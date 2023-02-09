ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power 93.7 WBLK

Jake Wells

New York families getting back $100 or more per child from the state

Did you know that the 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers? This payment is called the Empire State child credit. It is based on your taxable income, so knowing that, you will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately.
Oswego County Today

Small Businesses Getting The Short End Of The Stick Is Nothing New In New York

ALBANY – The state budget process is a complex undertaking with an enormous impact on New York’s residents and businesses. At its core, though, the document has one simple aim, improve the quality of life for those living in the state. One way to accomplish this is by using the budget to shape economic policies that benefit important segments of the economy like the small-business community. In its current state, the Executive Budget proposal falls short in several key areas with respect to the state’s job-creating business owners.
NEW YORK STATE
proclaimerscv.com

NY SNAP Families will Collect the Most in Food Benefits

Gov. Kathy Hochul stated on Friday that all New Yorkers who are registered in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) would get an additional allocation of food benefits for February. Additionally, individuals who are already getting the maximum possible level will be included in this allotment. The state was bound...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Taxes could be a major test for Hochul's budget

Two years ago, Democratic lawmakers in the state Legislature wielded supermajorities to win tax increases on New York's wealthiest earners in order to fund billion-dollar increases in direct aid to schools. Now, another debate over whether to increase taxes once again is brewing in the state budget negotiations as progressives...
torquenews.com

Tesla Exceeds Obligations to State of New York, Saves $41.2 Million

Tesla has fantastic news for New York and particularly Buffalo. You know, I didn't know Tesla had obligations toward the state of New York or toward any state until I didn't came across to a report that Tesla is hiring so many people at its Gigafactory in New York, that it's exceeding its obligations to state.But the story is really interesting and I am telling you know.
BUFFALO, NY
Q 105.7

These Are The Top 5 Fattest Counties In New York State

One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety of cuisines to choose from. And it is not just New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have excellent restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Caribbean to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Traveling the New York State Thruway May Soon Be More Expensive

If the New York State Thruway board has its way, traveling New York’s thruway system will cost quite a bit more starting next year. In December of 2022, the New York State Thruway’s board of directors began the process of laying out a plan in which tolls would increase on New York roadways over the course of two different years – 2024 and 2027.
NEW YORK STATE
New York’s Mask Mandate Lifted For Hospitals

New York State's mask mandate for medical facilities has been officially lifted as of today. This past Friday, health officials from New York State issued a new recommendation that lifts the mandate that masks be worn while in medical facilities like hospitals, nursing homes, and hospice centers. The CDC had...
NEW YORK STATE
Big Frog 104

Every New Yorker Must Know: 3 Important Headlight Laws

When was the last time you were cognitive of your headlights being on? Do you have daytime running lights? Are you like me and have the car headlights switched on all the time? I am fortunate that the car turns them off for me when I turn off the ignition because I would totally forget.
WIBX 950

Get Cheaper Groceries In New York State – Here

The cost of everything is way out of whack these days. For some families, there is a weekly/monthly decision to be made. Pay for food or keep the lights on? That is something that we should all be concerned about and while we wait for some sort of major change in prices, New York State is offering advice.
NEW YORK STATE
WIBX 950

Boating In New York State Will Get More Restrictions

The summer of 2023 can't get here soon enough.The winter has been brutal and weird at the same time so far. From subzero temperatures to rain within the next 24 hours, this season has been anything but ordinary.For those who love winter sports it has been frustrating to say the least.
FLORIDA STATE
Q 105.7

It’s Over! New York State Makes Major Change for Local Hospitals, Doctors

The State of New York has announced a major protocol change for anyone who sets foot in local hospitals and doctors' offices in 2023. The change is a major step toward normalcy for a field that has been constantly at-risk since March of 2020, and hopefully, it also signifies better times ahead for the entire country.
Buffalo NY
