Red Cross Sound the Alarm
Pineville's Night of Lights Mardi Gras parade rolls down Main Street. It was a bright night in Pineville as the Night of Lights parade rolled down Main Street on Feb. 10. An Alexandria man has been arrested following two separate incidents that happened at a home on Hillcrest Boulevard in Pineville. One of the incidents was a drive-by shooting.
Magnificent 2.5-Mile Canyon in Louisiana—So Unknown Google Maps Doesn’t Even List It
If you love nature, a little-known 2.5-mile canyon in Louisiana will blow your mind. Tims Canyon Trail is an easy to moderately difficult hiking trail with beautiful flowers and foliage nestled under a canopy of woods that might have you thinking you're no longer in Louisiana. It's so unknown, Google Maps doesn't even label it.
Hike Through Louisiana’s Longest Forest Trail, The Wild Azalea Trail, For An Adventure Like No Other
If you’re up for an epic hiking adventure, then you need to make your way over to the Kisatchie National Forest, where you’ll find the Wild Azalea Trail in Louisiana. This trail clocks in at right about 24 miles, making it the longest primitive hiking trail in the state. This is easily one of the most beautiful trails in Louisiana, and although you don’t need to tackle the entire 24 miles in one go, we encourage you to step outside your comfort zone and give it a try–you might just find out you were built for long trails like this!
Officials: ATV, trailer stolen from oil site in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of an ATV and 16-foot trailer from an oil site off of FM 2974. The theft of the white 2011 Polaris Ranger 800 and 2009 16-foot Big Tex tandem axle trailer occurred between Jan. 27 and Feb. 6, according to officials. […]
You Agree This Movie Best Represents Life In Louisiana?
Over the years, so many movies have been filmed here in Louisiana, at one point we earned the nickname "Hollywood South." New Orleans is still a hot-bed for movie production, and though things have settled considerably here in Shreveport, since the heyday for filming following Hurricane Katrina, we can lay claim to some blockbusters including The Guardian, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, The Mist, Click, and Olympus Has Fallen.
Natchitoches man dies in apartment fire
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- An apartment fire turned deadly Thursday in Natchitoches. The body of a 71-year-old man was found inside an apartment in the 1300 block of Washington Avenue. Natchitoches firefighters were called to the scene around 5:30 p.m. after receiving several 911 calls. Only one apartment was affected. State...
Four more Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond stores makes the closure list; see the list
Bed Bath & Beyond will close another four of its Louisiana stores, bringing the total of six closures by the end of this year. The troubled retailer added stores in Mandeville, Lake Charles, Houma and Monroe to the list of closures after earlier listing the Bossier City and Alexandria stores for closure in 2022.
Notice of Death – February 9, 2023
May 1, 1960 – February 9, 2023. Service: Sunday, February 12 at 2 pm at Hickory Grove Methodist Church, located at 8673 LA-6 in Robeline. Service: Saturday, February 11 at 1 pm in the Winnfield Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, located at 318 North St. in Natchitoches. Charles Andrew LaCaze...
NSU is bringing Alumni After Hours to a city near you
Northwestern State University’s Office of Alumni and Development will be hosting Alumni After Hours events at cities throughout Louisiana and Texas this spring. “This is our way of connecting with the NSU family by hosting fun, casual events in areas where a large percentage of our alumni are located,” said Danielle Cobb, director of Alumni Affairs. “We hope you’ll join us and catch up on everything happening at NSU.”
Suspect sought for ATV theft in Pineville
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A suspect is wanted for stealing an ATV in Pineville on Feb. 9. Authorities said the theft occurred in the morning on Rigolette Road. The victim woke up to the sound of his ATV starting up. He went outside and found it gone. Hearing it down the road, the victim gave chase but did not catch up to the suspect.
NSU calendar for Feb. 12-18
Jan. 17 – Feb. 21 – Michael Yankowski retrospective exhibition. Orville Hanchey Gallery, Hours are Monday – Thursday 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. until noon. Feb. 15 – NSU Wind Ensemble and Magale Concert Band, Magale Recital Hall, 7:30 p.m. #
Documents: 4 children of Shelby County woman told neighbor their stepfather killed their mother
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — Arrest documents show the four young children of the Shelby County woman who was shot to death Wednesday ran to their neighbor's house saying their stepfather killed their mother. Carlos Caporali Manuels, 32, of Joaquin, is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death...
Unidentified pedestrian killed in Vernon Parish crash
VERNON PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – **On February 6, 2023, Troopers identified the driver of the hit and run vehicle as 44-year-old Melissa A. Jernigan of Anacoco. Jernigan was arrested and charged with hit and run (felony) and careless operation (misdemeanor). Also, 48-year-old Larry P. Jernigan of Anacoco was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice (felony). Both were booked at the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.
I-49 southbound reopens at Stonewall exit
STONEWALL, La. -- Southbound lanes of Interstate 49 at the Stonewall exit have reopened. A crash on the bridge at the Stonewall exit of Interstate 49 has shut down both southbound lanes, according to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office. All traffic is being diverted onto the state Highway 3276 off-ramp.
JOHN BERNARD REALTY
Look around Natchitoches, new business everywhere. Real Estate is also getting a new look. I have been a successful realtor for 16 years. I have learned the ins and outs of the business thoroughly during this time. We have opened a new office and we’re bringing what I believe to be a much-needed change that will assist those thinking about buying or selling a home. My grandson Colby Session is working with me as a licensed LA. Realtor. Together our mission is to make the process of buying or selling more affordable. We will accomplish this by listing and selling your house for as low as 2.5%. Both Colby and I are lifelong residents of Natchitoches. Our future is here and we believe in Natchitoches. We hope to be an asset to everyone we come in contact with. Our thoughts will always center around “whatever it takes”. Call John at 318-332-9850, Colby at 318-652-4878, or come see us at the corner of Highway 1 South and Lateral Lane. We can help you save money.
Northwestern State prepares for strong competition at Arkansas
FAYATTEVILLE, Ark.—Throughout the indoor season, the Northwestern State track teams have gone to meets to challenge itself, and this one is no different. The Demons and Lady Demons travel to Arkansas for the Tyson Invitational, a two-day event, which begins Friday at the Randal Tyson Track Center on the campus of the University of Arkansas.
Joaquin murder suspect shot in eye with pellet gun prior to arrest
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Shelby County authorities apprehended a man suspected of murder after he was shot with a pellet gun. According to a social media post by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Carlos Caporali Manuels called Smith County 9-1-1 requesting medical attention after he had been shot. Manuels was then transported to CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler for treatment where it was determined his injuries were from being shot in the eye with a pellet gun.
Sheriff Kevin Windham gives update on Shelby County homicide
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office still struggling to recruit officers. “I’m not competing against other law enforcement agencies, I’m competing against the entire job market now. As much as we say this job isn’t about money and pay, it is. We have more positions than we have applicants,” says Chief Deputy Craig Harrington.
Sheriff: Possible homicide in Joaquin, seeking person of interest
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is currently working on a possible homicide case in Joquin, Sheriff Kevin Windham reported on Wednesday. Carlos Caporali (Carlos Caporali Manuels) was named by officials as a person of interest in this case, and is believed to be driving a white 1998 Chevrolet S-10 with […]
Sharp’s career night lifts Demons past Texas A&M-Commerce
COMMERCE, Texas – DeMarcus Sharp has three Southland Conference Player of the Week awards already this season. He may have topped those lofty standards Thursday night. Sharp, Northwestern State’s 6-foot-3 senior point guard, again filled the stat sheet and played a critical role in extending the Demons’ win streak to seven with an 88-82 Southland Conference victory at Texas A&M-Commerce in The Field House.
