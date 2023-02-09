Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
CWD, habitat, storm recovery cut in deer season; overall take hits new high in several areas
If you fall into the “average deer hunter” category in Louisiana, you’ve likely come through the recent deer season with flying colors — meaning you’ve already enjoyed all those great venison recipes and have enough meat in your freezer for wildlife feasts in the coming months.
ecowatch.com
Studies Find Louisiana Government Helped Create Cancer Alley
Two studies by researchers from the Tulane Environmental Law Clinic have confirmed that “Cancer Alley,” a 184-mile region in Louisiana along the Mississippi River with a high number of petrochemical plants as well as high cancer rates for residents, is not only real, but that government officials helped create it.
The Best Ways to Figure Out if Someone is Actually from Louisiana
Let's face it. Louisiana is a pretty darn cool place to live. If you've made your home here, that means the history and culture far outweigh the threats of crime and Mother Nature. As a result of Louisiana being so darn awesome, sometimes people like to play like they're from here, but let's face it, not everyone can be as cool as we are!
Department of Wildlife Makes Several Arrests in Acadiana
South Louisiana was a hot spot for bad behavior in the outdoors over the past few weeks.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana is seeing economic gold at the end of the hydrogen rainbow
It’s the simplest element known to mankind, and yet the industrial web enveloping it is growing more and more complex. Hydrogen, consisting of only one proton and one electron, is a widely used feedstock for Louisiana’s heavy industrial sector. It has taken center stage here, and across the world, as a highly touted solution for decarbonization, the insider term for global efforts to reduce industrial carbon dioxide emissions.
Multi-million dollar mega grant given to replace I-10 bridge
The Louisiana Department of Transportation has announced a new $150 million mega-grant for upgrades to the Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles.
Revealed – 11 Common Injuries Suffered at Louisiana Mardi Gras
Mardi Gras in Louisiana, it's so much more than just a day, a few weeks, or even a couple of months. It's a feeling, a vibe, an emotional roller coaster fueled by tradition and in some cases alcohol. It can also be a very dangerous time if you're not careful.
You Agree This Movie Best Represents Life In Louisiana?
Over the years, so many movies have been filmed here in Louisiana, at one point we earned the nickname "Hollywood South." New Orleans is still a hot-bed for movie production, and though things have settled considerably here in Shreveport, since the heyday for filming following Hurricane Katrina, we can lay claim to some blockbusters including The Guardian, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, The Mist, Click, and Olympus Has Fallen.
Lake Charles American Press
Gubernatorial candidate Hunter Lundy shares his plans for state
Lake Charles native Hunter Lundy said he brings a message of hope in his bid to be Louisiana’s next governor. “People need hope and we need some change and we need improvements,” Lundy said. “We’re a wonderful state with wonderful people and interesting culture, but we’ve been talking about the same things for 50 years and we’re not doing anything about them. I’m a guy who’s going to do things and not talk about them.”
Magnificent 2.5-Mile Canyon in Louisiana—So Unknown Google Maps Doesn’t Even List It
If you love nature, a little-known 2.5-mile canyon in Louisiana will blow your mind. Tims Canyon Trail is an easy to moderately difficult hiking trail with beautiful flowers and foliage nestled under a canopy of woods that might have you thinking you're no longer in Louisiana. It's so unknown, Google Maps doesn't even label it.
WLOX
“Wet” jurisdictions may soon sell liquor on Sundays
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For those who plan on drinking during the Super Bowl, they may find themselves buying liquor beforehand due to liquor stores being closed on Sundays. The state house has passed a bill allowing “wet jurisdictions” to sell liquor on Sundays. The bill is now in the hands of the senate and, if passed, will go to Governor Tate Reeves for signing into law. State Representative Jefferey Hulum III says this will bring economic growth.
KSLA
Gov. Edwards announces partial opening of Barksdale interchange
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Part of the Barksdale Air Force Base I-20/I-220 interchange was officially opened on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Once complete, the $80 million-plus project is hoped to boost the area’s economy and provide additional security measures for Barksdale. Both Gov. John Bel Edwards and Secretary of DOTD Dr. Shawn Wilson were in attendance of the opening.
Schroder ends the mystery and enters governor’s race
MANDEVILLE – Long considered a probable candidate, Louisiana Treasurer John Schroder made his intentions public Thursday night and announced he is running for governor. He joins a field that so far includes three other Republican contenders. Before a large crowd of supporters at the Fleur de Lis Event Center, Schroder shared his campaign platform on […] The post Schroder ends the mystery and enters governor’s race appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
The Top 10 Fastest Growing Cities In Louisiana
Louisiana has a lot to offer people wanting to move to the Bayou State. Our food, culture, hunting/fishing, and people are second to none. To see more of the fastest-growing cities in Louisiana, click here. Top Ten Louisiana Cities To Retire In.
houmatimes.com
Insurer Application Period Now Open for Insure Louisiana Incentive Program
Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon announced today that the 30-day application period for insurance companies to apply for Insure Louisiana Incentive Program funding is now open. The program is designed to offer grants to insurers to write new policies in Louisiana. Insurance companies that are interested in participating can learn more and apply at ldi.la.gov/insurela.
ktalnews.com
The lie that made Purple Martins famous
ATHENS, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Einstein proved time is relative, and anyone living in Louisiana knows this. Our seasons mingle like colors in a Jackson Pollock painting. Birders here actually look at the seasons based on migration, and the end of January and beginning of February means only one thing: SPRING! Other people may be in seasonal denial, but birders and Purple Martins (Progne subis) know what’s up.
The Only Swamp Monster Restaurant in Louisiana
OnlyInYourState
The Underrated Mandalay Nature Trail Trail In Louisiana Leads To Stunning Emerald Green Wetlands
Just because a trail is short doesn’t mean it compromises on scenery. We love Louisiana’s short and sweet hiking trails that give nature lovers a glimpse of Louisiana’s beautiful scenery without taking a full day. This particular scenic nature trail in Louisiana is a wonderful adventure the entire family can enjoy, and boy oh boy does it lead to some seriously enchanted views.
theadvocate.com
Sing your heart out at these karaoke spots across Louisiana: 'It's a no-judgment zone'
It's 10:30 p.m. on a Saturday. Your friends just giddily offer the idea of singing "Don't Stop Believin'" at the local dive bar's karaoke. You grimace, but oblige. As the song is called on deck, you take a sip of liquid courage and walk on stage with your friends. The group starts singing. By the time the second chorus comes around, you're... having a good time?
theadvocate.com
At least 7 Louisiana parishes failed to update summons to let felons serve on juries
At least two more Louisiana parishes have been identified as disregarding a state law that lets people with felony convictions serve on juries, bringing the total to seven since the law took effect 18 months ago. Act 121 of the 2021 legislative session restored a constitutional right to people with...
