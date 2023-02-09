Read full article on original website
Food Stamp Recipients In New York State Will Get $234 Million More In Benefits
New Yorkers who get food stamps will receive more money this month. Governor Kathy Hochul announced yesterday, February 10, 2023, that everyone enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will see extra funds in their account for February. A supplemental allotment of food benefits will be issued to all New...
New York families getting back $100 or more per child from the state
Did you know that the 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers? This payment is called the Empire State child credit. It is based on your taxable income, so knowing that, you will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately.
Small Businesses Getting The Short End Of The Stick Is Nothing New In New York
ALBANY – The state budget process is a complex undertaking with an enormous impact on New York’s residents and businesses. At its core, though, the document has one simple aim, improve the quality of life for those living in the state. One way to accomplish this is by using the budget to shape economic policies that benefit important segments of the economy like the small-business community. In its current state, the Executive Budget proposal falls short in several key areas with respect to the state’s job-creating business owners.
NY SNAP Families will Collect the Most in Food Benefits
Gov. Kathy Hochul stated on Friday that all New Yorkers who are registered in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) would get an additional allocation of food benefits for February. Additionally, individuals who are already getting the maximum possible level will be included in this allotment. The state was bound...
Taxes could be a major test for Hochul's budget
Two years ago, Democratic lawmakers in the state Legislature wielded supermajorities to win tax increases on New York's wealthiest earners in order to fund billion-dollar increases in direct aid to schools. Now, another debate over whether to increase taxes once again is brewing in the state budget negotiations as progressives...
Americans to receive cash payments between $500 and $3,000 - will you get one?
Healthcare workers in New York are now eligible for a well-deserved bonus. These cash payments are worth between $500 and $3,000. Late last year, New York officials announced that the state was expanding the eligibility requirements for the Healthcare Worker Bonus Program. (source)
Tesla Exceeds Obligations to State of New York, Saves $41.2 Million
Tesla has fantastic news for New York and particularly Buffalo. You know, I didn't know Tesla had obligations toward the state of New York or toward any state until I didn't came across to a report that Tesla is hiring so many people at its Gigafactory in New York, that it's exceeding its obligations to state.But the story is really interesting and I am telling you know.
These Are The Top 5 Fattest Counties In New York State
One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety of cuisines to choose from. And it is not just New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have excellent restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Caribbean to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down.
Traveling the New York State Thruway May Soon Be More Expensive
If the New York State Thruway board has its way, traveling New York’s thruway system will cost quite a bit more starting next year. In December of 2022, the New York State Thruway’s board of directors began the process of laying out a plan in which tolls would increase on New York roadways over the course of two different years – 2024 and 2027.
New York State Could Ban Your Car From Going Over The Speed Limit Soon
Not only has New York passed a law to lower the speed limit around the state, but it might also legally limit how fast your car can go. On August 12, 2022, Governor Kathy Hochul signed a new law that allows cities and towns in New York to lower speed limits from 30 to 25 miles per hour. Gov. Hochul said,
New York State Makes “Must Do” Change for All Licensed Notaries
Have you ever had to go to a Notary? No, it isn't some weird medical procedure that requires pain medication, it is a service that someone provides to show proof that the document you signed was really signed by you, and that the document you are signing is a 'real one.'
New York’s Mask Mandate Lifted For Hospitals
New York State's mask mandate for medical facilities has been officially lifted as of today. This past Friday, health officials from New York State issued a new recommendation that lifts the mandate that masks be worn while in medical facilities like hospitals, nursing homes, and hospice centers. The CDC had...
Online auctions for New York State surplus items begin February 13
Surplus items include usual office furniture, computer equipment, and tools to the less typical collectible sneakers, sports memorabilia, lost-and-found jewelry, and more.
Every New Yorker Must Know: 3 Important Headlight Laws
When was the last time you were cognitive of your headlights being on? Do you have daytime running lights? Are you like me and have the car headlights switched on all the time? I am fortunate that the car turns them off for me when I turn off the ignition because I would totally forget.
Heat pump proposal sparking some debate in New York, but the technology has its fans
Part of Gov. Kathy Hochul's plan to fight climate change is the installation of heat pumps in most new building construction starting in 2024. And while some Republican politicians in the state have spoken out against the plan, saying it will make life more expensive and put too much stress on New York’s electric grid, the technology has its fans.
Did you get your New York State health care bonus?
Last year Governor Kathy Hochul announced certain health care workers would be getting a bonus up to $3,000, but some in Western New York say they have yet to get it
Get Cheaper Groceries In New York State – Here
The cost of everything is way out of whack these days. For some families, there is a weekly/monthly decision to be made. Pay for food or keep the lights on? That is something that we should all be concerned about and while we wait for some sort of major change in prices, New York State is offering advice.
Strong words and resolve from Allegany County Legislature after NY State swipes federal aid
Allegany County Chairman Condemns Medicaid Funding Takeback: “It’s not the state’s money”. Loss of funding to cost local taxpayers over $1 million. The Allegany County Legislature passed a resolution on February 8 in opposition to a proposal within Governor Hochul’s State Fiscal Year (SFY) 2024 Executive Budget.
Boating In New York State Will Get More Restrictions
The summer of 2023 can't get here soon enough.The winter has been brutal and weird at the same time so far. From subzero temperatures to rain within the next 24 hours, this season has been anything but ordinary.For those who love winter sports it has been frustrating to say the least.
It’s Over! New York State Makes Major Change for Local Hospitals, Doctors
The State of New York has announced a major protocol change for anyone who sets foot in local hospitals and doctors' offices in 2023. The change is a major step toward normalcy for a field that has been constantly at-risk since March of 2020, and hopefully, it also signifies better times ahead for the entire country.
