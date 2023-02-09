ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mint Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

One killed in overnight shooting in Pineville

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person has died in an overnight shooting in Pineville, officials said. The shooting happened along Industrial Drive in Pineville shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, according to Pineville Police. Investigators said Pineville Police dispatch received 911 calls about multiple shots being fired around Windage Way...
PINEVILLE, NC
WBTV

Armed standoff closes portion of I-485 in Mint Hill

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) – A standoff with an armed man has closed a portion of Interstate 485 in Mint Hill. The incident is near I-485 at Lawyers Road. As of 5:10 a.m. Thursday, the inner loop is open while the outer loop remains closed. According to law enforcement,...
MINT HILL, NC
WBTV

SWAT situation resolved in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s (CMPD) SWAT Team responded to an active scene in north Charlotte on Saturday morning. According to CMPD, the situation happened in the 5700 block of Twin Brook Drive, which is just off Old Statesville Road near the intersection of Gibbon Road.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Deputies investigating death near York County roadway

Ethan Rivera died after being shot and killed while on the job on Feb.11, 2022. N.C. DNA database helping lead to arrests in sexual assault cases, AG says. Agencies are required to report to the state crime lab when they make an arrest as a result of a CODIS hit.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Family, co-workers remember slain CATS bus driver one year after his death

The shooting happened along Industrial Drive in Pineville around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Crash involving tractor-trailer closes southbound I-85 at Graham St. in Charlotte. According to transportation officials, the road is expected to remain closed until 12:36 p.m. Overturned tractor-trailer closes I-85 in northwest Charlotte. Updated: Feb. 11, 2023 at 6:55...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Suspects in 2021 Lincoln Co. homicide arrested

It’s been a warmer winter. Does this mean worse allergies this spring?. WBTV Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin says things could get sneezy. Parents outraged after video shows teacher shoving, berating son at CMS elementary school. Updated: 2 hours ago. The parents claim that their 11-year-old son was shoved on...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Monroe K9 officer dies unexpectedly

Parents outraged after video shows teacher shoving, berating son at CMS elementary school. The parents claim that their 11-year-old son was shoved on Tuesday afternoon, but they weren’t aware of the video until yesterday. Suspects in 2021 Lincoln Co. homicide arrested. Updated: 4 hours ago. William McCarter was reported...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Overturned tractor-trailer closes I-85 in northwest Charlotte

The shooting happened along Industrial Drive in Pineville around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Crash involving tractor-trailer closes southbound I-85 at Graham St. in Charlotte. According to transportation officials, the road is expected to remain closed until 12:36 p.m. Family, co-workers remember slain CATS bus driver one year after his death. Updated:...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

First responders safely remove someone off Sugar Creek Bridge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Interstate 85 was temporarily shut down overnight after an individual appeared ready to jump off Sugar Creek Bridge. The person, as seen in a black-and-white video, was on the bridge. Also seen were two other people speaking to the person, apparently to persuade the individual not to jump.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte motorcyclist dies after crash in Indian Land, S.C.

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed Thursday after a crash between a motorcycle and a car in Indian Land, S.C. The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of Highways 521 and 160. The motorcyclist, later identified as 53-year-old Robert Srnovrsnik, was seriously injured and taken...
INDIAN LAND, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy