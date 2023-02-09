Read full article on original website
UPMATTERS
Northern Michigan student journeys to Mount Everest Base Camp
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A student at Northern Michigan University had an exciting start to 2023 that included a unique trip to the Himalayas. Anthony Gonzalez, a senior in NMU’s criminal justice program, successfully completed the trek to Mount Everest Base Camp in Nepal this January. Gonzalez detailed his trip in a release from NMU this week.
WLUC
Marquette’s Drifa Brewing Company for sale, remains open
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s Drifa Brewing Company is for sale. The Lake St. brewery is listed at $400,000. Re/Max 1st Realty Marquette said the location is selling as a “ready-to-use” operation, and this comes after the co-operation decided to dissolve. “The 600-member cooperative and the 9...
FOX 21 Online
Jury Finds South Range Man Guilty In Dismemberment Case
COOK, Minn. — A South Range man accused of helping dismember a man’s body before dumping the remains in Lake Superior has been convicted. Robert West, 42, learned of his guilty verdict in Cook County Court Wednesday, according to the Duluth News Tribune. In July of 2020, the...
wzmq19.com
Ralph’s Italian Deli is Back Open For Business in Ishpeming
ISHPEMING, MICH. (WZMQ) – One of Ishpeming’s favorite delis is back open for business. Ralph’s Italian Deli, famous for its classic cudighi, closed its door back in may of 2022 for renovations as it downsized the restaurant. After 9 months of moving and renovations, the popular deli reopened its doors yesterday morning.
