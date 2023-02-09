ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
App.com | Asbury Park Press

NJ electric bills are going up in 2023; Here's how much more you'll pay your utility

By David P. Willis, Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
 3 days ago

Customers can expect to pay more on their electric bills starting this summer, a result of the state's annual energy auction.

The auction, run by the state Board of Public Utilities, sets the wholesale electricity prices that the four electric utilities will pay and pass through to all New Jersey residential customers and small businesses who have not chosen a third-party electric supplier. The new prices take effect on June 1.

This year, people will see their monthly electric bills range from an increase of 3.3% for Public Service Electric and Gas customers to a 6.9% increase for Rockland Electric customers, the BPU said.

The auction covers one third of the electric supply needed for the state's customers, mixing in with wholesale electric prices garnered by the auctions in 2021 and 2022.

The increased prices in this year's auction were the result of higher energy costs and the risks of providing a fixed price, leading to a bill increase for most customers, the BPU said.

"As a result, in 2023, (Basic Generation Service) ratepayers will experience an increase in energy costs that are generally at or below the current rate of inflation," said Joseph L. Fiordaliso, president of the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities, in a statement.

Average monthly bills for Atlantic City Electric customers will rise by $5.49, or 4.1%, to $141 and Jersey Central Power & Light bills will go up by 4.8%, or $4.49, to $97.14.

PSE&G bills will rise by 3.3%, or $4.09, reaching $126.48. Rockland Electric, which services the far northern portion of the state, will see a 6.9% increase, increasing bills by $8.24 to $128.50. The average assumes using 650 kilowatts a month.

In statements, JCP&L and PSE&G reiterated that the money paid by customers for their electric supply is passed directly through to the supplier. "PSE&G does not earn a profit on the cost of electric supply secured in the" basic generation service auction, PSE&G said.

Staff writer Daniel Munoz contributed to this report. David P. Willis: dwillis@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: NJ electric bills are going up in 2023; Here's how much more you'll pay your utility

Comments / 13

Related
wrnjradio.com

NJ electric bills to increase beginning June 1st

NEW JERSEY — The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) recently approved the results of the State’s 22nd annual electricity auction for Basic Generation Service (BGS), resulting in slightly higher costs for electricity supplied to most residents and small and/or medium-sized businesses by Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE), Jersey Central Power & Light Company (JCP&L), Public Service Electric & Gas Company (PSE&G), and Rockland Electric Company (RECO), collectively, the New Jersey Electric Distribution Companies (EDCs).
The Center Square

New Jersey claws back $1.3M lost wages from employers

(The Center Square) — New Jersey officials say a multi-agency investigation has recovered $1.3 million in lost wages for workers who were allegedly cheated out of money by their employers. The investigation by the state departments of Labor and Workforce Development, Treasury, and Banking and Insurance and the Attorney General office resulted in penalties being issued to 20 contractors working at 88 Regent Street in Jersey City over allegations they misclassified as independent contractors or paid them off-the-books. ...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

There’s relief for some NJ residents behind on utility bills

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – Few things are more important than keeping the lights on or running water. Officials with the Passaic Valley Water Commission, serving Paterson, Passaic and Clifton, announced Thursday there’s a way out for those behind on their bills: “Subsidy opportunities, no-interest payment plans,” said Jim Mueller, Executive Director of the Passaic Valley Water […]
PATERSON, NJ
The Center Square

New Jersey cracks down on cashless merchants, hidden fees

(The Center Square) — New Jersey is cracking down on private merchants who refuse to accept cash as a form of payment and tack on hidden surcharges to credit card payments. Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said his office cited several business owners this month for either charging consumers fees for using credit cards, debit cards or prepaid cards without disclosing them, or refusing to accept cash offered as payment. ...
NEW JERSEY STATE
southarkansassun.com

SNAP Benefits Increases In New Jersey After Governor Murphy Signs Law

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits have increased in New Jersey after Governor Murphy signed the bill A-5086 into law. The increase in SNAP benefits is expected to begin on March 1. On February 8, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has signed the bill A-5086 into law. This move...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Rock 104.1

Why We’re Not Allowed To Pump Our Own Gas In New Jersey

This is a funny and true story. I’m born and raised here in New Jersey but I moved to Florida at one point in my career. Once I bought a car I drove to get it filled up with gas and I waited…and waited and waited until I started honking my horn and cursing how slow the South was. Someone finally tapped on my window and asked if I knew how to pump my own gas and of course, the answer was an emphatic no.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

Free tax preparation help in NJ

Advocacy groups are trying to get the word out about available resources. Tax season officially kicked off at the end of January, and advocacy groups are trying to get the word out about available resources that are often unused — like free help filing your return and a list of new refunds available to New Jersey residents this year.
NEW JERSEY STATE
roi-nj.com

Why Gov. Phil Murphy is No. 1 on our 2023 Power List

As if it didn’t know already, the business community learned just how powerful and influential the governor is during the pandemic, when businesses were either shut down, forced to go virtual or heavily restricted — virtually overnight. We remind business owners of this not to recall the governor’s...
App.com | Asbury Park Press

App.com | Asbury Park Press

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Monmouth County and Ocean County, NJ: breaking and in-depth local news, sports, obituaries, databases, events, classifieds and more.

 http://app.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy