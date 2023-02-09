ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

voiceofmotown.com

WVU Leads the New Big 12 in Wins

With Texas and Oklahoma leaving for the SEC in 2024, the “new” Big 12 schools will be looking to supplant themselves as the top dog in the conference. While many will argue recent success, like UCF, a lack of legitimate history will hinder their argument. To be considered...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Twitter Reaction: WVU Fans Question Effort After 34-Point Loss to Texas

Just days after West Virginia added another resume building win over then number 11 Iowa State, the Mountaineers got completely destroyed by number 5 Texas. Even though the loss was on the road against a top 10 team, WVU fans voiced their frustration with the roller coast season and the effort of the team on Saturday afternoon.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

What Bob Huggins said after the loss to Texas

Things did not go well for West Virginia on Saturday afternoon. That seems like a mild understatement. The Mountaineers went into the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and walked out with a 34-point beatdown from the No. 5 Longhorns. The biggest culprit? WVU turning the ball over a whopping 20 times, with 13 of those coming in the first half, leading to the blowout. The Mountaineers certainly made some unforced errors, but the Longhorns also played their part by getting right up in WVU's face.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

How WVU stacks up on transfer adds - and the "net" result of the portal (so far)

On Thursday, we gave an updated look at the players that teams across the Big 12 Conference have lost this offseason. The first transfer portal window is over, and there is definitely a calm now that the first major storm has passed. With another (albeit smaller) transfer window to come later, we will certainly take another look at this come summer time. However, there's also the other half of this - the additions from the transfer portal. Who is coming in to help the teams around the league? Have schools replaced what they lost? Do the losses even matter?
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

WVU-Texas: TV, radio, stream, Vegas odds and more

The 2022-23 season continues tonight, as West Virginia (15-9, 4-7) is back on the road, once again facing a Top 15 opponent. This time around, it's No. 5 Texas in Austin, making it the sixth Top 15 team that the Mountaineers have faced in the last three and a half weeks. The Longhorns (19-5, 8-3) are 13-1 playing on their home court so far this season. If you're unable to make your way to the game in person, here's how you can follow along at home, plus updated Vegas odds and series history.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Blowout Loss to No. 5 Texas

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins and forward Jimmy Bell met with the media following WVU’s blowout loss to No. 5 Texas on Saturday afternoon. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Huggins dialed up a legend to help Stevenson find his way again

The Erik Stevenson story from this season that's easiest to retrieve is his episode against Oklahoma State, when he made three 3-pointers to put West Virginia in the lead, picked up a technical foul for taunting an NBA star in the crowd and fouled out moments later in a game the Mountaineers would lose. It's either that or the overdue rebound with 31, 17 and 34 points before he was banged up in Wednesday's win, when he scored eight points and fouled out against Iowa Stae.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

WVU Football players that have won a Super Bowl

Later this evening, another NFL season will come to a close. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will meet in Super Bowl LVII to determine this year's champion. Like so man Super Bowl matchups in recent years, West Virginia University will be represented in the game. Kyzir White is a starting WILL linebacker for the NFC Champion Eagles, and he's looking to become the latest WVU star to get a ring. Here's a rundown of all the former WVU Football players who have won a Super Bowl.
MORGANTOWN, WV
shepherdstownchronicle.com

Bulger family has three in the WVU Athletic Hall of Fame

MORGANTOWN — One athletic family from Pittsburgh, Pa. has the unusual prominence of having three siblings named to the WVU Athletic Hall of Fame. High-scoring basketball sisters Kate Bulger and Meg Bulger and record-setting football quarterback Marc Bulger were among the all-time greats in Morgantown, in their respective sports.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Alexis Bordas Sets Wheeling Park Record

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park’s Alexis Bordas has done something no other Patriots girls basketball player has ever done, joined the 1,000 point club as sophomore. Bordas scored 18 points Friday night in the Park’s meeting with George Washington to give her exactly 1,000 points in her two-year career. Park beat GW 64-37 as the […]
WHEELING, WV
wajr.com

I-79 Harmony Grove work continues behind the scenes

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The proposed I-79 Harmony Grove interchange to support Mountaintop Beverage is being talked about from Morgantown to Charleston and Washington, D.C. The renewed conversations come after learning last week that the project had been dropped from the Department of Highways’ (DOH) priority list. Mountaintop Beverage...
MORGANTOWN, WV

