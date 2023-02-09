Read full article on original website
City’s first family gives interview with new member
Tiffany and Ronnie Williams celebrated the newest addition to their family recently with the birth of their fourth child, Maggie Elise Williams. She ends a drought of births among sitting Natchitoches mayors that stretches at least half a century. Tiffany reveals her daughter’s highly anticipated arrival still came as something...
Notice of Death – February 7, 2023
Service: Saturday, February 11 at 10 am at First Baptist Church in Natchitoches. Service: Saturday, February 11 at 10 am at Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home. Natchitoches Parish Journal publishes paid obituaries – unlimited words and a photo, as well as unlimited access – $80. Contact your funeral provider or npjnatla@gmail.com . Must be paid in advance of publication. (Notice of Death shown above are FREE of charge. You may email them to npjnatla@gmail.com)
Voting for the Best of Natchitoches Awards is currently open
NATCHITOCHES, La. - The Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce has recently announced its 2023 Best of Natchitoches Awards Nominees. Public voting will determine the top three finalists in each category and multiple submissions are allowed. Voting is currently open at BestofNatchitoches.com and will close on Sunday, February 19. The BON...
JOHN BERNARD REALTY
Look around Natchitoches, new business everywhere. Real Estate is also getting a new look. I have been a successful realtor for 16 years. I have learned the ins and outs of the business thoroughly during this time. We have opened a new office and we’re bringing what I believe to be a much-needed change that will assist those thinking about buying or selling a home. My grandson Colby Session is working with me as a licensed LA. Realtor. Together our mission is to make the process of buying or selling more affordable. We will accomplish this by listing and selling your house for as low as 2.5%. Both Colby and I are lifelong residents of Natchitoches. Our future is here and we believe in Natchitoches. We hope to be an asset to everyone we come in contact with. Our thoughts will always center around “whatever it takes”. Call John at 318-332-9850, Colby at 318-652-4878, or come see us at the corner of Highway 1 South and Lateral Lane. We can help you save money.
‘Night of Lights’ parade rolls through downtown Pineville
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - It was a bright night in Pineville on Feb. 10 as the ‘Night of Lights’ parade rolled down Main Street. Carnival season is officially in full swing. Pineville’s Night of Lights parade drew thousands to Main St. to catch beads, watch the floats and let the good times roll.
Natchitoches man dies in apartment fire
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- An apartment fire turned deadly Thursday in Natchitoches. The body of a 71-year-old man was found inside an apartment in the 1300 block of Washington Avenue. Natchitoches firefighters were called to the scene around 5:30 p.m. after receiving several 911 calls. Only one apartment was affected. State...
NSU calendar for Feb. 12-18
Jan. 17 – Feb. 21 – Michael Yankowski retrospective exhibition. Orville Hanchey Gallery, Hours are Monday – Thursday 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. until noon. Feb. 15 – NSU Wind Ensemble and Magale Concert Band, Magale Recital Hall, 7:30 p.m. #
Two Ruston men sentenced to combined 25 years, 2 months in prison for trafficking methamphetamine
SHREVEPORT, La. (KNOE) - Two Ruston men have been sentenced to a combined 25 years and two months in prison for trafficking methamphetamine, according to a press release from United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown. Law enforcement agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) began an investigation into the...
Unusual behavior draws attention to suspect
Ruston Police arrested a Downsville man Friday evening after some unusual behavior at a local elementary school. Police received a call of a man sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of Hillcrest Elementary firing an electric nail gun at the school. School was not in session at the time.
Detention center lawsuit in early stages
Legal proceedings related to the death of Demerious Jones while in custody at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center are scheduled to continue today. A lawsuit filed alleging LPDC staff allowed Jones to die from diabetic ketoacidosis without providing sufficient medical treatment remains in its early stages and is likely to take some time to litigate.
Louisiana woman accused of stealing from Dillard’s; also arrested for drug offenses
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Winn Parish woman has been arrested for allegedly possessing illegal narcotics and attempting to steal items from the Dillard’s shopping store in Monroe, La. On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 8:53 PM, officers of the Monroe Police Department observed 34-year-old Katie M. […]
Meth traffickers sentenced to more than a decade each
According to United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown, James Pittman, 41, and Jeffery Southern, 51, were sentenced yesterday to more than a combined 24 years in federal prision,
Sheriff: Possible homicide in Joaquin, seeking person of interest
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is currently working on a possible homicide case in Joquin, Sheriff Kevin Windham reported on Wednesday. Carlos Caporali (Carlos Caporali Manuels) was named by officials as a person of interest in this case, and is believed to be driving a white 1998 Chevrolet S-10 with […]
Alexandria man arrested following drive-by shooting in Pineville
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested following two separate incidents that happened at a home on Hillcrest Boulevard in Pineville. One of the incidents was a drive-by shooting. According to the Pineville Police Department, on February 3, PPD responded to the Hillcrest Boulevard home after a...
Community help sought to identify vehicles
There were several cars near the soccer fields at Parc Natchitoches doing burnouts all over the parking lot while several middle school and high school games being played on Feb. 8 around 6:40 pm. If anyone has any information on who these people were, please call us at 318-357-3891. We are currently reviewing cameras to read tag numbers. Please help us locate these individuals.
Ruston woman arrested in connection to Monroe murder
A Ruston woman was arrested and charged with involvement in a homicide Sunday in Monroe. Nakeya Shelia Baker, 18, of Ruston was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center Monday and charged with criminal conspiracy. According to Monroe Police, officers investigated a homicide Sunday on State Street in southeast Monroe. The investigation...
Louisiana man accused of selling fentanyl, meth out of his home
A Louisiana man has been arrested after allegedly selling drugs from his home.
Suspect identified, wanted in Magnolia Street fatal shooting
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department (APD) has identified a suspect involved in a fatal shooting that happened on Magnolia Street on January 20. They’re asking for the public’s help in locating him. APD was dispatched to the 12th Street and Magnolia Street area on January...
Northwestern State prepares for strong competition at Arkansas
FAYATTEVILLE, Ark.—Throughout the indoor season, the Northwestern State track teams have gone to meets to challenge itself, and this one is no different. The Demons and Lady Demons travel to Arkansas for the Tyson Invitational, a two-day event, which begins Friday at the Randal Tyson Track Center on the campus of the University of Arkansas.
Mansfield, February 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
