Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kalb.com
Natchitoches man killed in apartment fire on Washington St.
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches man died in a fire that happened at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Washington Street on Feb. 9. The Natchitoches Fire Department responded to the fire around 5:30 p.m. They found a man’s body in bed in an affected unit. The identity of this man is still unknown, but the coroner’s office believes him to be 71 years old.
KTBS
I-49 southbound reopens at Stonewall exit
STONEWALL, La. -- Southbound lanes of Interstate 49 at the Stonewall exit have reopened. A crash on the bridge at the Stonewall exit of Interstate 49 has shut down both southbound lanes, according to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office. All traffic is being diverted onto the state Highway 3276 off-ramp.
Natchitoches Times
Structure Fire in Breda Town
City of Natchitoches Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at the intersection of Dixie and Dean Streets in Breda Town Monday, Feb. 6, at 9:25 p.m. Engines 1 and 3, Rescue 1, Truck 1, and Chief 2 and the Training/Safety Officer, Fire Investigations and Chief 1 responded. While...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NSU is bringing Alumni After Hours to a city near you
Northwestern State University’s Office of Alumni and Development will be hosting Alumni After Hours events at cities throughout Louisiana and Texas this spring. “This is our way of connecting with the NSU family by hosting fun, casual events in areas where a large percentage of our alumni are located,” said Danielle Cobb, director of Alumni Affairs. “We hope you’ll join us and catch up on everything happening at NSU.”
Natchitoches Times
Charles Andrew LaCaze Sr.
Visitation will be held from 5-9 p.m. at Blanchard St. Denis Funeral Home in Natchitoches, with a 6 p.m. rosary Friday, Feb. 10. Friends and family may attend a visitation at First Baptist Church in Natchitoches Saturday, Feb. 11 from 9-10 a.m. A funeral service, officiated by Brother Tommy Rush, will follow at 10 a.m. to honor the life of Mr. Charles Andrew LaCaze Sr. Interment will take place at Fern Park.
KTBS
Natchitoches jury convicts man in 2020 homicide
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A Natchitoches Parish jury this week convicted a man in the May 2020 shooting death of his domestic partner, District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington said. Ontario Pier, 29, of Natchitoches, was convicted of negligent homicide. He was initially charged with second-degree-murder. He'll return to District Judge Lala Sylvester's courtroom on May 30 for sentencing.
KNOE TV8
Two Ruston men sentenced to combined 25 years, 2 months in prison for trafficking methamphetamine
SHREVEPORT, La. (KNOE) - Two Ruston men have been sentenced to a combined 25 years and two months in prison for trafficking methamphetamine, according to a press release from United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown. Law enforcement agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) began an investigation into the...
Magnificent 2.5-Mile Canyon in Louisiana—So Unknown Google Maps Doesn’t Even List It
If you love nature, a little-known 2.5-mile canyon in Louisiana will blow your mind. Tims Canyon Trail is an easy to moderately difficult hiking trail with beautiful flowers and foliage nestled under a canopy of woods that might have you thinking you're no longer in Louisiana. It's so unknown, Google Maps doesn't even label it.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – February 9, 2023
May 1, 1960 – February 9, 2023. Service: Sunday, February 12 at 2 pm at Hickory Grove Methodist Church, located at 8673 LA-6 in Robeline. Service: Saturday, February 11 at 1 pm in the Winnfield Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, located at 318 North St. in Natchitoches. Charles Andrew LaCaze...
Winn Parish woman accused of stealing items from Dillard’s in Monroe; also arrested for drug offenses
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Winn Parish woman has been arrested for allegedly possessing illegal narcotics and attempting to steal items from the Dillard’s shopping store in Monroe, La. On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 8:53 PM, officers of the Monroe Police Department observed 34-year-old Katie M. […]
KSLA
6-year-old girl dies as a result of one-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 near Haughton
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A 6-year-old girl died after being hurt in a wreck on Interstate 20 west of Louisiana Highway 157 in Bossier Parish, Louisiana State Police reports. The one-vehicle crash that claimed India Moore’s life occurred just after 7:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6. LSP Troop G...
2 Ruston men plead guilty to meth trafficking; sentenced to over 20 years in federal prison
When officers searched the vehicle, they found a duffel bag in the trunk with 4.5 grams of meth, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia. Additionally, officers found a black zipped bag that was thrown from the car by Southern when he fled.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Detention center lawsuit in early stages
Legal proceedings related to the death of Demerious Jones while in custody at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center are scheduled to continue today. A lawsuit filed alleging LPDC staff allowed Jones to die from diabetic ketoacidosis without providing sufficient medical treatment remains in its early stages and is likely to take some time to litigate.
Meth traffickers sentenced to more than a decade each
According to United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown, James Pittman, 41, and Jeffery Southern, 51, were sentenced yesterday to more than a combined 24 years in federal prision,
Man leads State Police on high-speed chase in Jackson Parish; on the run
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. JACKSON PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, around 7:05 AM, the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Department was notified by Louisiana State Police that authorities attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle. According to officials, the vehicle was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 167 near […]
Feds Make Major Drug Bust Near Louisiana-Texas Border
Archie Carter of Alexandria & Isaiah Jones of Houston have each been sentenced to 10+ years behind bars after getting caught with a huge haul of various drugs.
Sheriff: Possible homicide in Joaquin, seeking person of interest
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is currently working on a possible homicide case in Joquin, Sheriff Kevin Windham reported on Wednesday. Carlos Caporali (Carlos Caporali Manuels) was named by officials as a person of interest in this case, and is believed to be driving a white 1998 Chevrolet S-10 with […]
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Parish man arrested on multiple narcotics charges
Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force agents executed a narcotics search warrant on Feb. 7 at a residence located within the 2000 block of Highway 6 East in Natchitoches Parish. The search warrant was a result of a narcotics investigation that was focused on suspected drug sales that were being carried out by Dustin Malmay, w/m, 30. During the search of Malmay’s residence, Agents located large amounts of suspected illegal narcotics as well as materials used for the purposes of packaging/distributing illegal narcotics.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Disturbance at store prompts arrest
A 32-year-old man was arrested for causing a disturbance at a convenience store, his second arrest at the location in under two months. Ruston Police responded to the Delta Mini Mart at 200 West California Ave. in Ruston Saturday night regarding a disturbance. Officers were told Duntay Harvey of Ruston...
Lansing Daily
Woman Accused of Setting 6-month-old Baby on Fire in Louisiana Is Arrested
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 6-month-old baby who was found set on fire following a suspected kidnapping. Felicia Marie-Nicole Smith, 25, is accused of 1st degree murder in connection with the death of Levi Cole Ellerbe, who was found with severe burns in Natchitoches, Louisiana, on the evening of July 17. … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Comments / 0