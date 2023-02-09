ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Wawa offering free coffee until kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well, that's a super deal.With the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, Wawa is giving out free coffee at its stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware on Super Bowl Sunday, the company said in a statement.Customers can get any size hot coffee on Sunday, Feb. 12, up until kickoff time at 6:30 p.m."We talk about having Goose Pride here at Wawa, but this week, we'll be cheering for another bird on Sunday and hope they bring our city another championship! Go Birds!" Alex Costabile, Wawa's chief customer officer, said in the statement.Wawa has other deals on hoagies and drinks for gameday weekend.Looking to catch the Super Bowl at a watch party? You can find a list of them here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Outsider.com

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Jason Kelce Says Pregnant Wife Kylie Is Bringing Her OB-GYN as Super Bowl Guest as She's 38 Weeks

"If she has a baby in the stadium, it's officially scripted," Jason Kelce laughed with brother Travis Kelce on their podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and his family are ready for what's being dubbed the "Kelce Bowl." Speaking with brother Travis Kelce on their podcast — New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, a Jukes Original Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment — the two discussed having their family members at the 2023 Super Bowl, where the Eagles will face off against the Kansas City...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Jalen Hurts went to FoodChasers' Kitchen. Now, the owners' lives are a "dream"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Twin sisters in a Philadelphia neighborhood are calling it "The Jalen Effect." Jalen Hurts, the Eagles' starting quarterback, is giving a small, Black-owned business a boost ever since he tried his hand at making a Philadelphia staple.FoodChasers' Kitchen in Elkins Park started off small. Twin sisters, Maya and Kala Johnstone, built it from the bottom up.When Hurts walked into their lives, the sisters say their lives became like a "movie.""Can someone call Tyler Perry?" Kala said. "Our life is a dream. I'm telling you, it's a movie."The Johnstone twins are selling out of the "Jalen Special," the restaurant's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

The One Philadelphia Bar Where Kansas City Chiefs Fans Are Safe

Plus, a brouhaha in Lower Merion schools over cultural "affinity groups" and a cute children's book. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Philly

Super Bowl LVII: A look at Philadelphia's plans for possible win

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Win or lose, the Philadelphia Police Department will be beefing up patrols Sunday and preparing for anything that might happen. There's a lot of work that's already been done ahead of Sunday.The crowd control fences are now lined up along South Broad Street and temporary no parking signs were hung.One SEPTA bus stop has plywood on top of it so if people climb it, they hopefully will not fall through like they did when the Eagles won the NFC championship game.Police said they are prepared and hoping for a Super Bowl win."I'm an Eagles fan and it's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

49ers QB Brock Purdy has interesting take on Eagles fans

The evidence continues to mount that Brock Purdy is indeed him. Speaking with Rob Maaddi of the AP this weekend, the San Francisco 49ers QB gave an interesting take on the notoriously ruthless Philadelphia Eagles fans, whom he played in front of during the NFC title game. “It was electric,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

The best Philadelphia Eagles merch for LVII

Football's season finale, LVII, kicks off this Sunday, Feb. 12. If you're rooting for Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles to win the big game -- or if you're a die-hard fan who will be sporting the green way beyond this month -- then you'll want to check out all the super merch and commemorative gear that's available online now.Top products in this article: Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles Nike LVII Patch Atmosphere Fashion Game Jersey, $150Jason Kelce Philadelphia Eagles Nike LVII Patch game jersey, $149U Must Have amplified HD digital TV antenna, $29 (reduced from $45)Best Philadelphia Eagles merch for LVIIDon't...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KHOU

What makes Jalen Hurts tick? We asked his mother

HOUSTON — On Sunday, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will try to become the fourth starting QB younger than 25 years old to win a Super Bowl. The Eagles went 16-1 when the 24-year-old Hurts started, losing two games when he was sidelined by an injured shoulder late in the season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
202K+
Followers
90K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy