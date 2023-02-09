Cedi Osman tweets message of support to families impacted by earthquake in Turkey

The eyes of the world recently turned to Turkey and Syria, two nations that were hit hard by a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake. The death toll in the days since has surpassed 11,000, with reports indicating at least 9,000 of those in Turkey.

The destruction has been termed as "difficult to describe" by some as rescue efforts continue.

The news hit close to home for Cavaliers guard-forward Cedi Osman, who has represented Turkey in several international events and was even appointed as a Turkish UNICEF National Ambassador. He also runs the Cedi Osman Academy, a basketball camp in Turkey.

Osman tweeted a message of support shortly after the news of the earthquake spread across the globe.

"Our prayers are with all our citizens affected by the earthquake," Osman tweeted in Turkish. "I hope we get through this disaster before the loss of life increases. Please respect the announcements of official institutions for the dissemination of correct information."

The Cavs' team account later expressed their support as well.

"We stand with Cedi Osman and extend our sincerest condolences, thoughts and prayers to all of the victims and their families impacted by the catastrophic earthquakes in Türkiye and the neighboring regions," they tweeted.

Ahead of Wednesday's game, Osman shared the following message on the broadcast: "On behalf of my teammates and the entire organization, we extend our sincere condolences, thoughts and prayers to all the victims, first responders and their loved ones that have been impact day the catastrophic earthquakes in my home of Turkey and neighboring regions," Osman said. "If you're in search of where to support [these efforts], please visit cavs.com/relief for more information. All support matters."

Osman then repeated the message in Turkish.

Cedi Osman, Larry Nance Jr. donated following 2020 Turkey earthquake

Over the last few days, Osman has used his reach as a professional athlete to retweet several dozen messages of help and support for those on the ground in Turkey, along with information that can aid the rescue efforts. In 2020, Osman teamed up with former Cavaliers forward Larry Nance. Jr. to donate $10,000 for relief aid following a deadly earthquake.

A few weeks ago, the Cavs held Turkish Heritage Night for their 122-99 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Osman tied a career high with 29 points in that game, though the basketball element doesn't matter. Spreading the game of basketball and good will in Turkey has been a mission of Osman's for some time. It's something that goes beyond the game.

"I mean, it's really important especially because I have my own academy back in Turkey, over 1000 kids," Osman said on Jan. 29. "So that's something that I always have in my mind. And I know that they're watching, they're following. And so that's why I have also the responsibility to be an example when I'm on the court. So that's why it is really important to be a good inspiration to the young kids."

It remains one of the things that drives him.

"We've had conversations with our guys about why they play the game of basketball, why they go out every single night and compete, and one of Cedi’s answers was he goes out and plays because he knows how many young men are at home in Turkey watching him as an inspiration," Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said on Jan. 29. "And he carries that burden with him every single day, and he wants to be an inspiration to those kids.

"He's got camps back home, those types of things. So we know how important it is to him and to set an example for an entire country to make it to the greatest league on the planet with the greatest greatest players on the planet. He carries that and it means a lot to him."

