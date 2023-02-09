ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

The Old West Town Hidden in the Wilderness: Coopersville, Michigan

The Michigan ”town” of Coopersville in Montmorency County is not to be confused with the other Coopersville in Ottawa County. No, sir. This Coopersville is not an incorporated town or village, but is more like an amusement park...but with no rides. It's an old-time western town, smack in the Michigan wilderness for all to come visit. There's not another town around; its address is listed as Lewiston, but it's actually 16 miles south of that town hidden down a dirt road. This little-known tourist attraction survived the shutdowns of the past few years and still welcomes visitors.
COOPERSVILLE, MI
7 Paczki Products for the Paczki Obsessed Friends in Your Life

It's no secret that people, especially in Michigan, love their paczki. For those who don't know, a paczki (pronounced punch-key) is almost like a donut. It's fried and can be stuffed with a number of different flavored jellies or fillings. It commemorates Fat Tuesday, a Polish tradition Americans adopted in the 20th century. According to Michigan State University,
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Once Had The Dumbest Slogan In The State

Every time I see a city featured on some kind of item with a slogan, I start to wonder where it is or how it was that the city got that slogan. Personally, I love "Yes, There Really Is A Kalamazoo." By now I think everyone and their mom knows that we indeed are a real place. But there are still some seriously goofy slogans for our state and one for Kalamazoo that I thought was particularly dumb.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Why is the Parking Structure at Rivertown Mall a Wavy Nightmare?

"No really, what's wrong with this parking structure?" is probably one of the first questions I asked my now husband when I first visited West Michigan nearly two years ago. He shrugged, and told me "I don't really know. It's weird, right?" and we walked inside without thinking twice. But, apparently I'm not the only person in West Michigan wondering what the big deal is with this architectural nightmare.
GRANDVILLE, MI
Local Animal Shelter is Brutally Honest about a Demon Dog

When animal shelters are looking for the forever home for a dog or cat, they try to point out all the good qualities that animal may have. There are times though that being brutally honest about a particular animal is a necessity -- even when they don't have the most sought after habits or personalities. Such is the case with one dog at the Noah Project in Muskegon.
MUSKEGON, MI
Kentwood Man Hit By Two Vehicles Died After One Fled The Scene

A man crossing the street in Kentwood was hit by a vehicle then moments later the man was hit by a second vehicle that fled the scene. The unfortunate accident happened on Tuesday, February 7 around 8:40 p.m. when an adult male attempted to cross the street on East Beltline near Woodland Drive in Kentwood when he was struck by a vehicle that was driven by a 41-year-old male from Grand Rapids.
KENTWOOD, MI
WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

