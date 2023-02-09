Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Of Legendary Singer Al Green's Family Members Vanished In 2013 And Have Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGrand Rapids, MI
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Fried Chicken in MichiganTravel MavenHolland, MI
"Black Lives Matter: Grand Rapids Residents Unite for Justice and Equality"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
"Celebrating Black History Month in Grand Rapids: A Month-Long Tribute to the African American Community"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Attorney Floyd Skinner was the owner of Club Indigo, Grand Rapids’ first Black nightclub
All month long, the Grand Rapids Historical Society and I will be sharing Black History facts that have taken place right here in Grand Rapids. If you missed the last one, you can learn about Ethel B. Coe, activist, singer, actress, humanitarian, and the first Black woman to run for public office in Grand Rapids.
Ethel B. Coe was the 1st Black woman to run for Public Office in Grand Rapids
All month long, the Grand Rapids Historical Society and I will be sharing Black History facts that have taken place right here in Grand Rapids. If you missed the last one, you can learn about Robert W. Claytor, the first Black doctor at Saint Mary’s and Butterworth hospitals, humanitarian, and founder of the Grand Rapids Urban League.
Popular Grand Rapids Catholic Priest, Father Mark, to Retire
Father Mark Przybysz, known to all as Father Mark, and always so involved in the Greater Grand Rapids community, has decided he needs to step away as pastor of St. Anthony of Padua and retire. You're trying to pronounce his name, aren't you. It's Mark! Seriously though, Praybysz is pronounced...
The Old West Town Hidden in the Wilderness: Coopersville, Michigan
The Michigan ”town” of Coopersville in Montmorency County is not to be confused with the other Coopersville in Ottawa County. No, sir. This Coopersville is not an incorporated town or village, but is more like an amusement park...but with no rides. It's an old-time western town, smack in the Michigan wilderness for all to come visit. There's not another town around; its address is listed as Lewiston, but it's actually 16 miles south of that town hidden down a dirt road. This little-known tourist attraction survived the shutdowns of the past few years and still welcomes visitors.
Pub in Western Michigan’s New Student Center Could Be First In The State
Western Michigan University's new student center is expected to open in July this year, after nearly a month of delays. It will replace a nearly 75-year-old Bernhard Center, which was built in 1957. But this won't be your ordinary student center, this one will likely become the social hub of...
Extreme Milkshake Bar Moving to Downtown Grand Haven, Expanding with Food Menu
Less than a year after opening, a shop serving extreme milkshakes, bubble waffles, coffee and more is relocating to downtown Grand Haven. Bad Habit first opened at 1307 S. Beacon Blvd. in Grand Haven March 4, 2023. Co-owners Bonnie Brown and John Zervas felt there was a lack of dessert...
Did You Know Dr. Robert W. Claytor was the Founder of the Grand Rapids Urban League?
All month long, the Grand Rapids Historical Society and I will be sharing Black History facts that have taken place right here in Grand Rapids. If you missed the last one, you can learn about Helen Jackson Claytor, educator, social justice warrior, and first Black board president of both the Grand Rapids and national YWCA.
7 Paczki Products for the Paczki Obsessed Friends in Your Life
It's no secret that people, especially in Michigan, love their paczki. For those who don't know, a paczki (pronounced punch-key) is almost like a donut. It's fried and can be stuffed with a number of different flavored jellies or fillings. It commemorates Fat Tuesday, a Polish tradition Americans adopted in the 20th century. According to Michigan State University,
After 30 Years The City of South Haven Plans to Demolish Kids’ Corner Playground
Say it ain't so! New changes are coming to the shores of South Haven-- and not everyone is happy about it. Located across from Lake Michigan on St. Joseph Street, the Kids' Corner Playground has been a favorite place for kids and families to run, jump, and play while enjoying a fun day at the beach. However, that's about to change!
Which Other Actors Will Star in Nicole Kidman Movie Shooting in Holland?
A thriller starring Nicole Kidman is shooting in Holland this spring and three more actors in the film have just been announced. A dark comedy/ thriller simply titled "Holland, Michigan", is filming in West Michigan. Kidman is set to star in and produce the movie, which is set in Holland...
Kalamazoo Once Had The Dumbest Slogan In The State
Every time I see a city featured on some kind of item with a slogan, I start to wonder where it is or how it was that the city got that slogan. Personally, I love "Yes, There Really Is A Kalamazoo." By now I think everyone and their mom knows that we indeed are a real place. But there are still some seriously goofy slogans for our state and one for Kalamazoo that I thought was particularly dumb.
Why is the Parking Structure at Rivertown Mall a Wavy Nightmare?
"No really, what's wrong with this parking structure?" is probably one of the first questions I asked my now husband when I first visited West Michigan nearly two years ago. He shrugged, and told me "I don't really know. It's weird, right?" and we walked inside without thinking twice. But, apparently I'm not the only person in West Michigan wondering what the big deal is with this architectural nightmare.
Local Animal Shelter is Brutally Honest about a Demon Dog
When animal shelters are looking for the forever home for a dog or cat, they try to point out all the good qualities that animal may have. There are times though that being brutally honest about a particular animal is a necessity -- even when they don't have the most sought after habits or personalities. Such is the case with one dog at the Noah Project in Muskegon.
Kentwood Man Hit By Two Vehicles Died After One Fled The Scene
A man crossing the street in Kentwood was hit by a vehicle then moments later the man was hit by a second vehicle that fled the scene. The unfortunate accident happened on Tuesday, February 7 around 8:40 p.m. when an adult male attempted to cross the street on East Beltline near Woodland Drive in Kentwood when he was struck by a vehicle that was driven by a 41-year-old male from Grand Rapids.
97.9 WGRD
Grand Rapids, MI
10K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1