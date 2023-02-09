ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

kalb.com

Natchitoches man killed in apartment fire on Washington St.

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches man died in a fire that happened at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Washington Street on Feb. 9. The Natchitoches Fire Department responded to the fire around 5:30 p.m. They found a man’s body in bed in an affected unit. The identity of this man is still unknown, but the coroner’s office believes him to be 71 years old.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KTBS

I-49 southbound reopens at Stonewall exit

STONEWALL, La. -- Southbound lanes of Interstate 49 at the Stonewall exit have reopened. A crash on the bridge at the Stonewall exit of Interstate 49 has shut down both southbound lanes, according to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office. All traffic is being diverted onto the state Highway 3276 off-ramp.
STONEWALL, LA
Natchitoches Times

Structure Fire in Breda Town

City of Natchitoches Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at the intersection of Dixie and Dean Streets in Breda Town Monday, Feb. 6, at 9:25 p.m. Engines 1 and 3, Rescue 1, Truck 1, and Chief 2 and the Training/Safety Officer, Fire Investigations and Chief 1 responded. While...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

NSU is bringing Alumni After Hours to a city near you

Northwestern State University’s Office of Alumni and Development will be hosting Alumni After Hours events at cities throughout Louisiana and Texas this spring. “This is our way of connecting with the NSU family by hosting fun, casual events in areas where a large percentage of our alumni are located,” said Danielle Cobb, director of Alumni Affairs. “We hope you’ll join us and catch up on everything happening at NSU.”
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

Charles Andrew LaCaze Sr.

Visitation will be held from 5-9 p.m. at Blanchard St. Denis Funeral Home in Natchitoches, with a 6 p.m. rosary Friday, Feb. 10. Friends and family may attend a visitation at First Baptist Church in Natchitoches Saturday, Feb. 11 from 9-10 a.m. A funeral service, officiated by Brother Tommy Rush, will follow at 10 a.m. to honor the life of Mr. Charles Andrew LaCaze Sr. Interment will take place at Fern Park.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KTBS

Natchitoches jury convicts man in 2020 homicide

NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A Natchitoches Parish jury this week convicted a man in the May 2020 shooting death of his domestic partner, District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington said. Ontario Pier, 29, of Natchitoches, was convicted of negligent homicide. He was initially charged with second-degree-murder. He'll return to District Judge Lala Sylvester's courtroom on May 30 for sentencing.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Notice of Death – February 9, 2023

May 1, 1960 – February 9, 2023. Service: Sunday, February 12 at 2 pm at Hickory Grove Methodist Church, located at 8673 LA-6 in Robeline. Service: Saturday, February 11 at 1 pm in the Winnfield Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, located at 318 North St. in Natchitoches. Charles Andrew LaCaze...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Winn Parish woman accused of stealing items from Dillard’s in Monroe; also arrested for drug offenses

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Winn Parish woman has been arrested for allegedly possessing illegal narcotics and attempting to steal items from the Dillard’s shopping store in Monroe, La. On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 8:53 PM, officers of the Monroe Police Department observed 34-year-old Katie M. […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Detention center lawsuit in early stages

Legal proceedings related to the death of Demerious Jones while in custody at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center are scheduled to continue today. A lawsuit filed alleging LPDC staff allowed Jones to die from diabetic ketoacidosis without providing sufficient medical treatment remains in its early stages and is likely to take some time to litigate.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Man leads State Police on high-speed chase in Jackson Parish; on the run

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. JACKSON PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, around 7:05 AM, the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Department was notified by Louisiana State Police that authorities attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle. According to officials, the vehicle was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 167 near […]
JACKSON PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches Parish man arrested on multiple narcotics charges

Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force agents executed a narcotics search warrant on Feb. 7 at a residence located within the 2000 block of Highway 6 East in Natchitoches Parish. The search warrant was a result of a narcotics investigation that was focused on suspected drug sales that were being carried out by Dustin Malmay, w/m, 30. During the search of Malmay’s residence, Agents located large amounts of suspected illegal narcotics as well as materials used for the purposes of packaging/distributing illegal narcotics.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Disturbance at store prompts arrest

A 32-year-old man was arrested for causing a disturbance at a convenience store, his second arrest at the location in under two months. Ruston Police responded to the Delta Mini Mart at 200 West California Ave. in Ruston Saturday night regarding a disturbance. Officers were told Duntay Harvey of Ruston...
RUSTON, LA
Lansing Daily

Woman Accused of Setting 6-month-old Baby on Fire in Louisiana Is Arrested

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 6-month-old baby who was found set on fire following a suspected kidnapping. Felicia Marie-Nicole Smith, 25, is accused of 1st degree murder in connection with the death of Levi Cole Ellerbe, who was found with severe burns in Natchitoches, Louisiana, on the evening of July 17. … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
NATCHITOCHES, LA

