detention/retention ponds on the property are not working as intended.

The study concluded that "doing nothing" is not a viable option as future development will make the problem worse.

Regional detention ponds were also not recommended because they may take too much land and may not be effective. The additional ditch is not a viable option due to cost and engineering problems.

Replacing the culverts and enforcing the storm water ordinances are considered to be more effective. The study also recommended working with the owner of the Walmart property to improve drainage on their land.

Hilldale-Cemetery Ditch

The Hilldale Ditch has many of the same problems Sartor Ditch is facing. Increased development is putting more water into the ditch than it can handle.

Solutions proposed by Burk include removing a private culvert south of Artestian Drive which will allow water to flow better.

There is an option of creating a second ditch to take some of the water away from Hilldale Ditch and an option of creating regional drainage areas. Burk's study recommends both.

During the meeting, it was pointed out that some structures are in areas that have been designated as a flood plain or flood way by the state. Homeowners and businesses located in those areas should purchase flood insurance.

Surveyor Terry Brock said the county has been discussing the mobile home park on Outer Drive. That area, and the mobile homes located in it, were heavily damaged by the 2008 flood. Some mobile homes were located along and over Sartor Ditch. The county agreed to allow the mobile homes to stay in their present location, but when the homes are removed, they cannot be replaced. Brock said two homes have been moved back into the park and put in restricted locations. He is working with the owner to get them removed.

The next scheduled drainage board meeting is at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, March 6, at the county administration building.

