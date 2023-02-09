ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ecowatch.com

Studies Find Louisiana Government Helped Create Cancer Alley

Two studies by researchers from the Tulane Environmental Law Clinic have confirmed that “Cancer Alley,” a 184-mile region in Louisiana along the Mississippi River with a high number of petrochemical plants as well as high cancer rates for residents, is not only real, but that government officials helped create it.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Louisiana is seeing economic gold at the end of the hydrogen rainbow

It’s the simplest element known to mankind, and yet the industrial web enveloping it is growing more and more complex. Hydrogen, consisting of only one proton and one electron, is a widely used feedstock for Louisiana’s heavy industrial sector. It has taken center stage here, and across the world, as a highly touted solution for decarbonization, the insider term for global efforts to reduce industrial carbon dioxide emissions.
LOUISIANA STATE
Kiss Country 93.7

You Agree This Movie Best Represents Life In Louisiana?

Over the years, so many movies have been filmed here in Louisiana, at one point we earned the nickname "Hollywood South." New Orleans is still a hot-bed for movie production, and though things have settled considerably here in Shreveport, since the heyday for filming following Hurricane Katrina, we can lay claim to some blockbusters including The Guardian, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, The Mist, Click, and Olympus Has Fallen.
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Gubernatorial candidate Hunter Lundy shares his plans for state

Lake Charles native Hunter Lundy said he brings a message of hope in his bid to be Louisiana’s next governor. “People need hope and we need some change and we need improvements,” Lundy said. “We’re a wonderful state with wonderful people and interesting culture, but we’ve been talking about the same things for 50 years and we’re not doing anything about them. I’m a guy who’s going to do things and not talk about them.”
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WLOX

“Wet” jurisdictions may soon sell liquor on Sundays

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For those who plan on drinking during the Super Bowl, they may find themselves buying liquor beforehand due to liquor stores being closed on Sundays. The state house has passed a bill allowing “wet jurisdictions” to sell liquor on Sundays. The bill is now in the hands of the senate and, if passed, will go to Governor Tate Reeves for signing into law. State Representative Jefferey Hulum III says this will bring economic growth.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KSLA

Gov. Edwards announces partial opening of Barksdale interchange

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Part of the Barksdale Air Force Base I-20/I-220 interchange was officially opened on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Once complete, the $80 million-plus project is hoped to boost the area’s economy and provide additional security measures for Barksdale. Both Gov. John Bel Edwards and Secretary of DOTD Dr. Shawn Wilson were in attendance of the opening.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Schroder ends the mystery and enters governor’s race

MANDEVILLE – Long considered a probable candidate, Louisiana Treasurer John Schroder made his intentions public Thursday night and announced he is running for governor. He joins a field that so far includes three other Republican contenders. Before a large crowd of supporters at the Fleur de Lis Event Center, Schroder shared his campaign platform on […] The post Schroder ends the mystery and enters governor’s race appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Insurer Application Period Now Open for Insure Louisiana Incentive Program

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon announced today that the 30-day application period for insurance companies to apply for Insure Louisiana Incentive Program funding is now open. The program is designed to offer grants to insurers to write new policies in Louisiana. Insurance companies that are interested in participating can learn more and apply at ldi.la.gov/insurela.
LOUISIANA STATE
ktalnews.com

The lie that made Purple Martins famous

ATHENS, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Einstein proved time is relative, and anyone living in Louisiana knows this. Our seasons mingle like colors in a Jackson Pollock painting. Birders here actually look at the seasons based on migration, and the end of January and beginning of February means only one thing: SPRING! Other people may be in seasonal denial, but birders and Purple Martins (Progne subis) know what’s up.
LOUISIANA STATE
OnlyInYourState

The Underrated Mandalay Nature Trail Trail In Louisiana Leads To Stunning Emerald Green Wetlands

Just because a trail is short doesn’t mean it compromises on scenery. We love Louisiana’s short and sweet hiking trails that give nature lovers a glimpse of Louisiana’s beautiful scenery without taking a full day. This particular scenic nature trail in Louisiana is a wonderful adventure the entire family can enjoy, and boy oh boy does it lead to some seriously enchanted views.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Sing your heart out at these karaoke spots across Louisiana: 'It's a no-judgment zone'

It's 10:30 p.m. on a Saturday. Your friends just giddily offer the idea of singing "Don't Stop Believin'" at the local dive bar's karaoke. You grimace, but oblige. As the song is called on deck, you take a sip of liquid courage and walk on stage with your friends. The group starts singing. By the time the second chorus comes around, you're... having a good time?
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy