Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rising restaurant chain opens another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Carolina Complete Health Hosts Groundbreaking Community Baby Shower for Expecting Mothers and FamiliesJot BeatCharlotte, NC
Chinese surveillance device targets the Carolinas todayBarbara WashingtonCharlotte, NC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
WBTV
One killed in overnight shooting in Pineville
PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person has died in an overnight shooting in Pineville, officials said. The shooting happened along Industrial Drive in Pineville shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, according to Pineville Police. Investigators said Pineville Police dispatch received 911 calls about multiple shots being fired around Windage Way...
Gaston DA: Ex-trooper’s resignation affecting court cases
The Gaston County District Attorney said a trooper’s resignation has led to dismissals of some of the cases on their docket.
WBTV
Crash involving tractor-trailer closes southbound I-85 at Graham St. in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash involving a tractor-trailer closeda portion of Interstate 85 in Charlotte. According to Charlotte Fire, the crash happened on I-85 South at Graham Street. All southbound lanes of I-85 were closed due to operations until 10:26 a.m. First responders said there are significant delays...
WBTV
Armed standoff closes portion of I-485 in Mint Hill
MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) – A standoff with an armed man has closed a portion of Interstate 485 in Mint Hill. The incident is near I-485 at Lawyers Road. As of 5:10 a.m. Thursday, the inner loop is open while the outer loop remains closed. According to law enforcement,...
WBTV
SWAT situation resolved in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s (CMPD) SWAT Team responded to an active scene in north Charlotte on Saturday morning. According to CMPD, the situation happened in the 5700 block of Twin Brook Drive, which is just off Old Statesville Road near the intersection of Gibbon Road.
PD: Stanley woman allegedly had meth, pot in plain sight during an early-morning check
While checking on a suspicious vehicle, Stanley Police officers arrested a woman for meth and marijuana this week.
Charlotte motorcyclist killed in Lancaster County crash, troopers say
A Charlotte motorcyclist was killed in a crash that happened on a Lancaster County highway Thursday, investigators said.
WBTV
Deputies investigating death near York County roadway
Ethan Rivera died after being shot and killed while on the job on Feb.11, 2022. N.C. DNA database helping lead to arrests in sexual assault cases, AG says. Agencies are required to report to the state crime lab when they make an arrest as a result of a CODIS hit.
WBTV
Family, co-workers remember slain CATS bus driver one year after his death
The shooting happened along Industrial Drive in Pineville around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Crash involving tractor-trailer closes southbound I-85 at Graham St. in Charlotte. According to transportation officials, the road is expected to remain closed until 12:36 p.m. Overturned tractor-trailer closes I-85 in northwest Charlotte. Updated: Feb. 11, 2023 at 6:55...
WBTV
Suspects in 2021 Lincoln Co. homicide arrested
It’s been a warmer winter. Does this mean worse allergies this spring?. WBTV Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin says things could get sneezy. Parents outraged after video shows teacher shoving, berating son at CMS elementary school. Updated: 2 hours ago. The parents claim that their 11-year-old son was shoved on...
WBTV
Monroe K9 officer dies unexpectedly
Parents outraged after video shows teacher shoving, berating son at CMS elementary school. The parents claim that their 11-year-old son was shoved on Tuesday afternoon, but they weren’t aware of the video until yesterday. Suspects in 2021 Lincoln Co. homicide arrested. Updated: 4 hours ago. William McCarter was reported...
WBTV
Overturned tractor-trailer closes I-85 in northwest Charlotte
The shooting happened along Industrial Drive in Pineville around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Crash involving tractor-trailer closes southbound I-85 at Graham St. in Charlotte. According to transportation officials, the road is expected to remain closed until 12:36 p.m. Family, co-workers remember slain CATS bus driver one year after his death. Updated:...
WBTV
York Co. man arrested after jumping in front of, entering school bus, deputies say
YORK CO., S.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested in the Catawba community of York County, S.C. after deputies say he jumped in front of and entered a school bus. No children were on board at the time. Deputies say Nicolas Trey Hubbard, 30, jumped in front of a bus...
Driver notices body on side of Fort Mill road, official says
A driver noticed a body on the side of the road Thursday in Fort Mill, the York County said.
Homebuilder accused of breaking promises by residents has license suspended
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homebuilder who was the subject of numerous complaints on failed promises in a new housing development in Catawba County has had his general contractor license suspended, WCNC Charlotte has learned. Aaron Guess, of Story Homes Construction, LLC, was given an 18-month suspension and ordered to...
Neighbors concerned after homeless camp forms next to apartment complex on Sugar Creek
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents in the Sugar Creek area of Charlotte have been divided on an issue. A homeless camp popped up on the 1000 block of West Sugar Creek Road, which is near Merlane Drive and not far from Interstate 85. Sugar Creek continues to change. It's been...
Find a Fugitive: Crooks steal $40K in handbags from south Charlotte store
Queen City News needs your help to 'Find a Fugitive' as a security camera caught a couple of suspects in an expensive south Charlotte smash-and-grab crime.
WBTV
Kannapolis Police dealing with murders of two teens, three suspects are all juveniles in unrelated cases
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A 14 and a 16-year-old have been charged with a murder in Kannapolis that happened on January 22. It’s the second case involving juvenile murder suspects. Last week Kannapolis Police arrested another 14-year-old in a separate homicide. “This is where evil has invaded our community,...
WBTV
First responders safely remove someone off Sugar Creek Bridge
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Interstate 85 was temporarily shut down overnight after an individual appeared ready to jump off Sugar Creek Bridge. The person, as seen in a black-and-white video, was on the bridge. Also seen were two other people speaking to the person, apparently to persuade the individual not to jump.
WBTV
Charlotte motorcyclist dies after crash in Indian Land, S.C.
INDIAN LAND, S.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed Thursday after a crash between a motorcycle and a car in Indian Land, S.C. The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of Highways 521 and 160. The motorcyclist, later identified as 53-year-old Robert Srnovrsnik, was seriously injured and taken...
Comments / 0