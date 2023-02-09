Read full article on original website
Micah Parsons’ response to finishing second in DPOY voting won’t make quarterbacks happy
Micah Parsons is a guy who is easily motivated. He openly sets lofty goals, talks about being one of the game’s greatest, and through his first two NFL seasons the former Harrisburg High and current Dallas Cowboys linebacker has done a pretty, darned good job of establishing himself among the best in the league.
Philly may grease poles ahead of the Super Bowl. Eagles fans don't care
Philadelphia habitually greases the light poles in Center City to keep jubilant fans earthbound after a big win. Fans sometimes treat these safety measures like a dare.
Wawa offering free coffee until kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well, that's a super deal.With the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, Wawa is giving out free coffee at its stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware on Super Bowl Sunday, the company said in a statement.Customers can get any size hot coffee on Sunday, Feb. 12, up until kickoff time at 6:30 p.m."We talk about having Goose Pride here at Wawa, but this week, we'll be cheering for another bird on Sunday and hope they bring our city another championship! Go Birds!" Alex Costabile, Wawa's chief customer officer, said in the statement.Wawa has other deals on hoagies and drinks for gameday weekend.Looking to catch the Super Bowl at a watch party? You can find a list of them here.
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
Mother of Pittsburgh native heading to Arizona to watch son play in NFL championship
Marlene Sanders has not missed more than a few of her son’s football games since he was 7.
Jason Kelce Says Pregnant Wife Kylie Is Bringing Her OB-GYN as Super Bowl Guest as She's 38 Weeks
"If she has a baby in the stadium, it's officially scripted," Jason Kelce laughed with brother Travis Kelce on their podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and his family are ready for what's being dubbed the "Kelce Bowl." Speaking with brother Travis Kelce on their podcast — New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, a Jukes Original Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment — the two discussed having their family members at the 2023 Super Bowl, where the Eagles will face off against the Kansas City...
Sixers’ Joel Embiid picks Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs over Eagles in Super Bowl
There are a few things 76ers superstar Joel Embiid could do to tarnish his reputation in Philadelphia. On that shortlist could be the Sixers star picking the Eagles to lose to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. ClutchPoints’ Sixers beat reporter Sam DiGiovanni asked Embiid who he believes will win...
Watch Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ First Try at Making a Cheesesteak
The Instagram video that shows Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts making his first-ever cheesesteak offers all the proof you need that the Eagles' Super Bowl-bound star is not a native Philadelphian. Early in the video, Hurts, who has just tied on an apron and asked if he can try making...
Jalen Hurts went to FoodChasers' Kitchen. Now, the owners' lives are a "dream"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Twin sisters in a Philadelphia neighborhood are calling it "The Jalen Effect." Jalen Hurts, the Eagles' starting quarterback, is giving a small, Black-owned business a boost ever since he tried his hand at making a Philadelphia staple.FoodChasers' Kitchen in Elkins Park started off small. Twin sisters, Maya and Kala Johnstone, built it from the bottom up.When Hurts walked into their lives, the sisters say their lives became like a "movie.""Can someone call Tyler Perry?" Kala said. "Our life is a dream. I'm telling you, it's a movie."The Johnstone twins are selling out of the "Jalen Special," the restaurant's...
Penn State taught Eagles RB Miles Sanders to play his own game
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Miles Sanders historic career in Pennsylvania spans from west to east. Now playing in Super Bowl LVII, the Eagles running back hopes to being a Lombardi trophy back to his home state. Sanders grew up in Pittsburgh, went to Penn State and now is the starting running back for the […]
Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs' Frank Clark says Eagles have 'done nothing but earn' the title of best O-line in NFL
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona -- The Philadelphia Eagles offensive line has earned the title of the best offensive line in the NFL. Just ask Frank Clark, who will be seeing plenty of what the Eagles have to offer in Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs' star defensive end wore his sunglasses and went...
Eagles make big roster move on eve of Super Bowl showdown with Chiefs
The Philadelphia Eagles made a big roster move on the eve of the Super Bowl, activating punter Arryn Siposs from injured reserve Saturday. The team also promoted safety Anthony Harris and receiver Greg Ward from the practice squad. Britain Covey, who is listed as questionable, is the only Eagles player...
The One Philadelphia Bar Where Kansas City Chiefs Fans Are Safe
Plus, a brouhaha in Lower Merion schools over cultural "affinity groups" and a cute children's book. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you...
Super Bowl LVII: A look at Philadelphia's plans for possible win
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Win or lose, the Philadelphia Police Department will be beefing up patrols Sunday and preparing for anything that might happen. There's a lot of work that's already been done ahead of Sunday.The crowd control fences are now lined up along South Broad Street and temporary no parking signs were hung.One SEPTA bus stop has plywood on top of it so if people climb it, they hopefully will not fall through like they did when the Eagles won the NFC championship game.Police said they are prepared and hoping for a Super Bowl win."I'm an Eagles fan and it's...
Sisters with a Steelton connection taught Jalen Hurts to make a cheesesteak. He changed their lives
Jalen Hurts borrowed an apron last summer, stepped behind the grill at the FoodChasers Kitchen, and attempted to cook his first cheesesteak. And that’s when the quarterback, who has looked flawless at times this season while guiding the Eagles to the Super Bowl, revealed his shortcomings as a short-order cook.
49ers QB Brock Purdy has interesting take on Eagles fans
The evidence continues to mount that Brock Purdy is indeed him. Speaking with Rob Maaddi of the AP this weekend, the San Francisco 49ers QB gave an interesting take on the notoriously ruthless Philadelphia Eagles fans, whom he played in front of during the NFC title game. “It was electric,...
The best Philadelphia Eagles merch for LVII
Football's season finale, LVII, kicks off this Sunday, Feb. 12. If you're rooting for Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles to win the big game -- or if you're a die-hard fan who will be sporting the green way beyond this month -- then you'll want to check out all the super merch and commemorative gear that's available online now.Top products in this article: Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles Nike LVII Patch Atmosphere Fashion Game Jersey, $150Jason Kelce Philadelphia Eagles Nike LVII Patch game jersey, $149U Must Have amplified HD digital TV antenna, $29 (reduced from $45)Best Philadelphia Eagles merch for LVIIDon't...
In Delco, That Neighbor Next Door Could Be a Philadelphia Eagle
Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce may be from Ohio, but he’s put down local roots, writes Erik Gunther for realtor.com. Kelce settled in Haverford Township after he got a bargain on a four-bedroom home that went for $680,000 in January 2018 after listing for $800,000 in May 2017. The...
Super Bowl week zaniness returns as hundreds of thousands converge on events, game site
PHOENIX — From Super Bowl opening night to the night before the big game, the party was on all week long. The frenzy was back in full force this year after COVID-19 restrictions limited the wild, zany atmosphere that surrounds the most-anticipated and most-hyped week on the sports calendar.
What makes Jalen Hurts tick? We asked his mother
HOUSTON — On Sunday, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will try to become the fourth starting QB younger than 25 years old to win a Super Bowl. The Eagles went 16-1 when the 24-year-old Hurts started, losing two games when he was sidelined by an injured shoulder late in the season.
