Sharp’s career night lifts Demons past Texas A&M-Commerce
COMMERCE, Texas – DeMarcus Sharp has three Southland Conference Player of the Week awards already this season. He may have topped those lofty standards Thursday night. Sharp, Northwestern State’s 6-foot-3 senior point guard, again filled the stat sheet and played a critical role in extending the Demons’ win streak to seven with an 88-82 Southland Conference victory at Texas A&M-Commerce in The Field House.
Lady Demons bring talent, experience into 2023 season
HUNTSVILLE, Texas – Talent and experience make for a dangerous combination and Northwestern State softball is carrying plenty of both, along with a fair amount of excitement, into the 2023 season. The Lady Demons open the season at the Bearkat Classic, making their first trip back to former Southland...
Lady Demons drop third straight in similar fashion
COMMERCE, Texas – The story unfortunately remained the same for Northwestern State on Thursday night as another lusterless start led to a big halftime deficit that it was unable to recover from in a 67-47 loss to Texas A&M-Commerce. The Lady Demons (9-13, 5-7) shot 24 percent from the...
NSU is bringing Alumni After Hours to a city near you
Northwestern State University’s Office of Alumni and Development will be hosting Alumni After Hours events at cities throughout Louisiana and Texas this spring. “This is our way of connecting with the NSU family by hosting fun, casual events in areas where a large percentage of our alumni are located,” said Danielle Cobb, director of Alumni Affairs. “We hope you’ll join us and catch up on everything happening at NSU.”
DA announces jury trial conviction in homicide case
District Attorney, Billy Joe Harrington announced this week of the jury trial conviction in a Natchitoches homicide case in the 10th Judicial District Court. Onterio Pier, 29 of Natchitoches, was convicted by a jury of negligent homicide. The guilty verdict relates to a shooting that occurred in 2020 in Natchitoches. Pier was charged with the shooting of his domestic partner during an argument.
Clerk of Court: School of Instruction to be held
Natchitoches Parish Clerk of Court David Stamey announces that the Clerk of Court’s office will be holding a School of Instruction for new election commissioners. It will be held at the main courtroom of the Natchitoches Parish Courthouse, 200 Second Street, on Tuesday February 28, 2023 at 5:30 pm.
Superintendent addresses cyber bullying
The NPJ reached out to Natchitoches Parish School Superintendent Dr. Grant Eloi for a statement regarding a recent Facebook post that was brought to the Journal’s attention. The post discussed the creation of an Instagram account titled “lhs.rumors.la,” which made salacious posts regarding students at Lakeview High School.
