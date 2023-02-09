Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania witness describes multiple sphere-shaped objectsRoger MarshPennsylvania State
109-Year-Old Department Store Expanding; New Location is U.S. Shopping Mall’s All-Time LargestJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Our 5 Favorite Thrift Shops in West VirginiaEast Coast TravelerMorgantown, WV
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Related
voiceofmotown.com
WVU Leads the New Big 12 in Wins
With Texas and Oklahoma leaving for the SEC in 2024, the “new” Big 12 schools will be looking to supplant themselves as the top dog in the conference. While many will argue recent success, like UCF, a lack of legitimate history will hinder their argument. To be considered...
wvsportsnow.com
Twitter Reaction: WVU Fans Question Effort After 34-Point Loss to Texas
Just days after West Virginia added another resume building win over then number 11 Iowa State, the Mountaineers got completely destroyed by number 5 Texas. Even though the loss was on the road against a top 10 team, WVU fans voiced their frustration with the roller coast season and the effort of the team on Saturday afternoon.
Texas vs. WVU basketball: Rodney Terry explains how No. 5 Longhorns bounced back from loss at Kansas
Texas bounced back from Monday's loss at Kansas in a major way Saturday with a 94-60 win over West Virginia. After the game, Texas interim head men's basketball coach Rodney Terry detailed that the No. 5 Longhorns (20-5, 9-3 Big 12) did a nice job of fixing their issues from the 88-80 defeat on the road against the Jayhawks earlier in the week.
What Bob Huggins said after the loss to Texas
Things did not go well for West Virginia on Saturday afternoon. That seems like a mild understatement. The Mountaineers went into the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and walked out with a 34-point beatdown from the No. 5 Longhorns. The biggest culprit? WVU turning the ball over a whopping 20 times, with 13 of those coming in the first half, leading to the blowout. The Mountaineers certainly made some unforced errors, but the Longhorns also played their part by getting right up in WVU's face.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Bob Huggins on Big 12 Basketball in 2023: ‘It’s the Best That It’s Ever Been’
West Virginia is a good basketball team. But in the Big 12, good isn’t enough. The Mountaineers sit in eighth place in the conference, but as of now, are in the NCAA Tournament, at least according to Joe Lunardi’s Bracketology. Head Coach Bob Huggins spoke about the level...
How WVU stacks up on transfer adds - and the "net" result of the portal (so far)
On Thursday, we gave an updated look at the players that teams across the Big 12 Conference have lost this offseason. The first transfer portal window is over, and there is definitely a calm now that the first major storm has passed. With another (albeit smaller) transfer window to come later, we will certainly take another look at this come summer time. However, there's also the other half of this - the additions from the transfer portal. Who is coming in to help the teams around the league? Have schools replaced what they lost? Do the losses even matter?
WVU-Texas: TV, radio, stream, Vegas odds and more
The 2022-23 season continues tonight, as West Virginia (15-9, 4-7) is back on the road, once again facing a Top 15 opponent. This time around, it's No. 5 Texas in Austin, making it the sixth Top 15 team that the Mountaineers have faced in the last three and a half weeks. The Longhorns (19-5, 8-3) are 13-1 playing on their home court so far this season. If you're unable to make your way to the game in person, here's how you can follow along at home, plus updated Vegas odds and series history.
Daily Athenaeum
‘It’s going to be a robust season:’ Gee weighs in on 2023 football schedule
The Big 12 football schedules were released last week, and West Virginia is set to take on both new and familiar foes. Since then, WVU President E. Gordon Gee has expressed his excitement about the upcoming season. “It's going to be a robust season,” Gee said in an interview with...
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Blowout Loss to No. 5 Texas
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins and forward Jimmy Bell met with the media following WVU’s blowout loss to No. 5 Texas on Saturday afternoon. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
Huggins dialed up a legend to help Stevenson find his way again
The Erik Stevenson story from this season that's easiest to retrieve is his episode against Oklahoma State, when he made three 3-pointers to put West Virginia in the lead, picked up a technical foul for taunting an NBA star in the crowd and fouled out moments later in a game the Mountaineers would lose. It's either that or the overdue rebound with 31, 17 and 34 points before he was banged up in Wednesday's win, when he scored eight points and fouled out against Iowa Stae.
WVU Football players that have won a Super Bowl
Later this evening, another NFL season will come to a close. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will meet in Super Bowl LVII to determine this year's champion. Like so man Super Bowl matchups in recent years, West Virginia University will be represented in the game. Kyzir White is a starting WILL linebacker for the NFC Champion Eagles, and he's looking to become the latest WVU star to get a ring. Here's a rundown of all the former WVU Football players who have won a Super Bowl.
shepherdstownchronicle.com
Bulger family has three in the WVU Athletic Hall of Fame
MORGANTOWN — One athletic family from Pittsburgh, Pa. has the unusual prominence of having three siblings named to the WVU Athletic Hall of Fame. High-scoring basketball sisters Kate Bulger and Meg Bulger and record-setting football quarterback Marc Bulger were among the all-time greats in Morgantown, in their respective sports.
Alexis Bordas Sets Wheeling Park Record
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park’s Alexis Bordas has done something no other Patriots girls basketball player has ever done, joined the 1,000 point club as sophomore. Bordas scored 18 points Friday night in the Park’s meeting with George Washington to give her exactly 1,000 points in her two-year career. Park beat GW 64-37 as the […]
Daily Athenaeum
OPINION | Tragedy, not self defense: A more likely outcome of campus carry
For six years now, I have been invited by a colleague at West Virginia University to give a lecture on gun violence in his “Traditions of Hunting” class. This has become a hallmark lecture with about 200 students attending each year. Over the years, the students of this...
Morgantown baked potato bar, Taters, hopes to open by spring
A new restaurant announced earlier this week that it is coming to Morgantown, and it may be sooner rather than later.
Black bear spotted in White Hall Thursday
If you've ventured out in the last few days due to the warm weather, you're not the only one. A White Hall man got a visit from what looks like a juvenile black bear.
wajr.com
I-79 Harmony Grove work continues behind the scenes
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The proposed I-79 Harmony Grove interchange to support Mountaintop Beverage is being talked about from Morgantown to Charleston and Washington, D.C. The renewed conversations come after learning last week that the project had been dropped from the Department of Highways’ (DOH) priority list. Mountaintop Beverage...
New baked potato restaurant coming to Morgantown
A new restaurant is coming to Morgantown that will bring "delicious meals on top of the greatest edible vehicle ever, a baked potato!"
Our 5 Favorite Thrift Shops in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA - Thrift shopping is a great way to find high-quality clothing without paying full price. It also allows you to find unique retro pieces from another time. Plus, you'll be helping worthy causes, such as local animal shelters and needy families.
Contractor at fault in West Virginia fatal mining accident
The accident report on the January 2022 death of a coal miner in Marshall County, West Virginia said lack of safety enforcement by a Pennsylvania contractor caused the death.
Comments / 0