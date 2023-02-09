Read full article on original website
Related
Club World Cup final referee: Has Anthony Taylor taken Real Madrid games before?
A look at the Club World Cup final referee Anthony Taylor, including his record in Real Madrid matches, finals refereed and most controversial moments
Brazilian FA release statement regarding Carlo Ancelotti rumours
Brazil's football association - the CBF - have released a statement following reports linking Carlo Ancelotti with the national team job.
Man City 3-1 Aston Villa: Player ratings as City cruise to crucial win
Player ratings as Manchester City cruise to a 3-1 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League.
How many trophies has Carlo Ancelotti won with Real Madrid?
A list of every trophy Carlo Ancelotti has won as manager of Real Madrid, including triumphs in the Champions League, La Liga and the Club World Cup.
Leeds 0-2 Man Utd: Player ratings as late double gives Red Devils win
Player ratings from the Premier League meeting between Leeds and Manchester United at Elland Road on Sunday.
Graham Potter bemoans Chelsea's fortunes after controversial West Ham draw
Graham Potter reacts to Chelsea's 1-1 draw with West Ham in the Premier League.
Jurgen Klopp defends under-fire Liverpool midfielder
A frustrated Jurgen Klopp has sprung to the defence of Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson amid criticism from some over his recent performances.
Real Madrid 5-3 Al Hilal: Player ratings as Los Blancos lift Club World Cup
Match report & player ratings from Real Madrid 5-3 Al Hilal in the Club World Cup final.
Why are Liverpool and Everton rivals? Merseyside derby explained
The Merseyside derby is back on Monday night, so here is the history of the fixture and its origins.
Europa League knockout playoff TV guide: How to watch Man Utd, Barca & Juventus in UK, USA & Canada
Here's where you can watch some of the world's biggest clubs in the Europa League playoffs.
Spurs' stance on selling Harry Kane amid interest from Man Utd & Bayern Munich
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is determined not to allow striker Harry Kane to join a Premier League rival this summer - no matter the price.
Tottenham injuries & suspensions ahead of AC Milan Champions League clash
The Tottenham Hotspur players that are either suspended or injured for the club's Champions League tie against Milan on February 14.
Carlo Ancelotti wins bet with Federico Valverde
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti revealed his delight that he won a bet made with Federico Valverde.
Jurgen Klopp reveals who is to blame for Liverpool 'crisis'
Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Liverpool are currently in a 'crisis' and that he should take the brunt of the criticism aimed towards the team.
Liverpool injuries & suspensions ahead of Merseyside derby
Liverpool and Everton are both in a bad way right now, but who is Klopp missing for Monday's match?
Mikel Arteta offers updates on Bukayo Saka & William Saliba contract talks
Mikel Arteta discusses the latest progress on Bukayo Saka & William Saliba's Arsenal contract talks.
Man City haul themselves into Champions League contention with 'gutsy' win vs Arsenal
Gareth Taylor praised Man City's 'gutsy' performance as his side secured a huge 2-1 victory over Arsenal to leapfrog the Gunners into the WSL's final Champions League place.
How Al Nassr's manager reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo four-goal haul
Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia reflects on Cristiano Ronaldo's four goals against Al Wehda - a game that also saw the Portuguese legend breach the 500 league goals mark.
Monaco 3-1 PSG: Player ratings as Ben Yedder brace sinks understrength champions
Match report and player ratings from Monaco's Ligue 1 meeting with Paris Saint-Germain.
Graham Potter reveals decision on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Chelsea future
Chelsea head coach Graham Potter has provided an update on the future of out-of-favour striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
90min
2K+
Followers
16K+
Post
259K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0