Film at Kent Tusc on Feb. 16 in recognition of Black History Month

NEW PHILADELPHIA − In recognition of Black History Month, local group Citizens for Racial Justice & Reform – Tuscarawas County and the Kent State University Tuscarawas Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Committee will show the film "13th" at 6 p.m. Feb. 16 at Founders Hall Auditorium at Kent State University Tuscarawas, 330 University Drive NE.

The 2016 documentary takes an in-depth look at the prison system in the United States. Filmmaker Ava DuVernay focuses on the fact that the nation's prisons are disproportionately filled with Black men.

Nicole Willey, professor of English at Kent State University Tuscarawas, will speak before the movie about the ongoing diversity, equity and inclusion efforts the campus has focused on in recent years.

Admission is free, and all are welcome. Free popcorn and beverages will be available. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and attendees can learn more about the Citizens for Racial Justice & Reform at the informational display set up in the lobby as well as sign up for a chance to win door prizes including books, pins and T-shirts.

To participate in the discussion of racial justice in Tuscarawas County, find Citizens for Racial Justice and Reform – Tuscarawas County on Facebook or @citizensforracialjusticetco on Instagram, or visit the group’s website at www.c4rjr.org.